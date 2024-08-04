Letters 8/4/2024

MENDO SUPES: NO SHAME

Editor,

Each and every Supervisor for the County of Mendocino believes that their decision to rubber stamp the county district attorney’s procedure to improperly remove the Auditor and payroll manager are now strongly advocating a huge pay and pension increase for themselves.

Myself coming from the private sector, if that decision by the County Board had been done in the private sector that action would have resulted in their termination showing their poor decision making in turn resulting in having to spend money in a tight and constricted budget proving a lack of common sense.

As a result that money now and in the future being spent by the County to defend its actions will come out of programs and budgets for projects and programs we the public desperately need.

Shame on the supervisors; they all know better.

Because their actions defy common sense of the law and good governance, we the public will suffer Shame on each and every one of them.

have they NO SHAME?

Dennis Miller

(via internet)

NOT EVEN MOWING?

Editor,

Mendocino County will not mow or fix potholes.

I got a call from County road crew telling me his crew is in the wind and ill and there’s only him in the office so don’t expect any service soon. Maybe our supervisor Ted Williams can start a gofundme campaign for the Department of Transportation. I will donate a bag of asphalt. Maybe fire districts could subcontract to mow local roadsides. We can’t afford to wait for County to do the work. Time to reconsider incorporating our coastal communities and stop sending our taxes to Ukiah/County.

Skip Taube

Fort Bragg

GRASS FED MEAT

Editor,

For us south Mendocino coasties, the best grass feed beef and lamb is obtainable from Richardson Ranch LLC. Very tasty, freezer packed and ready to pick up.

Call 707 785 9176, or 707 292 0822 for the best meat this side of Argentina.

Randy Burke

Gualala

HIM, TOO

Editor:

Stepping aside…

One elderly presidential candidate, who has sometimes struggled to communicate his (mostly coherent) thoughts about policy, cares about the country enough that he has made way for someone younger and more vigorous. I thank him for that. Isn’t it time for his elderly erstwhile opponent, who speaks mostly in gibberish, to also step aside for the good of the country? Maybe he will. He donated $6,000 to Kamala Harris’ 2014 campaign for California attorney general, so clearly he knows she’s worth supporting.

Jack Ziegler

Santa Rosa

INSURANCE DEBACLE

Editor:

The home insurance debacle has caused significant distress among homeowners who are scrambling to find coverage after long-standing policies were canceled despite years without claims. Many residents, including those with properties featuring natural elements like pastures and California oak trees, have taken extensive measures to mitigate fire risks. These measures include clearing vegetation, using livestock for grazing, installing gutter protection and maintaining fire-conscious practices. The expectation that homeowners must destroy the aesthetic and natural aspects of their properties for the sake of insurance requirements is both unacceptable and seemingly necessary to retain coverage.

This situation demands a reassessment of the policies and practices of insurance companies.

Yvonne Martin

Santa Rosa

COMPARING, CONTRASTING CANDIDATES

Editor,

Less than 100 days before Nov.5, 2024. Time to look at the most likely outcomes of electing either one of the likely candidates: Donald J. Trump or Kamala Harris. One has been president before. How did he do?

He promised to “Make America Great Again,” Isn’t it darned great already? He preached hate for many would-be immigrants, especially “Mexican rapists” and “Muslims.” He promised a lot of things he didn’t deliver: full employment, a border wall on the southern border, paid for by the Mexican people (or government-?). Instead of these promises, he divided the nation, did not clean up the “swamp in Washington,DC,” cut taxes while running up the deficit. He authorized funds to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, but failed to implement crucial public health measures, while one million Americans died from the pandemic, made a Supreme Court which reversed Roe v. Wade.

Harris promises to continue Pres. Biden’s programs: stronger gun control, support for Israel and Ukraine, lower inflation, public school funding, improved infra-structure and, perhaps, some consumer aid. Vote Harris.

Frank H. Baumgardner, III

Santa Rosa