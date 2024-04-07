African Safari Guide Visits The Valley

An unusual opportunity presented itself this past week. Antony Munene, an African safari guide, arrived from Nairobi Kenya to share his story. Four different groups at Ukiah High School (where his hosts Jill and Jim Rathe teach) each enjoyed a 45-minute presentation about his life as a guide. He included many surprising anecdotes about his life among African animals in the wild and the people that come from all over the world to see them. The students saw slides of animals and also got a chance to taste some Kenyan food. Jill reports that when he completed his talk the kids rushed the stage for a “photo op” standing next to Antony. He shared lunch with the school staff distributing his recipe for Kenyan Maharagwe (Spiced Coconut Bean Soup) while they provided typical American dishes for him to taste.

He also took the time over the weekend to meet with a group of local educators and their friends for an informal chat, slide show and question and answer session. Everyone shared a typical (and delicious) Anderson Valley potluck including a yogurt-marinated spicy African beef dish prepared by Antony and some scrumptious smoked Italian/American Sausages off Jim’s grill.

Antony wants to make sure that the Rathes know how much he appreciates their kind hospitality and for serving as a gateway on this first trip to the United States. Also thanks for taking him to see the sights in always beautiful San Francisco.

Antony is a genial and soft-spoken man in his early forties who is very friendly and approachable. In the social setting it was difficult to catch all he had to say. Fortunately, he was willing and even eager to follow-up with a phone interview.

The following are the thoughtful answers and observations of Antony Munene, Director of “Adventures by Rooney- a Professional African Experience’- Nairobi, Kenya. As his responses were not recorded they are not in quotes but paraphrased as closely as possible to his actual comments.

What is the most important quality in a safari guide?

Good communication skills. You must be friendly to guests and meet their demands well. Keeping time is also very important, you must be on time and keep the guests on time too.

How many years have you been guiding safaris?

Sixteen and a half years, I began when I was 24 years old.

Which parks do you lead safaris in?

There are 57 parks in Kenya. There are also some parks in Rwanda and Tanzanika that are mostly for observing gorillas.

What do you like best about your work?

Meeting new people; very, very good people and learning about different cultures.

What is the most difficult thing?

Being away from my family sometimes for one or two weeks or more.

What are your favorite animals?

Leopards are hard to find; it is a challenge. So when you find one you feel good. They are active at night mostly sleeping in trees during the day to avoid their feared predators — mostly hyenas and lions.

What would you like to share with us about the animals?

They keep to themselves. They are smart and move with the seasons. It is when humans encroach on their paths and routes they are aggressive.

What is the most dangerous animal?

Hyenas move in packs and are the most vicious. They don’t always kill an animal before they begin to eat it.

Which animals will approach humans?

Animals do not approach humans except maybe elephants who will approach people that they know.

What country do the most safari visitors come from?

The UK is the most as they have the colonial history with Africa and are still very interested. America is second, Germany is third, then France and Spain. Not too many Japanese since Covid. The Chinese come in the African summer only (which is the American winter). Scandinavians come in the African off-season.

Why do you think people choose to go on a safari?

Because it is a chance to see animals in their natural setting moving freely and not in a zoo.

Do children ever come on the safaris?

Yes, children do come on safari. Their parents do bring them.

How long is a safari?

Safaris are one week to three weeks on average. Price depends on where you want to go. The accommodations you choose, the guides you pick and the activities you want to experience. The price could be $1,000- $10,000 per person.

If you are thinking of going on Safari you can contact Antony at info@adventuresbyrooney.co.ke or www.adventuresbyrooney.co.ke