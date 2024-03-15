The Donald Show: The Way I See It

The way I see it is this: The Donald is in jail and he has also been elected president of the US. He’s the first president who is also a felon. The divisions in the country widen; Putin sends Russian troops to break Trump out of a federal prison in California. Governor Newsom calls out the National Guard and they engage in combat with the Russians and with heavy casualties on both sides. Thousands of Mexicans go back to Mexico which remains fairly stable and with narcos running the country. Other Latinos return to their countries of origin; anything but the USA. Trump broadcasts from his prison cell; the Supreme Court defends his freedom of speech, though his broadcasts lead to rioting and chaos. Wall Street soars; the Stock Market has never done better. Meanwhile, Biden refuses to leave the White House, claims that the election has been stolen and points to irregularities in Texas where the governor seized ballots in Austin and dumped them in the Rio Grande. Robert F. Kennedy offers to negotiate with the Russians and to obtain a cease fire. He is shot and killed in Dallas in a motorcade. A lone assassin is arrested and then he is shot and killed by a refugee from Gaza whose cause is freedom for the Jews who he insists have been held captive by Zionists and the State of Israel. Trump goes on a hunger strike, leads an insurrection of the inmates, breaks out of jail and is inaugurated president, welcomes Putin, gives the Russians the State of California which is renamed Ukraine, opens the door to the Russian Orthodox Church and makes all the Indians of the Golden State honorary Russians. Nude aliens from outer space invade Earth and using a drug they mass produce put everyone under a spell and turn the whole planet into a sanctuary for criminals from a distant galaxie who arrive and turn all earthlings into vegans. Trump and Biden kiss and make up. Happy Ending.