Letters 8/26/2024

ABERRANT DESIGN

AVA,

Courthouses are a reflection of the times and place they're situated. Ukiah building a dystopian cage and bar-code “you are guilty until proven innocent” structure for $200 million without providing facilities for all the county offices shows at least one form of manipulation. Previously, judges had their clubs outside of the courthouse, now it has to be in them too. The design of that courthouse is of a mentality that's distinct from older architecture and even of new ones, such as the below picture of the Mobile, Alabama courthouse shows. Ask anyone (who doesn't profit from it) which courthouse they would like to have in their city and I believe most, like myself, would pick the Mobile one. But citizens are spectators in the stands now.

Jeff Goll

Willits

ON LINE COMMENTS re new County Courthouse:

[1] We already have the Palace Hotel and the former Post Office anchoring downtown decay. A chainlink fence around the next corpse is all that is needed. But State Street is looking fresh and new.

[2] This courthouse design is in line with today’s judicial branch. It looks like a manufacturing plant, which it is. The barcode on the outside is symbolic of the product that the entire prison industry operates on. Which is us the citizens. We become the product after being processed through the well oiled machine backed by politicians and shareholders. I could not design a more appropriate building myself, it is absolutely genius.

[3] It’s kind of funny, the front looks like giant jail cell. What happened to beautiful Greek Roman or European beauties with style that would make downtown look better? So streets are worth beautification with old style lampost and huge sidewalks, but a courthouse is not worth making a $150 million gorgeous Ukiah building statement that will look amazing with the smalltown esthetic? Ever been to Philadelphia or Washington DC? I understand we are limited on costs. But there are some amazing smalltown era building style courthouse. This town’s building ideas are so contradictory and inconsistent in style. Can’t decide what era they want town to look like?

AN UNSUNG HERO AT THE SEA RANCH

Editor,

While running the Sea Ranch Water Company, I had the pleasure of working with Richard Stover who monitored 1300 septic systems on the Sea Ranch.

Did you know there are no such monitoring systems in bankrupt Mendo County? But Richard created a website with Sonoma County for septic systems monitoring, issued permits, and corrections to ensure public health benefits. A guy with a low profile, no ego, but a definite strong cog in a wheel to protect Public Health on a local and possible regional basis. If only we had this kind of service in Mendo, we would be fortunate in the interest of public health.

Thank you Mr. Stover for your service.

Randy Burke, MPH, REHS.

Gualala

THUMBS ACROSS THE WATERS

Editor,

Get better soon, please!! I am sure you will and can make it, and I shall press my thumbs for you, as we say in Germany!

My husband and I have been in Boonville severaI times since the 1990 (I have even talked to you once in the General Store!), and I am one of your AVA-subcribers since decades.

The one of last week is very special to me because after having stayed in the Toll House several times, we always stayed in the Boonville Hotel, after Betty was gone and Barbara had left.

By the way: You surely know that Vernon Anthony Rawlins died on Oct 30, 2023.

And also by the way: Since more than 10 years I talk to Tom in SFO on the phone about old times, regularly every Sunday. He still has a very good memory and we have fun!

Keep up the good spirit, dear Bruce!

Very best regards sends

Hella from Bremen

ED REPLY: Hella kind of you to write, Hella, and doubly kind of you for your double thumbs for my recovery. I hope to see you again in Boonville. Hands across the water, and four thumbs to you.

TIDAL POWER & THE ALBION MILL

Editor,

I heard anecdotally that the first Albion Mill was run on tidal power but never found any information about it. I reached out to the Kelley House and received this reply:

“Your query about the first Albion Water Mill has been forwarded to me. I work with the Research Team here at the Kelley House Museum and I'm happy to help you with your request. Below you will find two descriptions of the water mill and the source for that information, which is placed within parentheses. Hope this is helpful to you. Please let us know if you need any further information

*Regarding Francisco Faria (Portagee Frank): A brief article about Faria while he was still alive, published in The Mendocino Beacon (May 6, 1899) says: “It may be of interest to some to know that Frank [Francisco Faria] came to this coast nearly fifty years ago. His first work was done at the Albion, where he aided in the construction of the old water mill.” The mill referred to is probably that built for William Richardson's Rancho Albion. Sullenberger says: “Richardson quickly realized the value of the timber on his land. In 1852, he contracted with a man simply identified as Scarf [J. Scharf?], to build a water-powered sawmill on the Albion.” Estaban Richardson's testimony of October 1853 as quoted by Sullenberger states: “a mill was begun on the Albion River for sawing timber which is now about finished…” (Navarro-by-the-Sea website http://www.navarro-by-the-sea-center.org/longhistory2.html

