Letters (March 5, 2024)

MENDOCINO COUNTY SEEKS COUNSEL FROM STATE OF CALIFORNIA AFTER DISCOVERING ADDITIONAL INCORRECT BALLOT ISSUES FROM REGISTRAR OF VOTERS, CANDIDATES

County officials Wednesday said they are investigating new reports of incorrect ballots for the upcoming March election and are seeking guidance from the Secretary of State’s office on how to address the situation.

The County was made aware today of candidate and resident concerns that voters may be receiving ballots from the incorrect Supervisorial districts. The initial belief is that the 2021 redistricting may not have been correctly imputed [sic] into the voter files.

“We want to bring this new issue to the immediate attention of Mendocino County voters as soon as we learned of it,” said County Chief Executive Officer Darcie Antle. “We are investigating the issues with the Register [sic] of Voters office and their vendor. We are seeking guidance from the State of California’s Secretary of State’s Office.”

“Most importantly, we want to assure voters that they will receive and get the proper ballots and that every vote will be properly counted. We are going to be working overtime to get to the bottom of what has gone wrong and to ensure voters receive the proper ballots,” Antle added.

The County is also seeking assistance from Renne Public Law group, one of the state’s top municipal government law firms, in determining next steps.

(County Presser from the Executive Office)

* * *

Mark Scaramella Notes: Apart from the grating misuse of words that you’d think the press release writer and/or CEO Antle should know, the choice of Renne Public Law Group as the outside, expensive SF-based law firm the County is turning to for “assistance” should be another red flag since James Ross, the newly employed interim County Counsel, is himself a Renne Public Law Group contractor. This poses both conflict of interest and financial questions: Why pay for “assistance” from Renne when Mendo is already paying for Renne to provide County Counsel services which should include “assistance” to the Board on such matters?

MENDOCINO COUNTY OFFICIALS URGE VOTERS TO CHECK THE CURRENT ELECTION DISTRICT MAPS

County officials today urged voters to check a County website to determine if the Supervisorial District in which they live may have changed as part of the 2021 redistricting process.

Every 10 years, supervisorial districts are redrawn so that each district is substantially equal in population. This process, called redistricting, is an important part in the election process and helps to ensure that substantially the same number of voters are in each district.

After the ballots for this year’s election were mailed, County officials learned that some voters whose district had changed were not mailed the ballot for their new district. New ballots have been sent to those affected voters. Based on information provided by the Elections Office, it is estimated that less than 300 voters might be impacted.

“The districts were redrawn in 2021 and we are finding that some residents may not realize that they are in a different Supervisorial District than the last time they voted,” said County Chief Executive Officer Darcie Antle. “There may be some confusion and we want to provide clear answers to voters, so we are urging them to check our website to verify which district they are located.”

To verify your voting district, you can go to the County website located at: https://gis.mendocinocounty.org/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=11e075ede3104623aa9458521b32538f. It shows the boundaries of the Supervisorial Districts in which residents reside.

“We are receiving information that some voters may be confused by the fact that they are in a new district post the 2021 redistricting and that they have, in fact, received the correct ballot. To ensure this, we want everyone who has a question to visit the website and check the Supervisorial District number and match it with where they reside and vote,” Antle added. She also encouraged anyone who wants to report an issue with their ballot to call 707-234-6819.

Antle said the County is continuing to work with the Mendocino County Elections Office which conducts all elections in the county. She added that the Elections Office has informed the California Secretary of State’s Office of these issues. The County continues to seek advice and guidance from the California Secretary of State’s Office as well as Mendocino County Counsel’s Office.

“Most importantly, we want to assure voters that they will receive and get the proper ballots and that every vote will be properly counted,” Antle said. “We are going to be working overtime to get to the bottom of what occurred and to ensure voters receive the proper ballots.

(Mendocino County Presser from the Mendocino County Executive Office and Elections Office)

CANDIDATE GASKA COMMENTS ON THE LATEST BALLOT SNAFU

I haven’t gotten to the point to believe it was intentional but one of the messed up precincts is literally nextdoor.

The error was not properly updating precincts when we redistricted after the census. I watched the redistricting meetings because I was already thinking of running, knew I was close to the boundary between the 1st and 5th, and was concerned about being moved to the 5th. The new boundary moved literally to across the street.

I was talking to neighbors at the mailbox about the redistricting and told them that the 5th was now across the street but we remained in the 1st. A week later, they came back to me after receiving midterm election ballots and were able to vote in the 5th district supervisor race. I verified they were in the 1st and told them to go to the elections office to report the mistake, which they did. They received new, correct ballots.

