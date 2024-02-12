Letters (February 12, 2024)

LANDLINES ARE LIFELINES

Editor,

As I was reading the letter from AT&T last week announcing that they wanted to remove land-line service here in Albion, the power went out!

What perfect timing, showing just how important land-lines are. They work when there is no power. We can still get emergency notices. We can call our friends and neighbors if we need help of any kind.

So many of us have no cell phones, and if we do have one there is no reception, so the cell phones are of no use.

Land-lines are a lifeline. Do not let AT&T take them from us.

Sincerely,

Louise Marianna

Albion

THE FUTURE OF THE PALACE HOTEL

To the Editor:

First of all, thanks to Karen Rifkin and Mike Geniella for their research and coverage of the Ukiah Gem, Palace Hotel. Their writings are very informative and nostalgic.

I have fond memories of the Palace Hotel as a young adult, and have been quite disappointed in recent years how this majestic building has been treated in its senior state. Neglect has been prevalent.

I feel it may be the case the grand hotel’s days are numbered, but, if so, in my opinion, there are too many people signed up for its demise for the wrong reasons, including some city personnel.

In recent years, there have been Palace owners who profess to care, but have been pretty disingenuous in their actions. We need to be cautious about rewarding some of them for their incompetence. The reference “demolition by neglect” is apropos.

I believe the deputy city manager is quite correct about the city not being in a position to dictate the outcome, but I do think they need to be careful about their actions that may give the impression they are managing the process in a specific way that would make it easier for those who want to start over from the ground up on that property.

For example, before any action is taken, there should be a requirement for a well-qualified, credible source to make a determination about the condition of the existing structure, and the suggested foundation soil condition. And the discrepancies between the 2017 Geophysical survey, which found no evidence of possible ground contamination, and the 2023 survey, which found some contaminated areas, must be reconciled.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves before any decisions are made. Do the due diligence required, and then make an educated and impersonal decision.

John Moon

Ukiah

THE LEMOS MEMORIAL BENCH

Editor,

A memorial bench has been installed in dedication to William Lemos in Mendocino Headlands State Park Big River Unit, also known as Big River Haul Road. The Mendocino Trail Stewards inspired this project. The bench was built from salvaged old-growth redwood donated by Bill Brazill.

The bench was constructed by Greg Smith, a craftsman and instructor at Krenov School. Braggadoon designed the plaque, and the Lemos Family and The Mendocino Trail Stewards funded the project.

Thank you to Mendocino Headlands State Parks for making this happen.

In 2002, Bill Lemos was a founding member of the Mendocino Land Trust’s Big River committee, which sought to provide stewardship for Big River, one of California’s longest undeveloped river estuaries. Ultimately, Mendocino Headlands State Park Big River Unit was established, stretching for eight miles (13 km) along both banks of Big River.

Bill Lemos was born and raised in Mendocino. Big River estuary, beach, and woods were his childhood backyard.

Marilyn, Justine and AJ Lemos

Mendocino

GASKA FOR FIRST DISTRICT SUPERVISOR

Editor,

Why I support Adam Gaska for 1st District Supervisor, Mendocino County, California:

Adam Gaska was introduced to me in 2023, when I was working for Mendocino County’s Public Health department as their Senior Public Health Analyst, aka Epidemiologist. As a candidate, he was interested in learning everything he could about County government and how the departments operate, and this impressed me very much. Adam’s maturity and intelligence stands out among the candidates, as does his ability to quickly master the issues. Since declaring his candidacy, Adam has engaged with county staff, union members, business owners, teachers, emergency responders, and others to learn about their work, their challenges, and solutions to problems. Adam’s depth of knowledge about the water situation in Northern California is impressive. He’s not afraid to express an unpopular idea if it’s grounded in fact. Even more importantly, he has the smarts to know what he doesn’t know, and he figures out where to learn the answers to questions.

As a native of Mendocino County, first a son, now a father, husband, farmer, and concerned community member, Adam has shown his commitment to volunteering and helping our community. He’s not using the position of County Supervisor as a stepping-stone to higher office, like Madeline [Cline] and Trevor [Mockel]; he’s here for the long run and wants to make a difference for our families.

Adam’s a pragmatist, with real concrete ideas about how to improve the economy, make County government more transparent with less bureaucracy, and to support the people who do the work to help our most vulnerable. He will get the services and funding this community deserves, and make sure revenues are being collected. He’s tough and smart and I know he will make a great Supervisor.

Madeline Cline, age 26, says she has a “wealth of experience.” Really? She’s 26 years old, how much experience can she possibly have? A fellowship in Sacramento and the backing of Big Business doesn’t add up to much. Adam has been working for the community longer than she’s been alive. Trevor Mocktel is a nice guy, but we need people on the Board of Supervisor’s who are tough and won’t waffle like this current set.