This mill ran on tidal power for a few months. A water wheel (probably an undershot wheel) at a tide gate ran in one direction while the tide came in, and in the other when it ran out. Changing a belt kept the machinery running in one direction. A secondary reservoir on a tributary was released during the tide change. When the tide was low, this filled reservoir ran the mill. When the tide came back in it was refilled. Built by George Hagenmeyer and J. Scharf. All of this was destroyed in the first winter flooding." (Mills of Mendocino County; a Record of the Lumber Industry 1852 - 1996. Holmes, Alice, editor and Wilbur Lawson. Book. Mendocino County Historical Society, 1996, p. 32)

Of course the Albion River was much wider and deeper back then. Some of the schooners that carried lumber to San Francisco were built up the Albion.

Cheers,

Dobie Dolphin

Albion

SO ADVANCED IT’S INOPERABLE!

Editor,

Just the latest in humankind’s technophile suicide is Microsoft Johnny-Come-Lately / Chief Dullard Steve Ballmers’ (non) opening of his $2 billion Clippers Stadium. Ticketless, paperless, Facial recognition, ALL the end-time virtue signaling systems employed; you’d think w/ all that went into it one Idiot Savant would venture:

“What happens if the internet goes down, or heaven forbid the electricity fails?” But NO, their heads would explode!

Is Ballmer the same guy who “rescued” (my word) the laughingstock Clippers from their supposedly racist Jewish owner some years back? How does a techy say, “You got painted a picture”?

And is it just ME or does Ballmer bear a striking resemblance to the Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect?

David Svehla

San Francisco

PS. Governor Gruesome… Good to see Gavin helping clean up a homeless camp. The universe loves symbolic gestures! Now if he could explain where the $24 billion in homeless funds went over the last year or three (“— I don’t know—” said he); or where the as -much -as 50$ billion dollars paid in “Unemployment Benefits” to the State’s Death Row inmates went under the watch of him and Cackles Harris went; or the whereabouts of the approximately 100,000 minor children brought across our open Southern Border? His over- riding the California Voters’ approval of a reinstated Death Penalty?

David Svehla

San Francisco

SAFETY TRUMPS FREE SPEECH

Editor,

Regarding “Exclusive: 26 charged in Golden Gate Bridge shutdown over Gaza”: When you block a major transportation artery like the Golden Gate Bridge, you’re not just causing an inconvenience, you’re endangering public safety.

There is no right under the First Amendment to endanger public safety.

As a result of the bridge shutdown, a baby missed a presurgery appointment, and the mother and baby were trapped on the bridge without any baby formula. A person with a brain tumor missed a medical appointment, a disabled child on a school bus was trapped and a surgeon had to cancel all his planned surgeries.

Actions that endanger public safety are not protected by the Constitution. If these protesters are going to break the law and endanger public safety, they need to face the consequences.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins should be applauded for holding protesters accountable.

Frank Sullivan

San Francisco

PROTESTS ARE RIGHTEOUS

Editor,

Regarding “Exclusive: 26 charged in Golden Gate Bridge shutdown over Gaza”: The 26 activists who nonviolently shut down the Golden Gate Bridge are to be commended for protesting Israel’s horrific killing spree in Gaza. Instead, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is charging them with felonies.

Jenkins claimed the protester’s actions threatened people’s health and welfare. Let’s juxtapose those threats with the reality of Gaza.

Jenkins cites an infant’s missed doctor’s appointment while over a million children in Gaza have no access to medical care whatsoever, even after surviving a bombing raid.

Jenkins cites a baby hungry for a few hours while thousands of children in Gaza are starving.

Jenkins cites a brain tumor patient who missed an appointment while millions in Gaza have no hope of any treatment since most of the hospitals there are nonoperational.

Jenkins cites the lost workday of one surgeon while over 600 Gazan health workers have been killed.

The Golden Gate 26 continues a long lineage of brave activists employing civil disobedience to bend the arc of history toward justice. People are inconvenienced, but in a time of genocide, business can't continue as usual.