Fast forward to a week ago. A woman in my neighborhood reported getting the wrong ballot. I told her she was in the first. I looked on the master voter rolls I got to send out mailers then realized that the Lennix precinct was mixed up with 1st and 5th district voters. I dug more and found 8 precincts with voters from different districts mixed up. They are all precincts where the boundary shifted. The two largest precinct mistakes of people receiving the wrong ballot are cases where 1st district voters received 5th district ballots. There is another precinct where about 10 1st district voters received 2nd district ballots. So roughly 160 1st district voters need new ballots.

This is enough voters that coupled with a number of voters that likely will be disenfranchised by the initial mistake that it may effect the results of my election depending on how close my race is.

* * *

I would like to know what the error was and who was responsible before passing judgement. Ultimately it was Katrina’s office responsibility so she is responsible.

I had a conversation with my neighbors after redistricting and mentioned that the 5th district was now across the street but we remained in the 1st. When midterm election ballots came, they asked me about our previous conversation saying that the ballot they received was for the 5th district supervisors race. I confirmed they were in the 1st by looking at the County’s GIS map and told them to report the error to County Election’s which they did. They were issued new ballots.

I didn’t look further because I didn’t have a spreadsheet with voter rolls until now. Another neighbor said she got a 5th district ballot but thought she should be in the 1st. I confirmed she was. Then I cross referenced her on the voter roll and discovered that there was a precinct in the 5th that had a mix of 1st and 5th voters. That was the precinct ‘Lennix’.

We, the voters, can mete out consequences at the ballot when the Clerk Recorder/Registrar of Voters/Assessors office comes up for election or by initiating a recall.

Let’s see how this plays out. Maybe a recall is in order.

SOMETHING WEIRD

Editor,

So I gathered all my 1099s yesterday to prepare for taxes and lo and behold- I had 2 from the County of Mendocino- 1 for $1,000, one for $3,000. Only problem is that I have not worked for them since 2021! And they say “RENT” on them! What do I do? Who do I take them to? Like what in the actual hell?

Carole Brodsky

Ukiah

FOREVER YOUNG

Editor,

Dave Nelson was one of my closest friends. We enjoyed each other's company for nearly 40 years. I am distraught about his passing this weekend. Dave was an inspiring man, secure in his intellect and legal skills. They were attributes that allowed him to share his knowledge, his beliefs, and his humor with family, friends, and clients. Some prosecutors mocked Dave behind his back for his compassion as a sentencing judge in the courtroom. They never achieved the personal and professional stature Dave enjoyed. He valued friendships, and his circle was wide. Yet Dave offered a closeness few can. Dave was a kind, honest man who enjoyed a life well lived. Our hearts go out to Judith Fuente, Dave's wife, and his two daughters Jessica and Julie, and all the family members.

Mike Geniella

Ukiah

WRECKREATIONAL WEED REGS

Editor,

((Not) good to see that Humboldt County’s Legal weed program is also a government-imposed calamity, same as Mendo’s oft-discussed Wreckreational shonda. Just between you and me, my AVA Vendor of choice no longer allows volunteer staffers to pee in the sink, and anything in the commode a long- time no-go. All answering nature’s call now should be done in Coffee For The People, around the corner.

David Svehla

San Francisco

LANDLINES ARE NOT INTERNET PHONES

Editor,

To correct a letter in last week’s AVA, landlines and internet connected telephone service are not the same.

Landlines are what they’ve always been: telephone service delivered by copper wires strung along telephone poles. The internet connected phones, called VOIP or Voice Over Internet Protocol, are wired to an internet modem (or whatever they call the plastic box with the red and green blinking lights) that also provides AT&T’s wifi and internet service. When the PG&E power goes out, the VOIP service goes out. Landlines keep working. You can hook up a battery backup to the VOIP system, which will keep the phones working, but I don’t know how long that lasts.

People can get confused because both landlines and the VOIP service work with the same old-fashioned telephones that landlines have always used. And AT&T is encouraging the confusion with deceptive full-page ads they are running every day in the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, with a big headline, “Keep the phone in your home: Get the Facts.” The “Keep the phone” ad is pure bullshit. Yes, you can keep the old phone when AT&T discontinues landlines but the landline wires hooked to the phone will no longer work.

