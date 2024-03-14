The 31st Annual Anderson Valley Variety Show

Friday March 8 and Saturday March 9 at the AV Grange it was “Be there or be square” as Captain Rainbow, Patti Liddy and Company rolled out the 31st Annual Variety Show. And it was a good one! Always topical, the opening act introduced the always-controversial “AI” (Artificial Intelligence). Fleshed out by the suitably insensitive robot Keevan Labowitz and his emotionally clueless cohort Charlene, these were definitely two villains we loved to hate. Into the fray jumped Juliana, Justin and Rainbow among others and following several explosions, confetti bombs, smoke & mirrors, chaos, havoc and merriment, good triumphed over evil (again, whew). Rainbow put it best when he asked us to “Breathe in the good vibes, I love us.” And so we were off and running with only 18 acts to go — plus the big raffle. Hang on tight and I will tell you what you missed (if you missed it) or remind of what you saw (if you didn’t).

However, since I was unable to attend the Friday evening show, readers who didn’t make it will have to wait for the on-line video.

Scark Maramella (aka Mark Scaramella of AVA infamy) looking tweedy set out to guide us through the story of the hapless “Lights Out Gang” through the lens of an intensive number of spoonerisms. Spoonerisms: A verbal error in which a speaker accidentally transposes the initial sounds or letters of two or more words, often to humorous effect. If you say, “Bunny phone” instead of “Funny bone” that’s a spoonerism. The effect was hilarious which is surely just what Scaramella was going for. (The Lights Out Gang, he said, was arrested for “Wrong-Armed Snobbery.”)

Next up “Mexican Ballet Folklorico directed by Cruz and performed by three handsome boys and lots and lots of beautiful girls (brave boys!). They stomped, twirled, clapped and shimmied their way through a completely rousing dance number. You know what they say, the world would not have given us maracas if it didn’t want us to shake ‘em! “The Deep End Woogies” came out including Michael Hubbert on the licorice stick (clarinet) and a guitar/mandolin type stringed instrument, Leslie Hubbert on accordion, Chris Bing on bongos and maracas and Brendan on the scratcher gourd. They played a tribute to Eliades Ochoa called “Que paso?” Also a song about “If it ain’t love,” lively folk music.

Cheyenne Henderson played her ukulele and sang her own composition “My Melody” in a lovely lilting voice the delivery seemed very personal. Laurie Adams, owner of River’s Bend (formerly Wellspring), mesmerized us with her tale of North Country Selkies. (Celtic mermaids that are part seal part human.) Selkies are known for shape shifting transforming between seals and humans by shedding and replacing their skin. Laurie invited us into a place with the “Scent of death and life…a place of grief, loss and longing.” It was compelling.

Describing themselves as “Fog-eaters“ Black Sugar Rose” came all the way from Point Arena to perform for us inviting local musical saw player Cobb to sit in. The trio played together tunefully and seamlessly so we are grateful they made the long trek. Another local created the next act titled “Curious” by Hannah Woolfenden. Hannah grew up in Anderson Valley and studied ballet at Mendocino Ballet in Ukiah her entire childhood. Off to college she studied dance and this piece is part of her college thesis. The piece includes three mischievous girl sprites who move between serious and playful moments interacting with a combination of modern and classic ballet. On the other end of the age scale the “Psychedelic Relics” some of whom her previously “Raging Grannies” were entirely over the age of 70. Their clever lyrics written by Roy Zimmerman hit a sweet spot with the older members of the audience who could as they say could “Relate”. “Can’t remember where you parked your car? (and you’re in it).” “The only acid you are waiting to kick in is acid reflux,” you get the idea.

Steve Mansfield (great smile) and Ronnie MacLaren from Elk sang “Girl of my Dreams” written by Steve for Ronnie. A clever love song including things like, “you have a kiss like Guinness… You’re like a backstage pass, a full tank of gas, simple good things” Very sweet and it was Ronnie’s first time on stage - she did a great job.

