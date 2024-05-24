City Of Ukiah Grants Conditional Permit To Demolish Palace

The City of Ukiah City announced Thursday it has granted a conditional permit for demolition of the historic Palace Hotel after keeping a permit application secret for 10 days.

The decision triggered an immediate outcry from advocates locally and statewide for recycling the downtown landmark into a new commercial centerpiece.

“These sorts of statements and actions by the City Manager and Deputy City Manager are perfect examples of why we public members can’t trust their claims of transparency. Instead, it seems as if their aim is to prevent public participation and to act in secrecy,” said Dennis Crean of Ukiah.

The 133-year-old Palace’s fate has been the subject of a divisive community debate for months. Secrecy has enshrouded plans of the current owner, Jitu Ishwar, and those of the proposed new buyers who include the Guidiville Rancheria, a group of investors including the owner a Bay Area construction company who has secured the permit to tear down the building, and downtown restaurant owner Matt Talbert, who is listed in a demolition plan document as “Program Manager.”

No one connected to the planned demolition project responded to requests for comment on the Palace’s planned demolition, including Ishwar, his attorney Steve Johnson of the law firm Mannon, King, Johnson and Wipf, Talbert or Ron Batiste, the owner of the Eagle Environmental Construction & Development Co. of Emeryville.

Unknown is whether Ishwar is still in escrow with the Guidiville tribe, which lost a bid earlier this year to secure $6.6 million in special state funding to demolish the Palace under the guise of conducting possible ground contamination studies. In contrast, the Emeryville firm is estimating demolition costs now at a fraction of that: $500,000.

Whether Ishwar’s Twin Investments LLC remains owner of the Palace site, or in partnership with others, the planned destruction of the 55,000 square-foot mostly brick structure will be a significant loss, according to nationally known preservation advocates.

“I am shocked and saddened to see that a conditional demolition permit has been issued for the Palace Hotel,” said Carolyn Kiernat, a principal in the noted architectural preservation firm of Page & Turnbull in San Francisco.

In 2023 Kiernat and a technical team prepared a Palace restoration plan for Ukiah investor Minal Shankar but owner Jitu Ishwar scuttled that deal in favor of another with the Guidiville Rancheria and a group of investors that purported to make him “whole” for his 2019 investment.

Kiernat called it a “short-sighted approach to a historic building that could have been a catalyst for economic development in downtown.”

Local Palace advocates ripped city staff for keeping the application for demolition secret for 10 days after it was submitted by representatives of Ishwar.

“The city staff has clearly been hiding behind partial truths if not intentional obfuscation,” said Dennis Crean, a member of a Ukiah group challenging possible demolition. Plans to raze the Palace were first uncovered during a review of documents submitted last October by the Guidiville tribe in support of securing $6.6 million in special state funding.

Crean lambasted the city’s stalling over the 10 days in disclosing Ishwar’s intent.

“While working to approve a permit behind closed doors, they claimed they were simply preparing the owner’s permit application to share with the public and City Council. All the while they couldn’t even acknowledge the simple fact that a demolition permit application was received,” charged Crean.

The city’s decision is certain to prolong a divisive community controversy and it could spark potentially costly and lengthy litigation.

Demolition could happen within weeks although further submittals are required.

In the city’s Thursday announcement Deputy City Manager Shannon Riley said once a contractor is hired to do the work, a site plan, demolition schedule, encroachment permit, and traffic/street closure plan must be reviewed and approved before work can begin.

However, no further approvals from the City Council or other senior staff at City Hall are required under what Riley labels a “ministerial process.”

It is a path city administrators including Riley and City Manager Sage Sangiacomo chose to take because they see the Palace issue simply as a “matter of public health and safety on private property.”

The “private property mantra” has been embraced by City Hall to avoid dealing head on with how a structure that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places has been allowed to so seriously deteroriate over the last three decades under two ownerships, including Ishwar, a former president of the Greater Ukiah Chamber of Commerce.

For now the Palace’s planned demolition solely rests with Chief Building Official Matt Keizer.

Last November Sangiacomo convinced the City Council to declare the Palace an “imminent hazard to people and property” in the surrounding area based on findings of city building and fire inspectors, but not on opinions of professional engineers, architects, or contractors who believe the landmark can be recycled into new uses including a boutique hotel and bar/restaurant.

In Thursday’s announcement Riley defended the city’s demolition permit approval, contending that it “cannot force a private property owner to take on a project that is economically infeasible.”

Riley said any new development will need to “comply with the downtown zoning code.”

“As part of that pre-development process, there will be opportunities for public input,” said Riley.

Riley concluded by declaring that “while this outcome may disappoint some, it is also an important first step to getting a vibrant, safe, anchor building in Ukiah’s historic downtown.”

Kiernat of Page & Turnbull was not reassured.

Kiernat listed in writing what she called the “saddest part of this saga.”