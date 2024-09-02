Letters 9/2/2024

THE RUSSIAN AT HEALDSBURG

Dear Editor,

Rolling around Healdsburg today on a bike you might recognize, while the kind folks at Sanderson Ford service my vehicle since the Ford dealership in Ukiah apparently went poof.

It’s a different world here compared to my Deep End lifestyle.

Healdsburg is buzzing with mostly wealthy Caucasians pushing their whiny kids around or being pulled by leashed beasts that have multiple establishments catering to domestic pets (another sign of The End Times).

The water in the Russian looks about as inviting as the Navarro. I might take a dip.

Kirk Vodopals

Navarro

BE NICE

Editor:

For the upcoming debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, one rule of civility must be in place: no derogatory name-calling. And as soon as it happens, the debate ends. Each candidate must also answer each moderator’s question without ignoring it or launching into some other topic.

Steven Gray

Mendocino

PACKED ISSUE

AVA,

Good packed issue today including Jonah Raskin on Imperialism and the fact that Mr. Kurtz is not dead, but now an amorphous "Blob" that has wonderful designs for Humanity. Thanks to Bruce McEwen for pointing out that the equines I photographed in Hopland are Mules. At the time, I thought something a little un-horse-like occured when one of the mules who was casually sauntering along with the other one, burst into some “bite ass.” It was a playful, spontaneous gesture, just happening once. They were right back to sauntering and thought that was something I haven't seen horses do-variations of that- but not with that quick "kid-like" behavior. Mules seem to be a bit sharper than Horses.

Three photos for the AVA today and Enjoy:

Couple Watching Boat, Noyo Headlands. 2. Mendocino Theatre Company Sign, and 3. Mule Playing Bite Ass, Old Hopland Road

Jeff Goll

Willits

JOHN LEGEND @ DNC, BETWEEN THE CHANNELS

Editor,

I was changing channels yesterday and caught a glimpse of John Legend’s zaftig arse waddling around a stage. It’s somewhat reassuring that black people have schmaltz too.

Compared to Legend, Hootie (of The Blowfish fame) is Phil Lynnot, Arthur Lee, and Stevie Wonder rolled into one.

Is this the same John Legend who strongly backed defunding the police, and then when his car was ripped off from his L.A. mansion called the police?

David Svehla

San Francisco

PS. URUGUAY, I’M A GUAY…

Hey AVA!

Much enjoyed the bit on Uruguay’s President. I’ve been to Argentina twice, thru B. A., natch: Twas mighty tempting to take the boat across Rio Plata? To Montevideo. I’m glad I didn’t. EXHAUSTION, trying to do too much, the unheralded boogeyman of travel.

Argentina - B.A., Mendoza, El Bolson and Bariloche — massive and fascinating enough!

David Svehla

San Francisco

WE NEED A BETTER COURTHOUSE DESIGN

To the Editor:

My husband and I were appalled to see the photo of the design for the new courthouse in a recent Ukiah Daily Journal. My first thought was that it looked like a prison. My husband noticed it was reminiscent of Russian cold war architecture. A friend noted that it sent a message that coming into the courthouse might land you in jail.

I understand that the design was created by a DC firm and is to be carried out by a company from Washington State, all with money and oversight from the State of California. Is there any possibility of local input to make the building more friendly looking and to reflect our county in some way? Can the Ukiah Design Advisory committee have input?

We have all waited so very long to replace the old courthouse and hope that it will be a building we can celebrate on its opening day.

Margo Frank

Ukiah

Mark Scaramella replies: Too late and way too little. The judges have no interest in any “input” from anybody, much less the “Ukiah Design Advisory committee” which, if they have any influence on anything, is probably negative given the way most of Ukiah looks these days. And “we” have certainly not waited so very long for this unnecessary monstrosity of a courthouse which has been dumped on an unwitting and uncaring City/County like Saddam Hussein imposed his monumental dictates on Baghdad.

NO MONEY FOR HOMELESS

Hey AVA,

Homelessness is a longtime issue for me, having been close enough to know a lot of them and several times come close to joining the ranks.

Big problem with a county house is the money, of course, so it needs to be either federally funded or federally required of every county. Give these folks decent shelter with counseling and/or humane care and some semblance of dignity, and make sure the people running the place aren’t monsters, and we’re well on the way to a solution.

There’s about half a dozen more paragraphs I could type, but it’s pointless, since homelessness is a problem that would cost money to solve, and nobody’s willing to spend the money except bleeding hearts like me and you.

Explaining the obvious steps, like you did, gets kinda sad when the people in charge would rather have homeless people, drug addicts, misdemeanor mavens, and out-and-out criminals on the street than spend the money it would take to get them off the street. It’s all pie in the sky when nobody really wants a solution, so make my slice blueberry please.

Doug Holland

Seattle

SUICIDE NET IS WORTH IT

Editor,

I have a very different perspective of the Golden Gate Bridge suicide net than the writer of a letter to the Chronicle, “Suicide net money could have gone to services.”

I joined the fight for a suicide barrier after my 17-year-old daughter leapt from the bridge and disappeared over 16 years ago. Like so many suicide loss survivors — particularly those who lost children — my life went up in a fireball. The Golden Gate Bridge is a top destination for people determined to end their lives, with no close second. The high numbers have been a stain on our community.

I’ve heard from all the naysayers — the money could be “better spent” elsewhere, the suicidal will find “other means” or the net will obstruct “our nice view.” It was as if they are comfortable with someone leaping to their death every other week or so.

The important data is that suicides from the bridge averaged around 30-35 per year and, so far this year, there have only been a small handful. Sure, it’s possible that the net is not a perfect solution. But if that life saved by the net was your child or loved one, the cost is well worth it. Its completion speaks well of our values as compassionate human beings.

John Brooks

Fairfax

FOOTNOTE IT

Editor:

This woke thing is going too far. Stop erasing history. The best thing to do is to leave the name Kelseyville and add a footnote to the monument. History, both good and bad, is there to serve as a lesson. Removing history because it offends you is a disservice to future generations. If something about that history embarrasses you, so much the better. Then you will not repeat it.

Roger A. Fernwood

Petaluma

VICTIMS OF DEREG

Editor:

Even though many of us were victims of deregulation, some Americans do not remember the problems it caused. We, my deceased wife and I, nearly lost our home due to a corrupt loan industry. After surviving that crisis, Cathy’s insurer canceled coverage because she couldn’t return to work due to a back injury. I tried to put her on my policy, but they denied her since she had a preexisting condition. We had to purchase a policy costing $625 a month. Our experience replicated a quote from Michael Moore’s film “Sicko,” “The more people you deny coverage to, the more money we make.” To prevent denials, I started calling to verify policy coverage. Regardless, about half got denied. If I called with a complaint, the operator would say the person I asked for was unavailable.

One of the current presidential candidates is a proponent of deregulation. I have had enough. What good is a promise to fix the system if you use the solution that caused it.

Tom Fantulin

Fort Bragg