The last act before the intermission included Holly, Ali, Dawn and Sophia “signing” in American Sign Language to the song “A Brighter Day.” It was amazing how dance — like the gestures were and how moving. The message was “Don’t give up” and at the end the entire stage was filled with people with “Protest signs” except these were all positive messages. Sighted: Remy Dawood-Moran, Reagan, Maxence Weyrich along with about 25 others, what a way to end the first half.

After the intermission the raffle was hosted by Tice. Tice selected the most honest kid in the valley to select the winning ticket. (How does he know?) The nefarious duo of Keevan and Charlene reappeared to cast aspersions on the legitimacy of the raffle (so obviously rigged said Trump, oops, I mean Keevan) But it all came out right in the end and Maxence Weyrich who grew up in the valley was the big winner of $434 the other big winner being the Grange since it was a 50/50 raffle. A humorous moment was when Tice asked the winner for his name and when he said Maxence, Tice said, “What?,” to which Maxence calmly replied, “Max.”

Circus Mecca, that trainer of young aerial talent that feeds other venues like the Flynn Creek Circus, brought out two spectacularly talented young women, one blonde and one brunette, very young maybe nine or ten. They were lithe, lovely and very professional taking our breath away with their dual strap routine high above our heads. Jamal took our breath away in an entirely different way with his rendition of “Smile.” In his gold jacket, snake-like black pants and single rhinestone glove ala Michael Jackson, he caused at least the female half of the audience to swoon. He could probably get a job in Las Vegas tomorrow. After his song Rainbow said, “Get out of here!” meaning of course, how great was that?!

“School House Duo,” a love match with Lily Apfel and her partner let us know that “Home is Wherever I’m With You” and you could definitely feel the love. How lucky they are to have each other and be so good at singing about it. “Dork Side” a Star Wars send-up peopled by Casey Farber and her partner AVHS teacher Arthur and (once again) Keevan. Harnessing the go power of some great tunes like “The Weight” by the Band and “Wasting Away in Margaretville” by Jimmy Buffet they took us on a wild ride that included the ghost of somebody scary (Arthur), a male chauvinist in a man bun (Keevan) and a beleaguered housewife who has seen it all before (Casey).

The end included the dramatic tearing by the disgusted Casey of a photo of Yoda (or was that baby Yoda?), not quite sure. Nico, Adrian and Abeja pulled us out of the Dork Side with a guitar, a stand-up base and a beat box. Compositions by Adrian and Nico were original and ready for prime time. The second song, “It Took Me Years To Feel Your Love” was poignant. Nice job. Jose Ramierez followed, wishing us Happy Birthday (or just about any other occasion you can think of) with “Las Mananitas,” a melodious tune delivered with a heart as big as the whole Grange Hall. Catch Jose in front of Mendo Mill in Ukiah where he sells great hot dogs. Rainbow said, “I just want the pants.” And they are great mariachi pants with beautiful silver Conchos all the way down both legs.

My personal favorite was the second to last act, “Housewives of Anderson Valley” staring Abeja and her husband (sorry, I didn’t get your name but you are beyond awesome). As Abeja lounges on her couch her attentive spouse does everything he can think of to win her love and attention including a very credible strip tease but she is too busy looking at her phone and lamenting the lack of romance in their sparkless relationship. “What oysters and filet mignon again?” When he calls her “Mon amour” (my love in French); she says, “Shut the door yourself.” It’s possible you really have to be married to appreciate this humor but if you are married — ho, ho, ho, and ha, ha, ha. Those two are better than a lot of the stuff on Saturday Night Live. The back bending super kiss that closed the act was definitely the cherry on top.

To “Burn the House Down” for the final act Wendy Dewitt and Kirk brought us “Summer Time” and all kinds of Boogie Woogie piano. Wendy is a crowd pleaser if ever there was one and Kirk was with her every step of the way. They had us dancing in the aisles. Look for a the video version of the evening by going to YouTube and looking for the AV Grange Variety Archive Channel.

Thanks to all the usual suspects who do such and incredible and selfless job of making this really complicated thing happen and thrive. This year was especially excellent. Long-term kudos into perpetuity to Gail and Bill Meyer.