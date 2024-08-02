Valley People 8/2/2024

TRAFFIC COLLISION IN NAVARRO; ONE PATIENT AIRLIFTED, SECOND MAY HAVE FLED SCENE

Navarro, Monday, July 29, 2024, 5:13pm

Hwy 128/Wendling St./ In front of Navarro Store

Traffic Collision -Veh upside down, Hanging from a tree, W/Extrication

Navarro IC, At least 1 patient - Air Lifted to SR Memorial, 5:13pm 07/29/24

5:14PM Veh flipped and hit redwood trees

5:15PM Veh upside down and hanging from tree

5:18PM 1039 CF Howard at 1716

5:18PM on CB advs reporting Traffic Collision with extrication.

5:19PM Traffic is able to get around but it is 1125/blocking

5:32PM Req distance how far down the embankment to get 1185 started

5:36PM As reported. One patient. One person may have fled. Off the roadway between two trees. Access off the road. No impact to Hwy.

5:37PM Reach ETA 15 minutes.

5:52PM No road blockage / Patient air lifted

5:57PM 1039 smith auto

KIRK VODOPALS: Anyone get to see the parade of Porsche buttholes rallying through the valley today? One annoyed motorist got out and started yelling at them as they passed her on Mtn View road in front of the high school. Total bag of dildos. I wish them nothing but gridlock in the afterlife.

LOCAL ETHNOGRAPHERS will want to know that in 1981 there were 13 Hispanic students enrolled in the Boonville schools, 165 Anglo students and 4 Other students. By 2002, Hispanic students numbered 140, Anglos were counted at 108, and Others totaled 21. Incidentally, Others had their best year in 1991 when there were 23 of them. 2024? 80 percent Hispanic, two African-Amercans. 18 percent Anglo. No Others.

SENSITIVE SOUL that I am, I could only take a few minutes of the Olympics opening last night. From all accounts, it only got more grotesque as the evening wore on. And what exactly does Snoop Dog have to do with the Games? And exactly why is this guy celebrated? Oh, I remember now. As Gore Vidal put it, “Lack of talent is no longer enough.” The End of Days seem to be picking up momentum.

A CERTAIN RELATIVE, who will not be identified in the interest of family harmony, said of the French off his one visit to Paris, “I hate those bastards. They all pretend not to speak English, and you ask directions from one of them, and he will deliberately send you in the wrong direction.”

THE ONLY EVENTS I'm interested in are the running contests, men's and women's, with maybe the last few minutes of whoever the Americanos are playing in basketball, and delighted that we can no longer blow out the rest of the world in the game invented here. South Sudan (huh?) almost knocked US off the other day. It took LeBron to singlehandedly pull it out.

ODD ENCOUNTER: I'm sitting solo by my mute self in a public place watching the passing parade when I glance up at a man of about sixty trailing a tiny white fluffy dog he has on a leash. Call me a dog bigot if you must, but I find tiny white fluff dogs mildly irritating, writing them off as one more sign of today's surround-sound decadence. This guy didn't look particularly effete but I estimated him at probably ten degrees off because he was not dress-appropriate, by which I mean he was togged out in teen duds — Duke sweatshirt, Giants ball cap, Bermuda shorts, running shoes. As he. walked past he said, “Don't worry. I'm not going to talk to you.” Whew. I wonder if my displeasure at him and his dog was that evident?

REMINDS ME of my late friend Frank Cieciorka’s encounter at the Alderpoint Store. Frank and his wife, Karen Horn, owned a pair of large poodles. Frank told me he had the dogs with him one day when he encountered a drunk Wylacki on the steps of the store who said, “If I had a dog like that I'd fuckin' commit suicide.”

JEFF BLANKFORT WRITES:

Good morning,

Sorry for the delay in getting back to you but wanted to included the photo of you,your daughter and grand daughter I took in San Rafael in January, but I am a neophyte when it comes to sending images from my phone once they've been downloaded and that explains why six months have gone by since I took it, and so much has happened with you and the AVA. At least, and it’s probably not that much of a consolation that you've beat the endless heat culminated by the fire in Philo.

Loved that image re AIPAC if the “I” stood for Italian and it's true. It is what I have been saying for years. The Israel Lobby, with its scores of organizations and thousands of their members dedicated to what they believe is best for Israel, is nothing less than a fifth column designed to undermine what little is left of American democracy, all of which is irrelevant to them if Israel appears to benefit and what is more, they are largely operating in plain sight. AIPAC, relatively recently, to the dismay of its old guard, has become its most visible player but there are scores of other organizations across the country doing their part.

One of the most far sighted individuals who ever lived. and who, merits at least a T-shirt with his comment re Jews and Judaism, was the French official, Clermont-Tonnerre, who, in 1789, following the revolution, wrote and spoke the following:

"But, they say to me, the Jews have their own judges and laws. I respond that is your fault and you should not allow it. We must refuse everything to the Jews as a nation and accord everything to Jews as individuals. We must withdraw recognition from their judges; they should only have our judges. We must refuse legal protection to the maintenance of the so-called laws of their Judaic organization; they should not be allowed to form in the state either a political body or an order. They must be citizens individually. But, some will say to me, they do not want to be citizens. Well then! If they do not want to be citizens, they should say so, and then, we should banish them. It is repugnant to have in the state an association of non-citizens, and a nation within the nation… In short, Sirs, the presumed status of every man resident in a country is to be a citizen."

BETH SWEHLA, AV Future Farmers of America

Samantha, Allen & Jennifer

Really proud of these FFA officers, President Samantha, Vice President Jennifer, and Treasurer Allen, who helped serve and cleanup at the Mendocino County Farm Bureau dinner tonight. They provided a service, saw friends, and made some important contacts in Mendocino County. Great job!

RECOMMENDED READING: JUDITH AUBERJONOIS, an “olding” writer living in Boonville, has a recent blog on substack — “Diary of Olding” — that will certainly be of interest to people of a certain age — and others. Most locals probably already know that Ms. Auberjonois is the widow of the late well-known actor René Auberjonois. She lives in Boonville in the house they built some 25 years ago,

“The words you will be reading are the words of a writer observing herself getting towards eighty, fielding the inevitable curve balls. It is a Diary of Olding.”

https://judithauberjonois.substack.com

Her thoughtful remembrance of her husband René can be found at:

https://judithauberjonois.substack.com/p/tribute-to-my-husband

We can’t forget when René Auberjonois and actress Michael Learned performed a dramatic reading of A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” at the Grange back in January of 2006 as a fundraiser for the local Education Foundation which was described by anyone who attended as “rare and wonderful.” That description also applies to Judith Auberjonois’ blog.

(Mark Scaramella)

I THINK I was about 12 when I went to a county fair in Hillsboro, Illinois while visiting my maternal grandparents. I wasn't ready for the experience, especially a sideshow advertising a “half man, half woman,” which I assumed was a creature as depicted in the painted promo at the exhibit's entrance — one half was a bearded man, the other half a lipsticked woman. I paid 25 cents to get in.

I'VE never quite recovered from the sight, a sight I, as a young kid, should not have been permitted to see. Pushed to the front of a leering crowd of hooting adult male degenerates — many women will say there's no other kind — a beaten down human-type person propped itself on a table, pulled up its dress and there, midship, was male equipment on top of a vagina, or what I presumed was a vagina given my age and the context. There commenced volleys of lewd banter between the hermaphrodite and the whooping degenerates, some of it aimed at me of the “Take a closer look kid,” variety in the few minutes the depressing oddity exhibited its twofer curse before disappearing behind a grimy curtain to await the next crew of voyeurs.

THAT CARNIVAL also featured a professional boxer, an old heavyweight, who knocked out a series of local tough guys, most of them drunk, who'd paid to climb into the ring with him.

I CAN'T IMAGINE the annual Boonville Fair enlivening its entertainment fare with these two acts, but they'd be sure to draw the crowds.

HANDYMAN FOR HIRE IN ANDERSON VALLEY

Do you have a project you need help with?

Labor, Carpentry, Painting

Paul Moore in Boonville #505 204 2594

ONE MORE DOG STORY: An angry voice on my answering machine demanded, “Is this your dog tied up here at the Elementary School? Someone said it looks like him, and it looked like you leaving him tied up there.”

SOMEONE said I look like Gene Hackman one time, too, but I’m not him and he isn’t me. As it happened, Perro, as usual, was seated within an arm’s length of me and my telephone, gazing at me with unqualified devotion. Or out of a desire to kill me and gnaw me down to the last link on my succulent spine.

HE often weirded me out, I can tell you that, especially late at night when I’d look up from my prayers and there he was, staring at me. Sometimes he looked like he was laughing, sometimes he looked like he was about to lunge for my throat. Whatever his demeanor, day or night, I always knew where he was because he was always right there, staring at me, not tied up at the Elementary School or downtown Paris or running in feral packs after Sam Prather's sheep.