We switched from a landline to the internet phone service about a year ago, keeping the same old push-button phone and the same phone number. AT&T was continually raising the landline rates and was charging extra for all long-distance calls. The landline got too expensive. The VOIP system usually works okay, as long as we have PG&E, but the quality of the voice transmission is definitely inferior to landline. And it’s quirky like most internet service, and occasionally doesn’t connect. Sometimes we have to switch to the cell phone to make a call.

I don’t know if Alexander Graham Bell would be laughing or crying.

Bear Kamoroff

Willits

LANDLINES ARE NOT EIGHT-TRACK TAPES

Editor:

So happy to hear Kurt Harrison survived the end of 8-track tapes and that he feels confident he’ll survive the loss of landlines. That’s great. It would be even greater if he put himself in someone else’s shoes for a moment.

Those of us who live in the hinterlands — the places people go to get away from where they live — aren’t so sure we’ll survive should the California Public Safety Commission approve AT&T’s request to be excused from its obligation to provide last resort telephone service.

Many Mendonesians live deep in the woods and have no cell service even on a good day. After one recent storm, some of us were without power for five days, unable to pump well water, let alone charge cellphones. Others are hard of hearing and find it impossible to conduct business cellphone-to-cellphone. Dialing 911 from a landline sends help on its way, but in some communities calling from a cellphone tells emergency responders nothing about one’s location.

We all know that as the climate changes, there will be more emergencies. Taking landlines away from disadvantaged populations is sure to cause unnecessary deaths and injuries. Show me an 8-track tape that ever saved a life.

Jean Arnold

Mendocino

BLOOD DONORS SAVE LIVES

Editor:

I’m reaching out to thank the many people who regularly donate blood and urge others to do so as well. I’m a patient in the later stages of acute leukemia and need infusions of platelets and red blood cells weekly to maintain myself. Most of the blood products come from the Santa Rosa blood banks, which are a four-hour round-trip for me. So, again thanks to those who donate and my wish for more people to join in. You are keeping me and many others alive.

Anthony Miksak

Caspar

PALACE HOTEL – GETTING TO THE TRUTH

Editor,

Again cudos go out to Mike Geniella and Dennis Crean for their follow through on the status of the Palace Hotel condition and the critique of the restorative actions to date. Their efforts to keep this situation fresh on UDJ readers’ minds is much appreciated.

Recently, I have felt the ones who should be accountable for the hotel falling into disrepair were going to get off scot-free, and we the people would be required to foot the bill for their negligence. The alliances that appear to have been formed are pretty focused on demolishing the structure. Some have gone so far as to apply for a public grant to fund the destruction, and clean up. Also, it seems the applicants may not be doing a full disclosure on the current conditions to the grantees, and I think that should be called into question.

It is clear, Mr. Ishwar is counting heavily on the Guidiville public grant application to bail him out and thus be forgiven for making little attempt to protect the structure from the elements since his ownership. He must firmly believe there should be no consequences for his lack of action during the last four years.

It is time the City of Ukiah requires Mr. Ishwar to make the necessary improvements to eliminate the safety fears. The scope of those repairs should be detailed in the Fire Department study completed that determined the Palace Hotel is a "public safety hazard". And if, in the future, it is deemed necessary to take the final step of demolition,, it should be on Mr. Ishwar, he has earned it.

John Moon

Ukiah

SAMPLE LETTER TO CPUC

CPUC Public Advisor’s Office

505 Van Ness Av.

San Francisco, Ca. 94102

I am writing the PUC to ask them not to approve Applications 23-03-002 and 23-03-003. Approval would threaten Public Safety. Approval would violate the public trust placed in a monopolies hands. This is the very thing the PUC was created to protect.

An obligation is incurred when purchasing smaller phone companies. Even more obligation is incurred when using Eminent Domain, tax subsidies for development and Interest free disaster loans to repair damage. ATT enjoys these government sanctioned policies because of the importance of connectivity.

The cell network does not replace this. ATT’s own cell phones and does not work everywhere Some people have difficulty with the tiny buttons and screens. We must have more than one system in place. Redundant, robust and *diverse* phone systems are what are needed.

Our 200 pair line is buried in trenches right alongside a transoceanic cable one mile from my house. ATT has chosen not to connect us. Towers where the cables come out of the ground have been in a state of disrepair for years.

If you call repair you are subjected to sales pitches for ATT’s cell service while on hold and in person with each representative you talk to. Calls to getting an adjustment on the bill for 5 weeks of poor connectivity are the same sales pitch. How is ATT billing these sales pitches? Is the frustration and weeks of disrupted service deliberate? Is it sales or repair?