Defense attorney Jeff Wozniak rightly called the charges “an incredible waste of resources.” Jenkins needs to drop the charges and stand against genocide.

Wynd Kaufmyn

Berkeley

WALZ SHOULD BE LAUDED FOR HIS TIME IN NATIONAL GUARD

Editor,

How many people who criticize Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s military service as a member of his state’s National Guard can say they or their families voluntarily served their country for 24 years?

Serving as a reservist while being employed full time takes a toll on military personnel and their families. As the widow of a retired Navy veteran, I supported my husband through 21 years of military service (four years active duty and 17 years reserve). He missed many birthdays and milestones with his family, but we felt that his time with the Navy was important.

Walz, whose service is being scrutinized now that he is the Democrats’ vice presidential nominee, could have retired at any time. He was never obligated to serve 24 years. We should be thankful for the men and women who choose to volunteer and praise them for their service.

Peggy Mahoney Whitehead

Novato

DEMOCRAT HUSTLE

Editor:

I have heard a lot of frantic talk here about the threat to democracy represented by Donald Trump’s run for the presidency. But the facts don’t fit that narrative. In Sonoma County alone, 84,700 people voted for Joe Biden. You’ll note that the ballot did not read “Biden/Harris” but just “Joseph R. Biden Jr.” The Democratic National Committee has ignored the wishes of all those Sonoma County voters and moved all the delegates over to Kamala Harris. Harris has never gone through a selection process that is based on the will of the voters. She dropped out of the 2020 race before the first primary in Iowa. But she has been pushed to the forefront by Democratic power brokers. So, who’s the real threat to democracy?

Joe Gaffney

Rohnert Park

PLAY MISTY DRIZZLE FOR ME

Editor,

The misty drizzle of Saturday yielded no measurable precipitation by sunset but did cause some condensation drip off my roof. But Sunday morning's sunny rise surprised me with wet ground and a full tenth of an inch in my rain gauge. The first rain of the season (I measure from July 1st to June 30th each year.) comes on August 18th. Last year it was July 11th and it too was a mere 0.1 inch.

J.D. Streeter

Mendocino

END PLASTIC BAGS

Editor,

In 2021, Californians threw away 230,000 tons of plastic grocery bags, according to CalRecycle. Toxic chemicals leach from plastic bags into our waterways and our food, and Americans consume a credit card’s worth of plastic each week.

These chemicals can have negative impacts on brain development and our reproductive health. Californians voted to ban single-use plastic bags in 2016, but a loophole allows grocery stores to provide thicker plastic bags at checkout and label them “reusable.”

Now plastic bag waste is at an all-time high.

Two bills in the Legislature, SB1053 and AB2236, would close the loophole and finally ban plastic grocery bags in California.

For the sake of our health, I urge readers to contact their state legislators and urge them to support these bills.

Nicolas Riani

Oakland

BOMBING INEFFECTIVE

Editor,

The Israeli government justifies its relentless bombing of hospitals, homes, shelters and schools in Gaza as an effective way to eliminate Hamas’ military. But is it?

If the bombs had that effect, then Hamas’ military units would have been largely decimated by now. The continuation of the bombing implies that that has not happened. A recent analysis assessed that only a few of Hamas’ 24 military units have been eliminated.

Simple math indicates that Israel’s dreadful blitz is not effective. Why then does the Biden-Harris administration continue to supply bombs?

Michael Buckland

Berkeley

AMERICA THE BETTER

Dear Editor,

Joe Biden’s convention speech showed him to be a decent, patriotic family man. It also exposed three incredible blind spots.

Biden once again said America is getting better rather than going downhill. He said, “Our best days are not behind us, they are before us.” This is transparently untrue. This kind of flattery of the electorate shows that Democrats are not above manipulating reality like MAGA Republicans do.

The President also said, “There is only one sacred obligation in America, taking care of veterans.” This betrays an ignorance of other sacred principles of democracy, including educating youth in history, law, and science; prioritizing public health measures to protect and honor the elderly, whose wisdom must be available to rising generations; and upholding our sacred oaths, agreements, vows, and contracts. Never heard of such principles? Better read some history before it is too late.

Finally, there is America’s puppet war against religious freedom in the Middle East, leading to the disproportionate slaughter of Muslims in Gaza. Biden’s decent heart takes a fatal nosedive here.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah