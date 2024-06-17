Letters (June 17, 2024)

TRUMP'S SHOW TRIAL

Editor:

I am sure you will be deluged by letters about the verdict in Donald Trump’s trial. I hope they are like mine, and I want you to know that I would be just as upset at the outcome if Joe Biden was the one on trial. I woke up May 30 in the U.S.; that night I went to bed in the old Soviet Union, having witnessed Trump being convicted in a show trial that ignored his civil liberties for unspecified charges. The true verdict will be rendered on Nov. 5 by the voters. Wake up, America. If a former president can be the victim of a weaponized legal system, it can happen to anyone reading this letter.

June Keefer

Santa Rosa

ONE THING WE CAN AGREE ON

Editor:

When 70 million Americans lose faith in democracy, nothing’s gained by calling them misinformed, stupid or cult members. Such charges deflect attention from legitimate grievances, which unaddressed worsen into lack of respect for norms and laws.

One thing most people could agree on is money plays too big a role in our politics. It distorts the concerns of every legislator who must calculate whether a vote will threaten the cash required to remain in office. Let’s not pretend it doesn’t. Name a single legislator who ever publicly declared, “This system pits our self-interest against the common good.”

Voters could demand three changes to sever this Gordian knot blocking solutions to most problems in America — gun deaths, drug deaths, climate change, health care costs, overcrowded schools and fairer taxes. They are:

Full federal funding of elections. Taxpayers fund every candidate equally. No private contributions allowed.

Prohibit corporations from contributing to campaigns. They are serving their shareholders, not the public good.

End contributions from lobbyists to legislators. If legislative salaries must increase, we should do it. But legislators must work for We the People, not We the People with cash.

Remember this next time you hear someone say, “There’s nothing we can do.”

Peter Coyote

Sebastopol

21ST CENTURY CALIGULA

Dear Editor,

How would ancient Rome’s brilliant democracy have dealt with Donald Trump?

Rome frequently exercised its democratic responsibility to impeach public officials, even after they left office. Those convicted of bad behavior were exiled from the country.

Rome also had public officials known as censors, one of whose functions was to manage the census rolls of citizens.

When any citizen including the president of Rome (the “Consul”), was convicted of a crime or came under civil action like defamation, bankruptcy, or military dishonor, the censor would enter a mark of “infamy” (Latin: “nota censoria”) into the record by his name.

This was a severe dent in his social reputation that attended him wherever he went. It was a later version of the very ancient Biblical “mark of Cain,” and an earlier version of our own sexual offender registry today.

When found to be “infamous,” public officials would lose the privilege of officeholding and would also lose their “place” as members of the senate or the equestrian order.

Rome acted quickly and decisively when there was misbehavior by those in positions of public trust. That’s why Rome’s democracy lasted 500 years and ours is almost gone after only 250.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

WHEN TONY CRAVER WAS IN FORT BRAGG

Editor,

I wanted to share a couple of photos I have of Tony Craver (and staff) from when I was working as Admin. Assistant at the Fort Bragg substation back in the early 1990s.

Tony was a wonderful boss and a good friend. He will be missed.

Rest in peace Tony.

Julie (Shafsky) Paravicini

Fort Bragg

NO TAXPAYER BAILOUT OF THE PALACE

To the Editor:

Why should we have to pay for the Palace Hotel?

It is true the 133 year old Palace Hotel, which is on the National Register (#79003458), has been allowed to deteriorate due to the neglect of the owners for the last 30 years. That is certainly unfortunate and should be considered some kind of a crime.

Jitu & Paru Ishwar purchased the hotel and property in 2019 and, like their predecessors, have done little to protect or improve the structure. Ishwar’s apparent partners, Guidiville Rancheria and a local restaurant owner, Matt Talbert, seem to all believe the Palace Hotel needs to be demolished and rebuilt.

It is an absolute shame the hotel was allowed to deteriorate so badly, and there is plenty of blame to go around. But, now, in it’s present condition they may be right, and the building must come down and a new structure erected in its place.

Some of your readers may be saying it is too bad what has happened to this treasure, but Jitu Ishwar should be allowed to demolish the building and rebuild after local approval of structural & architectural plans. And you would be correct, so long as he plans to use his own funds to do so. However, my understanding is he wants us to pay for his neglect. I for one believe that is poor use of our tax dollars, and perhaps you do too. One of Ishwar’s partners has applied for a public grant in excess of $6 million to be used for this purpose, and that should be denied.