Is ATT’s lack of maintenance deliberate? Towers where buried lines come out of the ground go unrepaired for years. Like PG&E’s lack of maintenance this could have life threatening results. Yet ATT’s purchase of Daffy Duck (Time Warner) shows a lot of cash available for something else.

The approval could open up folks to scam and unregulated repair which could be devastating to all users.

This area is subject to wind storms, fire and earthquakes. Land lines are an essential part of the strength and quality of life in California. Reverse 911 falls apart. Communities will suffer. Do not allow this to happen. Reject Applications 23-03-002 and 23-03-003.

Robyn Harper

Boonville

DON’T BUY THE WAR PROPAGANDA

Editor,

Right on time, a Republican Congressman has announced that Russia is placing nukes on the moon to bomb us. Of course, he was condemned by other Republicans, and the issue was downplayed by the Biden Administration. But the idea lingers; the fear has been sparked. It is all theater to suppress citizen objection to US instigated wars, vigorously aided by the MIC owned press. Comments like: ‘We must fight them there so we don’t have to fight them here’ are standard. VP Harris defends US global leadership in defense of global engagement, and asserts that the US is the defender of longstanding rules and norms that have provided for unprecedented peace. Consider Viet Nam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine, Palestine, Indonesia, Syria, Kosovo, Lebanon, Yemen, and many African countries. The US has had troops on the ground or fomented trouble or sold arms to support conflicts in all these countries.

Our government has used propaganda to sway us since WWI. Both parties are captives of the military/industrial/congressional complex. We are a nation that profits from war. US Administrations violate ‘rules based order’ whenever it suits them. We people are kept frightened. We are kept busy earning to be part of the American dream. When not working, we are entertained by an abundance of crap and sports. As a nod to soma and the Brave New World, more and more states are approving marijuana. This is in addition to booze and both legal and illegal drugs. Our leaders prefer a docile population.

The Mexican/American war was started by America for vast territory. The Spanish American war was started by America (the Maine blew up by itself) to take Spanish possessions. President Wilson promised to keep us out of WWI, then used early psyops to demonize Germans and suck us into the war, which brought America out of a recession. FDR embargoed Japan’s oil, an act of war. He transported weapons to England before our entry in WWII, and that war brought us out of the Great Depression. America took advantage of the devastation of Europe to control the world’s oil and currency. When challenged, the US government destroys the challenger – e,g., Qaddafi in Libya, who pushed for a Pan Arab Africa, and leaving the dollar. More recently, PM Khan of Pakistan was imprisoned with US help because he would not support the US sponsored war in Ukraine. America purports to be for democracy and freedom until our leaders don’t like the result, e.g. oil rich Venezuela. After Maduro won the presidency, our administration recognized Juan Guaido, who wasn’t even running for president. It is all American imperialism. This, too, is the reason for our unwavering support for Israel. They are the tip of America’s spear in the oil rich Middle East.

Hitler made his position on world domination clear. Has Putin? Why are Romney and Biden and others saying Putin will take Europe over? Putin has a vast country to the east to cultivate. Unpopular though it is in the US, the Eastern Russian provinces voted to be with Russia. Crimea voted to be with Russia. Of course, the US claims that the votes were rigged. Many in this country say the same about our elections.

For President, we have a choice of Trump, who channels the id of America, and Biden, who facilitates genocides for imperialists.

Protest endless war! Stop the genocide in Palestine. Stop the slaughter in the Ukraine and Russia. Stop the China baiting. Bring the troops home from their 800 bases around the world. Vote for candidates who will work for peace and Americans.

Joan Vivaldo

San Francisco

WODETSKI RECOMMENDS

Editor,

Due to feedback from several respected local progressives, I am changing my vote from Rusty Hicks for State Assembly for reasons explained below.

Instead of Hicks I suggest you vote for either our own County Supervisor Ted Williams, or Tribal leader Frankie Myers, or Sonoma Clean Power board member Chris Rogers. Here is brief info on these three alternatives:

Ted Williams (from Coast Democratic Club Chair Karen Bowers): “Ted Williams has been representing us and all of Mendocino County for five years. He works for us 24/7. Takes care for people struggling. He deserves our votes because he knows us and has been fighting for us every day.”

