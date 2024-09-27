Valley People 9/27/2024

AV ATHLETICS: Panther Ninth Grader Nicholas Espinoza finished Anderson Valley's first ever cross country race placing 14th out of 57 runners.

LAST WEEK IN PANTHER SPORTS:

Volleyball: defeated Round Valley and dropped a close game to Grace Christian Academy of Santa Rosa

Soccer: won BIG at Technology High and came up a bit short in a hard fought game to Calistoga at home.

Cross Country: In AV’s first ever XC meet, Nicholas Espinoza took 14th overall in a field of 56 — a full team is expected to join Nicholas on October 4th at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa.

Junior High: in our first game of the season, our C and B team dropped some well played games to the very Strong Terrace middle school team from Lakeport before watching our A team take the big WIN in the last game of the day!

Soccer and Volleyball are in the playoff hunt! Junior High Volleyball is off to a SUPER impressive start, and we are building the foundations for what we hope becomes a very competitive cross country program.

Athletics is one of the most transformative character defining experiences a young person can access at AV High School and the 2024-25 school year is off to a great start!

KENDRA MCEWEN: AV Junior/Senior High School sports programs really need more support. If you are a community member who sees their value, or you are a parent whose kids benefit from participating, please understand that these programs are pulled together by (very few) people going WAY over and above what should be expected of them, usually for very little or no compensation. Please get involved. Donate. Coach if you can. If not, ask the coach what they need, and do or find that for them. Offer to drive on at least one trip. Show up to cheer on the team. Bring cookies. Convince others to show up and volunteer too. Support is sorely lacking and I know this community… I know we can do better.

ANGELA DEWITT: The Anderson Valley Community Services District's secretary, Caleigh Bennett, will soon be leaving the District to welcome a baby into her family. We wish her all the best! If you or someone you know is looking for a part-time job in a field that supports the community, please be in touch. 895-2020 or secretary@gmail.com.

BILL KIMBERLIN: This is what is left of one of the largest and best apple dryers in Anderson Valley after a fire. This beauty was next to my aunt and uncle's property outside of Philo, Ray's Resort (now River's Bend and for years Wellspring).

THE LONG ANTICIPATED (for a few anyway) resurfacing project on Mountain View Road between Boonville and Manchester is complete. Reportedly the project went well. The hope is that the giant trench that the Williams Communications pointlessly dug (before going bankrupt in the early 2000s) will be stabilized by the new surface. A side benefit of the project is that the contractor had more gravel than they needed and discovered that giving most of the excess to local organizations was cheaper than hauling it back over Highway 253 to a gravel yard. As a result the local community park, the ambulance barn, the airport and a few other Boonville areas got some very nice gravel to spread around. (—ms)

ANA CARRILLO DE CRUZ: My family and I had dinner at Jumbo’s Win Win and it was VERY good. We all enjoyed it and the fries were a 10/10. We definitely recommend it.

THE ANDERSON VALLEY went over to wine-based tourism years ago, prior to which it was a coherent community based on logging, sheep, apples, and retired people who'd always lived here. Now? A whole lotta transient rentals with locals struggling to pay extortionate rents while working in unstable service jobs.

THE FAIR EXHIBIT that absolutely wowed the Lego Generation and everyone else was a remarkable Lego recreation of D-Day by a grandson of the late David Colfax.

ANOTHER ANDERSON VALLEY ITEM FROM EBAY (via Marshall Newman)