In summary, Jitu Ishwar should be held accountable and be made to demolish the building at his own expense.

John Moon

Ukiah

THE ANSWER IS NO

To the Editor:

The recent Letter to the Editor by board members of the Willits Environmental Center suggests that our Board of Supervisors’ staff minions and County Counsel are attempting to subvert the will of the people of this county. The previous effort to expand the amount of land that cannabis can be grown on was overwhelmingly rejected. Now “creative” re-interpretation of the existing ordinance has magically created yet another cannabis ordinance do over. This smells like big cannabis is again trying to influence or bypass our elected officials. We have been down this road before and the answer is still NO to any size increase in allowable cannabis cultivation areas. Re-interpret that.

Mark Spindler

Ukiah

FIRST FATAL BLACK BEAR ATTACK IN CALIFORNIA

Editor,

https://www.newsweek.com/black-bear-killed-human-woman-california-first-confirmed-1908883

The above link is to a Newsweek story dated June 6th. The first confirmed fatal attack on a human by a black bear happened in Nov. 2023 in Sierra County. The story reports the newly announced results of an investigation into that attack.

Meanwhile in east Little River about a week ago, a young black bear ripped through the redwood back door to my garage to try to get at food stored in my garage fridge. When I went out to investigate all the noise, the bear came running out of the garage and climbed a nearby tree. I shouted and growled at the bear, which came down and moved to the back of the yard. But the bear wouldn't leave despite my banging on the house with a broomstick.

The bear showed no fear, and in fact took a few steps in my direction. I grabbed an electric leaf blower and turned it on, and the whine of that machine persuaded the bear to leave. I could imagine a thought balloon over its head saying “WTF?.” It has not come back since then, but this was not the first time a bear has come and knocked over my garbage cans. I think this bear was a juvenile, but I am no expert on bears.

Meanwhile, I have tried to make the damaged wooden door more bear resistant by putting up chains across it until i can rebuild it. I'm going to put more chain across the garage fridge to keep the bear from knocking it over or prying the door open.

It was most likely the aroma of ripe strawberries in the fridge that attracted the bear. There were many more items in there that bears like, like ham, bacon, butter, eggs, milk and cheese, but all of those were well sealed in packaging. My place is surrounded by woods and shares a boundary with Van Damme State Park.

Black bears are protected under California law; it is a misdemeanor to shoot at one.

Nick Wilson

Albion

SORRY, NO REFUNDS

Editor,

The Ghost of the AVA.

Really miss the print version, but hoping your health is diong better. Been waiting to see what your plan is going to be, but my curiousy is getting the better of me and I have to ask: Does “suspended” mean something may be coming down the line? If not, will there be a refund of unmailed issues?

Truly,

Casey Pryor

Willits

ED NOTE: I hope you'll join AVA Nation on-line, but no refunds unless you happen to run into The Major in Ukiah. He's authorized to dispense cash owed.

THE MAJOR ADDS: We are also giving double credit for the website subscription for the time left on your print sub. Send us your email and we’ll get you started on theava.com.

FORGET CATS, HERE’S THE REAL LEADING KILLER OF WILD BIRDS

Editor,

Regarding a recent Chronicle letter titled: “Cute kittens grow up. What these killer cats do to the environment”: The argument that cats are an “invasive” species is just silly. The world is ever-changing and invasiveness is based almost entirely on what date something had to be here to be considered native.

But more importantly, if wild bird populations are the concern, what about the leading killer of these animals: tall buildings with lots of windows?

Up to 3.5 billion birds are killed by flying into windows in the U.S. alone each year, new research shows. Fixing these buildings to lessen this carnage is relatively easy. Why not do that?

While one can ignore the real killer of birds, focusing instead on cats, one must consider that cats are an important part of our urban and semi-urban ecosystem.

Absent cats, then what? Poisons that pretty much decimate the entire animal ecosystem, including raptors (which are birds)

The myopic views of domestic cats expressed in the letter are harmful to our entire ecosystem. Cats and humans have co-evolved over thousands of years, and there is an important symbiosis that is beneficial to the ecosystem. Cats are to be prized, not hated.

Dan Grassetti

Berkeley