Frankie Myers (from Andy Wellspring, of Showing Up for Racial Justice Mendo Coast Chapter and member of the Coalition to Save Jackson Forest:) “I support Frankie Myers for our Assembly seat because he is an experienced leader of the largest Tribe in California and has coordinated well with local, state and federal governments. Frankie has supported great things for his people, the Yurok Tribe. Of local importance, Frankie came down to support the Pomo Land Back campaign in Jackson State Forest. Support truly progressive change for CA, make history with Native Representation, and restore the Redwood Coast!”

Chris Rogers (from ex-County Supervisor Kendall Smith:) “I’m supporting Chris Rogers for Assembly., as is Mike McGuire and Mike Thompson. I met Chris and found him very sharp, personable and knowledgeable on many key issues. He is on the Board of Sonoma Clean Power and is endorsed by the Sierra Club, Health Care for All-Calif, Humboldt Progressive Democrats, North Bay Building Trades Council, National Union of Healthcare Workers, and the Firefighters, Teamsters, Steamfitters and other unions.”

Why NOT vote for Rusty Hicks?

Karen Bowers, Coast Democratic Club Chair wrote: “Rusty is an opportunist who moved to Arcata to run for Jim Woods seat and set out to buy the seat working the party regulars. He took a pledge to not take $s from fossil fuels and broke it big time.

Helene Rouvier, Northern Vice Chair of the Progressive Caucus wrote Democratic Party officials: “There is a major conflict of interest and officer neglect by Party Chair Rusty Hicks. He pursues an Assembly campaign to the detriment of our Party and to Democrats across the state and nation. We call upon the Officers of the California Democratic Party to investigate Chair Hicks due to documented diversion of financial contributions from the Party to his campaign. In addition, Party fundraising in 2023 is also $8 million behind compared to the previous off-year fundraising cycle. This is the lowest fundraising total in a decade. It is evident that Hicks is not paying attention to his Chair duties; which will hurt our statewide efforts in 2024 and benefit no one except the Republicans.”

President, Dean Phillips as a protest to Biden’s unconditional support and weaponry for Israel’s assault on Gaza that has killed 20,000 children and women. Biden will of course win this primary and I will vote for him over Trump in November.

US Senate Full Term, Barbara Lee. Tho the most likely winner is Adam Schiff, who has the Democratic establishment’s support, Lee was the only Senator who voted against Bush Junior’s Iraq War and is endorsed by Bernie Sander’s Our Revolution, Progressive Democrats of America, Peace Action, Pramila Jayapal, Gloria Steinem, Ben Cohen, Doloras Huerta, Ro Khanna and more.

US Senate Partial Term, Katie Porter, who is endorsed by Elizabeth Warren, the National Union of Healthcare Workers, the California Communications Workers of America Union and more.

US Representative, Jared Huffman, endorsed by California Labor Federation, Equality California, Sierra Club and more.

Member of State Assembly: Now changed from Rusty Hicks to County Supervisor Ted Williams, or Tribal leader Frankie Myers, or Chris Rogers (all described above).

Proposition 1, Yes, endorsed by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, Equality California, SEIU, Calif Teachers Assoc, LA times, and more.

County Measure R, Yes.

Tom Wodetski

Albion

STAND UP TO BAD IDEAS

Dear Editor,

I think the public should be aware that Supervisor Mulheren is refusing to put the living wage proposal for IHSS workers on the BOS agenda because CEO Darcie Antle told her not too. The tail should not be waging the dog, and this is exactly why people in the 2nd district should vote for Jacob Brown. The CEO’s office should not be running the entire county, because these staff lack the expertise. Jacob Brown and Adam Gaska have the intelligence and courage to stand up to bad ideas. I hope voters in the First and Second districts will agree with me.

Julie Beardslee, MPH

Ukiah

PS. I’ll tell you why the Farm Bureau decided to back Madeline - her uncle, Joe Hurlbut, is on the Board of Directors! Her family is basically buying the “Princess” a pony. (She may not know how to ride it or care for it, but they’re getting her a pony). Look, I’d love to see more women in politics, but I’m not supporting someone whose job experience has been only 2-3 years, and some of that not in real jobs. She’s being hand-fed sound bites from the CEO’s office. I don’t think we can take much more of the same mismanagement. Carmel Angelo hand picked Darcie Antle to succeed her, despite Darcie having VERY little experience in government. Let’s try and make better choices.

CLINE’S COMMITMENT

To the Editor,

I’m writing as a proud supporter of Madeline Cline for 1st District Supervisor. I have attended the candidate forums, researched the various candidates and Madeline stands out the as the best choice for our representative. Madeline’s policy knowledge and leadership skills are what we need to effect positive change in our community.

