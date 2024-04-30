The Last Harvest

My mature crew, a couple of fifty-something women, clipped and clipped and laughed and sang and talked. Sometimes they just shut up and listened to the radio, KMUD, the voice of the Weed-Woods. When the work was done they returned to their homes in Washington, and I didn't know at the time that they were my last crew.

So now what to do with all this weed, nicely trimmed and ready to smoke? I had one connection that was pretty reliable but all the others had disappeared over the years. She was very nervous and bossy and prone to go off on you with a tirade if you annoyed her, like changing your mind about doing a deal.

“Bring it over now, right now, they're coming!” she said on the phone. Within fifteen minutes I had a bag of pounds out of their hiding place, stashed in the car, and on the way to Redway, a few miles away. A week later she said, “Oh, they didn't show up, you can come get it.”

The industry was in free-fall and I did whatever she said, like a little puppy scurrying for attention. She had pissed off my neighbor with her annoying and aggressive attitude, he had vowed never to deal with her again, but I put up with her bullshit as she was my only steady connection.

Whenever I brought a bag of weed to her house I always opened the double or triple- bagged pounds and poured the turkey bags on the floor. We counted them together and I made a note of how much was there, with a copy for each of us. It's not that I didn't trust her, it was just good business practice.

In the beginning you always religiously counted the money right when you got paid. Over the years and decades we got more casual and just took some rubber-banded bundles of cash and counted them later. (One guy once handed me a bag of money at the gas station and drove away.) I had a good grower’s reputation: my pounds were always a few grams over weight, well-trimmed, and no duff at the bottom.

A few years ago I brought a pile of pounds to this guy who paid me and didn't bother to weigh them. He handed them off to another middleman and told him, “You don't even need to weigh this—this guy's always right on.”

A few days later I got the call. “Hey Puffy, every pound is twenty-three grams under. What the fuck?” We had been playing basketball and the ball knocked the scale to the floor and broke it. I had bought a new one but didn't test it out first. I quickly returned the money I owed, took the bad scale back to the store, but the guy never called me again.

For the next few months my steady middle-woman moved my stuff. It was in good condition because I had stored it in a cool place all winter waiting for Spring, the selling season. The dealer lady was living on my road just outside town back then so I could just shuttle it to her place, about a hundred yards.

Then I didn't hear from her for a while so I took out my little red book, made a list of prospects, and called everyone who I had dealt with, even if they had already turned me down the year before. I came up mostly empty, like a groveling dog, but I did get one call-back from a woman deep into growing who liked to dabble in a little dealing.

“They're coming today,” she said. I waited by the phone all day. Nothing. I waited more hours the next day and finally called her again. “Oh no, they didn't show up. They were out in Briceland looking at some other stuff and...”

The weed biz is so flaky. It also had gotten to be a beauty contest, whose buds were prettier? If I ever tried to deal with that lady again I was going to say, “Hey, you know what kind I have, what it looks like, and how much I want for it. Don't even call me unless you've got the guy with the money right there ready to buy. Then you can come over and get it.” But it doesn't work that way. It's a flaky dance where half the dancers are stoned and you just stressfully wait, sweating it out.

I became that boring person who, whenever I saw someone I knew, didn't even say hello first, just “Hey man, can you help me connect? You know anyone who wants any Sour Deisel?” Didn't even say hello first! Obsessed. Who will buy my wonderful buds? (It reminded me of when I used to stand in front of the Woodrose Cafe ten or fifteen years before with a bud in my front pocket looking for a connection.)

While desperately driving around I thought about this friendly guy I’d met at the Woodrose a few years before who had told me where he lived in Redway, but probably grew up Alderpoint Road somewhere. I didn’t have his number so I’d have to cold-knock and annoy him in person with my quest: Help me sell this weed!

He wasn’t home but I recognized his wife as a long-time Ettersburg resident, and she recognized me too. “I don't know if you or Sam are into moving stuff,” I said, “but I'm just trying anything, so I thought I'd ask.” She was nice, didn't seem put out, and said she'd mention it.

“Okay, thanks, tell Sam I said hi.” I gave her my number and never heard back.

Soon after I got home there was a knock on my door. It was this guy who had legally changed his name to “Crooked Prairie.” He was a nice guy I'd seen around for years though pretty full of himself. He was a bit of a contradiction, always talking about healthy living while sporting a huge belly, which was not a good sign for the future.

“Hey man, can you help me out?” he said. “I gotta move my shit and my last connection didn't show up this year.”

“Man, I was just doing the same thing, knocking on doors! You're my doppelganger,” I said. “Sorry, I can't help you.”

“I got ninety-eight pounds of OG,” he said.

“Well, I have no idea what to do with it, I can't sell my pounds,” I said. “You got some samples out in the car? I guess I could take one just in case, I've got seventeen OG myself so who knows?”

“I really gotta find someone to buy my weed,” he said. “I'm starting my garden for this year and I've still got all my stuff.”

