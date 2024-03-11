Herb Caen, The Chronicle & The AVA

I first started reading the ‘San Francisco Chronicle’ in the ‘70’s, picking up a copy in town with breakfast and my weekly cuppa coffee at The Woodrose Cafe. I remember the day in 1977 when marijuana growing and Garberville made the front page: I was driving to town, my neighbor Kathy stopped going the other way, waved the paper at me, and gave me her extra copy. (When a radical teenager in Indiana I had subscribed to “The Berkeley Tribe.”)

In the early 80’s my daily routine was hiking down the mountain to water my pot plants, driving into Whitethorn and buying that day’s Chron at the Whitethorn Store, then up the mountain to Shelter Cove to eat fish and chips with Hanson’s soda while reading the paper.

On the way home I stopped at the Wailaki campground to practice pitching my “sky-ball”: I set up two home plates (two pieces of cardboard cut to the official softball mat size) and practiced pitching for an hour. I threw three softballs, often thirty feet high, walked over and picked up the balls, and then threw them to the other cardboard plate, practicing for the next Sunday game. The Slow-pitch softball league was the largest weekly Southern Humboldt gathering in those days: a couple hundred players in the league and about as many friends, fans, and family. (I put on a lot of weight with all those fish and chips and sodas.)

In the mid-eighties I set up a Chronicle delivery service in Whale Gulch, 22 and a half miles from town the sign said, and my “subscribers” got the Chronicle same day, by 11 am! I set up a deal with Pee Wee, who distributed the Chronicle throughout the Garberville area, filling all those yellow boxes. He dropped our bundle of copies at the post office each day except Sunday, and the mailman brought them out to the sticks and put them in the big mailbox by the school.

I had talked it up, found about eleven Chronicle fans, and once or twice a year rode my four-wheeler up the dirt roads to their houses to collect the forty bucks for half a year, in advance, I’m no fool. (Okay, I was a fool, but that’s all the other stories.) Once I had all the money I met with Pee Wee and his wife in their kitchen in Garberville and paid him for the next six months. People came up throughout the day to pick up their paper, a daily ritual to took forward to out in the woods in the middle of somewhere.

I had my way of reading the paper, glancing at the sports pages first, then Charles McCabe, Stanton Delaplane, and later Jon Carroll, next over to check out this guy Herb Caen’s gossip column, and then over to the first page of the entertainment section. My perusal complete, I settled into the Sporting Green and read all of that, then all of Herb Caen, the entertainment section, and then tackled the front page and all the hard news.

{With The Anderson Valley Advertiser I first skim through it to see if I have a story in, then read the blurbs in “Here and There In Mendocino County,” glance at the front page, on to Valley People, the letters to the editor, and then start working through the paper. I seek the light and lively articles first, like Tommy Wayne Kramer, and finally read mostly everything by the end of the week. (I often skim through Yearsley, ignore most of the local stuff like the Teton Farm report, often skim through the Major’s county government reports, though by god, I actually do end up reading most of his assiduous observations, the Major-ity disapproving.)}

Whether he’s running out of material or just a big fan, the Editor has recently been running old Herb Caen columns regularly, just the Sunday ones I never read back in the day, as the daily gossip and dirt, the “three dot journalism,” was more to my liking. Now, after reading everything else, I’ll finally read those Sunday reprints, when Herb waxed more poetically and reflectively.

Over the years we were getting the Chronicle in the Gulch, I called in a couple “witty” items, which Caen put in his column the next day, and when I started my newsletter Gulch Mulch in ‘87, not realizing it was actually a ‘zine, I adopted (stole? borrowed?) Herb’s three dots and wrote a regular column of local gossip a la Herb. (The AVA’s “Off The Record” feature also seems to have its roots in Caen’s style: short, quick, and on to the next one. (Damn, sounds like my sex life.)

I had heard that Herb Caen was sick and one day on the beach, in Puerto Vallarta in 1997, I said to my girlfriend, “Damn, Herb Caen could’ve died.” I picked up the local English language paper for ex-pats and tourists, “The Mexico City News,” later that morning and found his obituary. Wow, almost thirty years now since Herb Caen’s last bon mots and liberal observations, the most powerful person in San Francisco for decades. (I put the Editor of the AVA, Bruce Anderson, in a class with Caen, wannabes like yours truly can dream of having that talent.)