Madeline has shown her commitment to Mendocino County throughout her life. I am particularly impressed with the outreach she has done during her campaign, making sure to engage with the many communities across the county. As a Hispanic woman, I am excited that Madeline wants all voices to be heard and represented. It is time for our elected leaders to be truly representative and diverse, and that includes the next generation. Why would we continue to do the same things over and over and expect different results?

Madeline's leadership style is characterized by collaboration, transparency, and a genuine concern for the well-being of our residents. She was born and raised here and has a vested interest in the county’s future. Her ability to engage with individuals in the community, listen to their concerns, and work towards practical solutions is a testament to her effectiveness as a community leader. Madeline will be a dedicated and a results-oriented Supervisor.

I have worked at the County for 4 years and seen the consequences of stagnant, directionless leadership. I’ve watched those in senior positions hide behind their titles in bad times, while younger employees picked up their responsibilities and finished the work that needed to be done. Luckily, we are moving in a positive direction with the County’s workplace culture, but these are the changes needed for us to attract and retain the best and the brightest the County deserves. I know Madeline will stand up for our county workers and get our County back on track.

Madeline is focused on addressing the issues most important to the residents of Mendocino County. She understands the impact our local housing crisis, water insecurity, community safety, and crumbling infrastructure have on our working families. She brings years of direct public policy experience, and she can be trusted to implement solutions that work and reflect what our community wants. Her deep understanding of the challenges our community faces, coupled with her vision, makes her the ideal candidate for 1st District Supervisor.

Additionally, Madeline's personal integrity and passion for Mendocino County set her apart as a candidate who truly cares about the people she aims to serve. I urge others to consider these attributes and vote for Madeline Cline for 1st District Supervisor.

Best Regards,

Martha Moreno-Sanchez

Mendocino County Public Health

SAKO RECOMMENDS

To the Editor:

During this political cycle, I have made $100 campaign contributions to each of the following: Adam Gaska, Carrie Shattuck, and Jacob Brown.

In the 1st District, I would vote for either Adam Gaska or Carrie Shattuck over Madeline Cline.

Here are the negatives: Ms. Cline is a Republican. She may be a conservative Republican, but I just don't know. Ms. Cline is also too young for public office. She is light on life experience. She has a thin resume. That said, Ms. Cline is smart, polished and well-spoken, especially for being only 26 years old. I would support her in four years.

Here are Mr. Gaska's and Ms. Shattuck's positives: Adam Gaska is a life-long farmer. He is a family man. He knows more about water politics, water rights and drought than just about anyone in Mendocino County. Meanwhile, Ms. Shattuck is opinionated, outspoken and confrontational. She is fearless. The current Board of Supervisors cringe when they see her during public comment...and that's a good thing given their incompetence.

In the 2nd District, I would vote for Jacob Brown over Maureen Mulheren.

Here are the negatives: Ms. Mulheren blew up her insurance agency and is otherwise unemployable except for politics. Politically speaking, she is little more than an "influencer" on social media. Worse of all, she is a fraud. While sitting on the Board of Supervisors and making $90,000 a year, plus benefits, she collected three federal Covid PRIME grants and one federal Covid SBA loan. The corporate entity she used to collect this money is Mulheren Marketing, a shell company with no real assets, no real revenues, and no real employees (unless you count family members).

Here are the positives: Jacob Brown is as loaded with integrity as much as Ms. Mulheren is devoid of it. Mr. Brown is a disabled Marine combat veteran. He served in the USMC for eight years. His service included a deployment to Iraq from 2003 to 2004. Back home here in Ukiah, Jacob ran a business -- a superintendent at Mendocino Forest Products, overseeing the treating plant, sawmill, and log yard. He also was a manager at Granite Construction. He is now a full-time educator at our local high school.

Please vote. Mendocino County has never needed a good Board of Supervisors than it does right now.

John Sakowicz

1st District Supervisor Candidate (2020)

Mendocino County Employee Retirement Association (2012-2017)

Mendocino County Sheriff's Office (2000-2004)

VOTE FOR JACOB BROWN

Dear Family, Friends, and Neighbors,

Our community stands at a crossroads, and the upcoming election for County Supervisor is a pivotal moment for the City of Ukiah and Mendocino County. We are reaching out to endorse a candidate we genuinely believe in: Jacob Brown.