“Yeah, right, I think it's over. Well, it was a forty-year boom, longer than most.” I thought it over for a moment and then said, “If you're really desperate I know this last resort shit-show you could try. He's a total low-baller out in Briceland and he's probably still moving tons of weed. Do you know Jerold Money?”

“Yeah I know who he is. I talked to him once or twice,” Crooked Prairie said.

“Do you know where he lives.”

“Yeah, right there by the road.”

“Okay, just go out there, bring some elbow samples, and tell him I sent you. Ninety-eight pounds of OG, what do you want for that?”

“Twelve,” he said.

“Okay, then try to get eleven. Good luck, tell me what happens.”

A couple days later I got a text: “All gone.”

I called him up. “Really? You got rid of it all? Amazing. And a good price?” He wouldn't say but I figured eleven. “Shit, well, maybe I should try him too. Do you have his number?” He gave me the cell but it was almost impossible to get ahold of Jerold Money, or J as he is widely known, on the phone. The next day I threw ten pounds of Sour D in my trunk, just drove out there, and found the usual chaotic J scene.

I was standing in the backyard with my big garbage bag of Sour D's, another farmer I knew was standing there with his big plastic bag of pounds, and we exchanged glances as if to say, “Yup, it's come to this, dealing with J as a last resort.”

Sitting around the picnic table was another middle-woman just hanging out. J's teenage daughter was walking back and forth from the creek in her bikini. About thirty feet away was a brand new white truck, maybe a rental, with a couple people inside. Another guy was shuttling back and forth from the picnic table to the truck bringing samples to the guys from New Jersey.

“We got a situation here,” J said. “He doesn't want to come out of the truck, he had a bad experience or something last time. Lemme see what you have.” He looked over my pounds and sent one over with the runner. “What do you want?”

“I want a thousand,” I said. J looked doubtful if not incredulous. After some back and forth to the truck he said, “He'll give you eight but I still need my fifty cents so you’ll get 750.”

“I don't want 750,” I said. “I want nine.” Back and forth it went. Really? Settle for 750 for Sour D in 2017? Had it really come to that? I said no thanks and packed up my shit and left.

Later, I saw Crooked Prairie at a party and asked him how his deal had gone down.

“I will never deal with J again!” he said. “First I hauled all 98 pounds to Briceland where he checked it out and then he told me to take it to Weott where he controls like a block of houses. Then this other guy comes over, checks it out, and wants to take it all down the street. I looked at J and said what the fuck, are you guaranteeing that? He shrugged and nodded. Sure enough the guy came back with all the money, I counted it and got out of there. It was the most stressful deal I've ever done.”

After that I whined to a friend and he finally turned me on to his connection, who happened to be his father-in-law. He gave me his number and I agreed to run some pounds up to Eureka. So I was driving up 101 with a load to drop off at a guy's house I had never met, a friend of a friend. I was just trying to get done with this, get paid, and reevaluate this whole life.

Then I lost it and thought wow, really? It's come to this? Hauling a load up 101 to drop off with a stranger? I started crying, sobbing relentlessly. Has it really come to this? And maybe crying in relief that it'll all be over soon, everything will be gone, and maybe even mourning the end of this lifestyle, all the work and the stress, and “selling our souls” for money, in a way. (At the end of the road in a quiet little neighborhood just outside Eureka I met a nice man who helped me move a few.)

I was finally down to my last ten pounds of Blue Dream and decided to dump it. Prices were dropping, it was July Fourth, and time to get even more desperate. Good trimmed weed for $500 a pound was unheard of, friends said I was crazy, but a couple months later they wished they had also dumped theirs.

I drove back to Jerold Money's place with ten pounds of BD. There were hundreds of budding green girls in the backyard with tarps bunched around the edges of the hoop houses, next to a cabin where some grow lights were glowing and humming. (It's about impossible to put one over on J, but a couple of those last pounds had some leftover Sour D, Blue Cheese, and Green Crack mixed in, though if he gave me any problems about that I’d tell him the interview was off, so no article, book, or movie deal.)

Jerold came out and I said, “Look, here's ten pounds of nice Blue Dream and I want five grand cash. I don't want to wait for that Black guy from Texas who likes to buy Blue Dream. I don't want to leave it here until someone else comes by who wants it. I want five grand cash right now.”

J was a little surprised, I was doing his low-balling work for him. The middlemen don't like to use their own money but this was a deal he wouldn't refuse. He checked out the weed and paid me.

Getting rid of it all in early July was a celebrated feat in this, the year many would be caught holding the bag, the year we knew would come some day. Over the years our kids had gone bad, blew up the tranquil hillsides with annoying generators, and then everyone else came from everywhere to finish the job with multitudes of light deprivation hoop houses trashing the formerly pristine hillsides of Humboldt County.

Truckloads of expensive dirt were still going out of the garden shops every day, and I wanted to say, “Don't you know it's over?”