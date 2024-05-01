County Notes: ‘We Were Criticized.’

Mendocino County CEO Darcie Antle used this title phrase in answer to Supervisor Williams to explain why she and her well-paid staff don’t provide ordinary budget versus actual reports to the Supervisors. She went on to say that the problem has to do with revenues that don’t come in on a regular basis, but expenses do, possibly producing an apparent overrun to her financially challenged public when there is none.

With this, Antle, like her predecessor, Carmel Angelo, demonstrated her fundamental ignorance of basic budgeting. (Before Ms. Antle was promoted to the exalted title of CEO she was Carmel Angelo’s “budget specialist.”

In an ordinary budget report you track actual expenses against projected expenses, not against revenue. Revenue has its own budget and is tracked against its own projections. If revenues vary from budgeted (and, as in Mendo, nobody takes action to fix it), then budget revisions are made mid-year. This is basic Budgeting 101.

So saying that revenue variations are the reason for not producing budget reports is more proof that the person claiming that should not be allowed near any budgets.

To repeat, you track actual expenses against budgeted expenses; you track actual revenue against budgeted revenue. It’s quite simple. It’s pathetic that anyone in a responsible budgeting position would claim different.

As far as CEO Antle’s “we were criticized” remark… That’s dumb too.

Antle doesn’t say who allegedly criticized her or her staff (“we”), but since yours truly is the only person in the County who criticizes County admin about anything (with the relatively recent addition of former Supes candidate Carrie Shattuck), we can safely assume we know who and what she’s talking about.

But what does criticism have to do with anything about budget reporting? Is the possibility of criticism a reason for not doing ordinary budget reports, much less your job? Who even thinks like that?

Back in July of 2021 the CEO’s office provided the Board with the only departmental budget to actual report in recent history. We quickly sent in a few ordinary questions to then-CEO Carmel Angelo asking about the variations. In the introduction to her reply Ms. Angelo said:

“The very nature of your questions is the reason the County budget team has been hesitant to present a ‘budget to actual.’ County Government is dependent on State, Federal, and grant revenue funding, which typically is billed quarterly or annually, and reimbursement is not received until at least 30 days after billing. This cycle of billing and reimbursement causes a delay in posting revenue, which impacts ‘budget to actual’ reports produced on a monthly basis.”

This is the origin of Antle’s irrelevant revenue variation excuse that she continues to cite.

For the record, here’s a link to the July 2021 item with our questions and the CEO’s complete reply.

https://theava.com/archives/158387#9

All we did was post the CEO’s answers, uncommented-on, so readers could judge for themselves how incomplete the answers were.

There was nothing remotely “critical” in these questions. We simply and politely asked for explanations for the variances — and we only did that because none of the Supervisors did. Nor did we criticize the CEO’s oh-so criticizable response. (Of course, we have since criticized the CEO’s position that asking questions of the ultra-thin-skinned CEO about the budget is “criticism.”) But our questions were clearly NOT criticism — unless you’re an imperious CEO and you arrogantly don’t want anyone asking pesky questions about what you consider to be your own personal budget.

Since that one budget vs. actual report in 2021 — which by the way proves at minimum that they can generate such reports — and our questions, there has never been another departmental budget vs. actual report.

Why not? “We were criticized.”

* * *

We would be remiss if we didn’t include Carrie Shattuck’s comments about Tuesday’s rambling budget discussion:

Shattuck: “I am not trying to be facetious here. But this budget conversation is the same conversation I heard last year. We don't have reports, we don't have updates, Supervisor Williams can't get his numbers, 2022-23 is not closed. Ms. Cubbison was ousted six months ago. Who are we blaming now for not having updated information and reports? It's just the same thing, back and forth. And the Opengov [the County's fancy financial system] — I've been talking about this for more than a year. It's still from 2021-22. We say we are being more transparent and accountable and we cannot even update this opengov system to show where our current budget is? It's really frustrating from a citizen’s perspective.”

* * *

When the Board reconvened in the afternoon after closed session, Chair Mulheren quickly announced that “Item 4d has been pulled by staff,” conveniently neglecting to mention what Item 4d was, hoping that no one would notice. We looked it up. Item 4d was the appointment of CEO Antle’s roommate and significant other, Dr. Theron Chan as County Public Health Officer. Mulheren didn’t offer any explanation.

* * *

Williams at least asked the CEO for a monthly budget vs. actual report, asking CEO Antle, “What would it take to get actual vs. budget, at least for previous years?”

After whining that “we were criticized,” as discussed above, Antle replied, “That is a report we can generate for prior years. We’ve had a delay in closing out years. 22-23 is still in draft. I’d say we could go back three to five years prior. We should have it by end of the week.”

Not.

Nor was “it” defined.

Williams also asked for copies of the budgets vs. actual from the departments after CEO Antle had blurted out that the Departments keep their own internal spreadsheets.

After again whining that “we were criticized,” Antle replied that “It’s all about timing. Invoices may be late. … It’s not straightforward. … Property taxes only come in once a year. I’m not afraid to do it. But it causes undue stress on the board. So we pulled it back.”

Undue stress on the Board… Oh Gawd. This person is CEO?

In the end the Board vaguely agreed that quarterly budget to actual reports from the departments would be nice. Obviously, they won’t have anything of the sort ready by next week, much less ever. And as long as the Board continues to blather without making specific demands with specific dates, Ms. Antle, a past master at non-committal indefinite postponement, will successfully keep the board in the financial dark and the County will sink further and further into the red.

* * *

Supervisor John Haschak asked whether the CEO report will include what Supervisor Gjerde asked for a couple of weeks ago: a tally of newly added, or “discovery,” properties to the tax rolls.

Instead of letting the CEO answer for herself, Supervisor/Board Chair Mulheren declared, “The discovery data will be in the CEO report on May 7.”

We’re taking bets on that one. At the moment odds are about 100-1 against.

* * *

VSO Still In Siberia

CEO Antle, after skimming through her info-free CEO report, told the Board that returning the Veterans Service Office (VSO) to their original cottage on Observatory Avenue is still not done. Apparently the Air Quality office is having trouble making arrangements to move their office out of the VSO’s Observatory cottage where they were unceremoniously dropped and the VSO moved out. Apparently, the landlord for Air Quality’s new target location is not being responsive. Antle noted, “Air Quality is calling [the landlord] on a regular basis to get that move done.”

So, despite the Board’s directive to return the VSO to the Observatory cottage, the VSO and its clients continue to wait while the Air Quality Office tries to arrange for their own move. The Air Quality office is in no hurry to do that, and why would they be? They’re quite happy occupying the VSO’s rightful place.

The vets may have to storm the chambers again to get this moving. It’s on the verge of stagnation as is. Nobody on the Board asked why the Executive office is letting Air Quality move themselves in their own sweet time.

This is typical Mendo. No one steps up to the plate to see that what the Board orders done gets done. And the Board never follows up or demands an explanations or holds anyone accountable.

Since the CEO is allergic to criticism and thinks that “we were criticized” (even when they were not) is a reason not to produce an ordinary budget vs. actual report, why would anyone expect any different?