Jacob, a Ukiah native, embodies the resilience, dedication, and creative problem-solving we need in our county leadership. His unique background, from serving in the Marines to managing in the manufacturing sector, has equipped him with the versatility and pragmatic approach to address our local challenges effectively. As a committed educator and community advocate, Jacob champions fiscal responsibility, community involvement, and policies grounded in compassion and ethical governance.

Unfortunately, our current supervisor, Maureen Mulheren, while passionate, has overseen decisions that have increased burdens on our community. Recent votes have led to:

• The dismissal of Chamise Cubbison, our elected Auditor Controller Treasurer Tax Collector, undermining the democratic process.

• The relocation of the Veterans Assistance office disadvantaging our valued veterans.

• An outrageous 900% fee increase for Farmer's Market permits, impacting local food vendors and stifling small business growth.

It’s time for a change. Jacob Brown represents a leadership style that prioritizes the voices and needs of our community, fostering inclusive and sustainable solutions.

Please join us in electing Jacob Brown for County Supervisor. Together, we can ensure our county's leadership reflects our values and works tirelessly for the well-being of all its residents.

Thank you for reading this. Your vote can make a significant difference.

Sincerely,

Barry Vogel and John Turri

Ukiah

PS, Although John and I do not always agree on somethings, this is one where we stand united for the betterment of Mendocino County.

THE DISCRIMINATION CARDS

Dear Editors,

As we look toward the March elections, I am flabbergasted by some of the outlandish comments people continue to make about one particular candidate running for the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors, Madeline Cline. As a woman who has grown up and watched women continue to fight for the same rights as men, which includes respect, I continue to see women get treated differently. The worst part is that women continue to attack other women, and news reporters continue to objectify women. It has been disheartening to see Ms. Cline continually attacked for being young. It is interesting that Trevor Mockel is also young, but no one is talking about his age. Why are we allowing age discrimination for Ms. Cline? Is it acceptable because she is a woman? Are we afraid of change? We have multiple generations that live within this County and we should have multiple generations serving this County. I personally think it is time for a new approach and believe Madeline Cline brings something we have been wanting and waiting for.

I have personally had conversations with Ms. Cline. I have been impressed with her dedication, knowledge, and commitment to Mendocino County. It is rare to find a candidate that is dedicated to learning about all aspects of the County. Ms. Cline has spoken with several individuals at all ranks, including myself, about Behavioral Health and Public Health. She has taken the time to talk with current and former staff, and to understand current processes. She has also taken the time to learn about current legislature changes and potential legislative changes that will and could impact our County.

I just recently retired from Mendocino County after working for the County for 22 years. I keep hearing about the morale issues in Public Health, which was not the case when I retired two months ago. Public Health did have some morale issues over the years and lack of leadership and accountability; however, over the last year I have seen leadership changes, morale improving, and staff being held accountable. Yes, some staff may not like the changes, as it is holding all staff accountable and setting standards. Why if people leave the County is it the County’s fault and all the management is bad? It happens all the time in other businesses. People leave for a variety of reasons; it is easy to make accusations when the topic is personnel related, which means the employer can not speak to it without violating confidentiality laws. We can not ask for the County to hold employees accountable and then complain when people leave. However I also think people confabulate numbers to make things look worse, even when you are supposed to have math skills.

I have also seen age discrimination happening within the department, especially to younger women who are being discriminated against because of their age and maybe their gender. It is framed as a lack of education or experience, yet the staff have bachelors and/or masters degrees and the necessary experience. I think the saddest part is that people are making statements and assumptions without knowing people's actual experience. Why do these young women not deserve the respect?

I believe Madeline Cline brings with her education, experience, dedication and change. I keep hearing the community wants change, so let’s have faith in the change Ms. Cline brings. Lastly, I often wonder why people throw stones when they live in glass houses. I suppose people forget or assume their current or past actions have been forgotten or are hidden, but the truth is people remember.

Respectfully,

Mary Alice Willeford

Former Mendocino County Employee

Ukiah

A TALE OF TWO EMERGENCY ROOMS

Editor:

I used to live in Ukiah, and sometimes read the AVA, mostly for amusement. A friend who also used to live there gave me a copy of the paper from 1/31/24.

I found your “Love letter to St. Mary’s hospital” interesting. Perhaps you have mellowed in your old age. It brought to mind an event from years ago.

I was an ER physician at UVMC (now retired). We were a small hospital and ER, and staffed accordingly. On one of my first shifts, the ER was overwhelmed with what I remember as over 10 patients who arrived at once.

