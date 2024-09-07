SSI Update

I was doing some research to gather information to assist a few people who wanted to apply for SSI, or had friends they were helping to apply. I came up with a lot of info and wrote an article about it last December, which was published here. Next I launched an outreach pilot project, passing out the info about eligibility and application for SSI For Seniors in large envelopes on every bulletin board in the area for a few months. (Did anyone read the info and then apply successfully for SSI? I don’t know, I hope so.)

To get the information I went to the Social Security website and called Social Security a few times, finding them very helpful. I have been casually working on this project as an unpaid volunteer and am not affiliated with any community or governmental organization. (I have had discussions with local professional outreach workers about expanding the SSI outreach to all ages, not just seniors.)

If you have any questions about any other facets of this program, other scenarios you need to figure out in order to help yourself or a struggling friend or acquaintance, then call Social Security in Eureka, or ask the questions here or email me: infonorthcoastssi@gmail.com

The Eureka office has been very helpful, with no wait time recently.

Eligibility for SSI for Seniors

Sixty-five years or older

$2000 or less in the bank.

You can’t have rental income or any stocks and bonds.

You can own one home of any value, and that will not be counted as an asset.

You can own one car, of any value, and that is not counted against you.

You are eligible if you didn’t pay enough into Social Security (40 units) or never worked. (Each unit is three months, 40 units adds up to ten years. Check your latest statement or call Social Security.)

If you’re already receiving less than $1185 from Social Security, you can also apply for SSI to make up the difference. (For example if you’re getting $800 from Social Security you are eligible for another $385 from SSI, adding up to the California maximum of $1185.)

Call Social Security to apply: Eureka 866.828.1991, National 800.772.1213.

More SSI Scenarios

You can sell your home in the hills (or wherever it is), take the money and buy another one in town (or wherever), and you will still be eligible for SSI. You have to notify Social Security within ten days of selling your house, and you have a month total to buy the new house. If it takes longer than a month to buy the new house then you will lose your monthly benefit until the property deal is done, or until you have spent down the proceeds from selling your land. (That’s a scenario which is important to know if you’re already on SSI, living out in the hills, and trying to figure out how to move closer in.)

If you receive an inheritance you have one month to spend it. (Keep receipts.) You will lose one month of your benefits. The inheritance can be of any amount and the things you buy have to be only for you. If you get a large inheritance which you are not able to spend in one month, then you will not receive your benefit for the months it takes you to spend it down.

If you own something valuable, like a piece of fine art or antique furniture, you have to sell it and spend down the money before being eligible for SSI.

If you own two properties, you have to sell one and then spend down the money. If you sell one of them below market or give it away to a friend or family member, then you have to wait two years to be eligible to apply for SSI.

If you rent out a room in your house, your SSI benefit will be reduced by whatever the amount of the rent is.

The day you first apply, the benefit clock starts ticking. If, for example, it takes six months for you to be approved, then you will be owed a lump sum going back to the first day. This will be paid to you in three payments over six months.

You can receive food stamps, of up to $292 a month in California, and still receive your full SSI benefit.

You can have two vehicles if the value of the second is $2000 or less, according to Kelly Blue Book. (The first vehicle can be of any value.)

If you own a house with a land partner and you sign it over to them, then the value of the rent you aren’t paying will be subtracted from your SSI benefit. Social Security has a formula to figure out how much the house is worth as a rental, and how much of your benefit you will then lose. (So better not to sign it over to them, even if they are friends or family.)

If you’re married you receive less than the full amount of SSI. If you’re just living together then you or both of you receive your full monthly benefit, unless you are deemed by Social Security to be married. (This could happen if you own a house together and/or have a joint bank account.)