I’D assumed dogs took some time off, lapsing off into inattentiveness. Not Perro, and I never knew whether to be flattered or alarmed. The same day I was accused of abandoning Perro at the Elementary School, as I rested on a ridgetop in the hills east of Boonville after a long slog uphill, Perro had suddenly appeared with a baby pig between his teeth, a domestic-looking brown one, alive but silent, seemingly aware that he was either doomed or the 73-pound creature that had grabbed him was just showing off.

I CALLED PERRO to me so I could free the pig and restrain Perro. But Perro, having brandished his prey, insolently dashed off into the woods in his first ever act of deliberate defiance. About five minutes later, he reappeared as if nothing had happened. The pig wasn’t with him, and by that time I was half a mile down the trail, looking over my shoulder as I went, half expecting to see a huge mother pig with Perro between her jaws.

AN ANDERSON VALLEY GUY named “Mike” called to say he was getting on in years and had intended to leave his estate to the Nature Conservancy. But Mike said he’d heard somewhere that “a bunch of crooks” had taken over its leadership. He wanted to know what we knew about it.

BILL KIMBERLIN

This was my aunt and uncle's summer resort, then known as, "Ray's Resort" on the Navarro River outside Philo and at the end of what is now called, "Ray's Road" after my uncle. In recent years it was called, "Wellspring" and now is "River's Bend". This is a photo postcard and the writing on the back notes that "…the social hall has a radio!!" Wow.

I WONDER IF PETE BOUDOURES remembers his interesting explanation for the curved beige brick block with “J Carr Church” carved into it found in Indian Creek by firefighters while they were searching for a missing Philo man. Boudoures said he has a big fireplace made of the J. Carr bricks, that the Boudoures property used to be the old Philbrick mill where a dry kiln was heated with steam from a huge boiler adjacent to the kiln. Fire bricks made by a company called T [not J, part of the brick had crumbled off] CARR CHURCH, based in England, were used to line the boiler, which was typically heated by wood slash. “When we dismantled the kiln and boiler, we used the bricks and built a hearth out of them,” said Boudoures. “They brought them over from England using them as ship ballast; the ships would then return to England with goods from the US.” Boudoures said he’s seen the same bricks in Hawaii used as walking paths and assumes they’re fairly common. “There were other brands I recall seeing,” added Boudoures, “Snowball, and Cowan, and some others … We bought our place in 1968, so this would have been a mill that operated in the 40s and 50s mill era.” The fire-bricks were made of a combination of clay and concrete and were pre-cut for lining straight or circular walls. They were commonly used to line furnaces and boilers. “We also have an archway made out of the curved ones,” added Boudoures. “The ones that line our fireplace are regular size bricks, a little larger than the common red brick.”

COMPLAINTS about the lycra clad packs pumping up and down 128 prompt many of us to fall to our prayer rugs for their safety. On Mendo’s narrow country roads, obviously, bicyclists can be a serious safety hazard to themselves and drivers. For instance, a caller reported coming around a hilly corner on Highway 128 near the Mountain House intersection, “And there’s this old guy walking his bike very slowly up the hill. When I came around the corner he was about two feet out into the driving lane! He turned around and saw me coming and just stopped and stood there. I had to stop — it was unsafe to pass because of the hill. I talked to him, told him he was in the way. He says, ‘Go on, buddy. Go on.’ And waves me around. He totally ignored everything I said. I wanted him to move out of the lane, but he just kept waving me around him. Finally, I got him to move a little and snuck around him, but it was still dangerous because of the wide trailer I was pulling. When I called the CHP they just told me to drive safely. The officer just blew me off. I tried to tell him that somebody could have come by and hit him. There are big logging trucks out there now, and they can’t stop on a dime. How can you drive safely if the guy’s in the middle of the lane? And there are drunks out there on the roads too, making it even more dangerous. I don’t want to nail anybody. But sometimes the bicyclists are right in the way. The CHP guy I spoke to said that they have a right to be out there and for me to drive safely! They have a right to be on the side of the road, not out in the lane. This guy was exhausted and just pushing his bike slowly up the hill. He had his rubber suit on, and it said ‘Sacramento’ across his shirt.”

JEFF BURROUGHS

I just saw the biggest wild boar pig I have ever seen in my life. I was on 253 heading home this evening when this monster of a pig started out across the road in front of me. I would guess from the ground to the top of his shoulders was 3 feet. His weight had to be well over 250 pounds. I would have snapped a photo of him but he shot back into the tall grass so fast it was crazy and it was on a blind curve so I didn't have a chance. He hasn't gotten that big by being easy to capture I guarantee you that. 50 + years of seeing these ridge devils and not one of them came close to this one!