They were involved in a collision involving a logging truck and car. The passengers of the car were Judi Bari and some of her associates. These patients claimed that the logging truck had struck them intentionally, as there was then a well known dispute between Bari and logging interests.

For my part, I had not even heard of her, and had no knowledge of the dispute. I treated all the patients with respect and good care.

None of them had life threatening injuries. They were triaged and attended to as quickly as possible under the circumstances. All were ultimately treated and discharged with minor injuries.

Soon, an article appeared in the AVA claiming that the Bari group were treated with disrespect and received poor medical care. The article named names, including mine. I was flabbergasted.

None of my colleagues were interviewed for the story, nor were any attempts made to fact check. The entire story was based on what Bari said.

She was a known anti-establishment agitator. Her story fit right in with what I later learned was the world view of your newspaper.

I find it interesting that you go to great lengths to describe the skin color and ethnicities of the wonderful staff at St. Mary’s. Did the fact that most of us at UVMC were white influence your attitude when you wrote about us?

The care you received at St. Mary’s was exactly like the care Ms. Bari received at our place, as it should be. I’m happy to see that you found a hospital and ER you don’t have to beat up over contrived, one sided nonsense.

Jeffrey Rapp

Healdsburg

ED REPLY: Thank you for condescending to upon occasion read the mighty ava for it's amusement value. If it's any consolation, Bari was a lie machine, as are a number of her followers. I'm sorry you were among her many victims. I've never been treated with anything but respect by the medical profession, and I take your professional behavior as a given. I am puzzled by your complaint that I pointed out the ethnicity of some of the people who treated me. I hope you aren't suggesting ill intent on my part. You may find it irrelevant, but the multi-ethic staffing at UCSF seems a marvel of multi-ethnic functioning.

UKRAINE IN DANGER

Editor,

Two years have passed since the Kremlin and V. Putin invaded Ukraine. According to Pres. Zelensky, Ukraine’s brave head, “Ukraine has lost 31,000 dead soldiers so far in this bloody war. An uncounted number of Ukrainian civilians are also killed. Russia shoots an uncounted number of missiles and bombs against civilians, soldiers, doctors, medics and nurses every day in Ukraine.

President Biden, and our UK and NATO allies have supported Ukraine in its resistance. We ha Now Pres. Biden requests $106 billion to support Israel, Ukraine and the border. Congress must come through or we face the fall of Ukraine, another Russian invasion and US boots in another European war.

Frank H. Baumgardner, III

Santa Rosa

VOTE FOR TED

Dear Friends,

I just received my “real” ballot. Tomorrow I will vote.

It's just days before Election Day, March 5.

This is a personal letter from me asking you to vote for Ted Williams for Assembly District 2. (AD2)

People ask me why vote for Ted? "He's not a 'viable' candidate." "He will not spend money on glossy mailers or do phone banking with paid staff. He can't win.”

Here's my answer:

Ted entered the race to represent Mendocino among the other candidates and their special interests.

Practically speaking, In AD 2 (5 counties), Mendocino will never have the votes to compare with the Sonoma voting population. Yet, Mendocino voter turnout will underscore to outside candidates how our support matters. Mendocino voters could be significant in this race.

Since filing his papers, November 17, Ted has not spent his time seeking money or endorsements for his candidacy. As he has for five years, Ted is doing his job as County Supervisor 24/7. Ted continues to volunteer with Albion Fire, answering calls in the middle of the night to help people in dire need.

Ted is not out at fancy meet and greets. Ted shows up when we need him.

At Assembly District 2 Candidates Forums: Ted is giving Mendocino a VOICE at the table. Ted is loud for us. I have watched him and maybe you have too.

In this race, Ted is the "ordinary person" running for office, truly independent of machine politics. No corporate support or otherwise organized interests for him to be beholden to.

He's a Coast Club member working with us for years in our efforts to keep election outcomes blue!

Our vote is our voice! Make our grassroots progressive values matter. Turn out!

Thank you for your consideration. If you want to talk about the election, please contact me at karenbowersu2@gmail.com. Some of you have already.

Karen Bowers

Mendocino

P.S. Remember our Club Forum years ago: “Does our Hospital have a Future?” Jim Wood was asked this by Ted who served as our Club moderator. Now, Jim is leaving his seat at our table. Ted continues to work on keeping our Coast hospital from closure.

There is more work to be done!

Look forward to Ted running for Assembly District 2 in 2026!