I admire Carrie Shattuck’s chutzpah, but I can’t endorse someone who doesn’t believe in science.

I sincerely hope that Bernie Norvell and Jacob Brown both get elected, because we need them desperately.

I urge you to vote for Adam Gaska for 1st District Supervisor as the most qualified candidate.

Cheers,

Julie Beardsley, MPH

Ukiah

THE CANDIDATE THE SUPERVISORS DON’T WANT YOU TO ELECT

Dear Editor,

It’s been very interesting, over the last several years, how our rights and freedoms have been trampled upon. Most have sat silently while our Constitutional rights have been ignored by our Representatives and free speech is no longer free. Anyone going against their narrative is somehow unamerican and an enemy. The word Patriot (lover of one’s Country) is now a bad word and protecting our gun rights makes us violent people. We’re divided by political party, medical status, gender and on and on. What happened to being People of the United States and standing together regardless of opinions?

Division is the goal. A divided population will be so busy fighting among themselves rather than the establishment, that is creating the narrative, that they can continue to write, pass and enforce unconstitutional laws without much attention. That is exactly what is happening in America. We are one of the last free countries in the world. Our forefathers fought for our freedoms, that we should remain free.

We all need to come together as People and not as our opinions. Neighbors are no longer neighborly. Respect and decency are no longer common. Protecting and looking out for one another is a thing of the past. Hatred and greed fuels the fires of violence against one another.

It starts locally. We the People need to hold our elected Representatives accountable. They get elected and forget that they are Public Servants for the People whom they are supposed to be representing.

Some have commented that I am tough on the Board of Supervisors. I am. Expressing my dissatisfaction consistently about the functioning of our County, giving input about the direction and things that need to change. I have nothing against them personally. I am critical of the job they are doing or not doing, as is the case much of the time. It is our job as taxpayers to know how and where our money is being spent and to give input of such.

Being a watchdog (one who serves as a guardian or protector against waste, loss, or illegal practices) for the past several years I have found the access to financial documents and records deplorable. Public Record Requests are supposed to be fulfilled within ten days, fourteen days maximum. Most of the requests I make take months to be completed. I have three requests currently open, from November, December and January. Until recently almost all of my requests were “unpublished,” meaning that the public could not see what I was requesting. I inquired to the CEO about them being published vs. unpublished and was told it’s up to the departments to make that determination. I thought that was odd and asked her what the County policy was, she told me she would get back to me. She never did, but they’ve been published ever since. Hence the lack of transparency that plagues the County.

What exactly they are hiding is precisely why I am running for the Board. Having access to our records and personnel is crucial to initiating change, which we are in desperate need of, as well as, stronger leadership. We need a Board that is not afraid to express different opinions and make tough decisions. As you are probably aware, we do not have that now.

Having attended, in person, almost every meeting for close to two years has given me insight to the dynamics and dysfunction of our County and current Board. I’m always encouraging people to come to the Board meetings and see how our County operates. Most ask me “how can you sit through those meetings?” Dedication and who else is doing it, is my response. Someone needs to do it. Besides Mark, here at the AVA, and a few other publications, in the County, there aren’t a lot of people that follow the Board of Supervisors.

As the saying goes “follow the money.” That is exactly what I’ve been doing and intend to keep doing. As the AVA stated recently “a sure fire way to know who to vote for is to figure out which candidate is opposed by the supervisors…actually feared by the local political blob…” That would be me. They do not want me in this Supervisor seat as I intend to be transparent as glass and expose the corruption in this County. I am not accepting any special interest donations or endorsements. I cannot be bought and I have no fear.

Vote for change, elect

Carrie Shattuck

on March 5, 2024.

votecarrie2024.com

HUFFMAN’S UPSIDE DOWN PRIORITIES

To the Editor:

I just read Congressman’s Huffman update to constituents. Not a word about foreign policy. Not a word about the thousands of murdered children in Gaza. I’ve concluded the following.

Wind power in Humboldt County CA is more important than condemning Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

Speaker Mike Johnson’s religious beliefs are more important than stopping billions of dollars in U.S. military aid to Israel’s war machine.

Social Security refunds are more important than Israel’s arsenal of 400 nuclear warheads.

House Republicans, however nettlesome, are more important than Israel’s policy of deliberate ambiguity and opacity about the Sampson Option — Israel’s plan to end all life on Earth if Israel is ever in danger of losing a war. Israel’s right to exist trumps everything, even extinction.

Israel warned us: "Israel must be like a mad dog, too dangerous to anger." (General Moshe Dayan)

Israel warned us: "Our armed forces are not the thirtieth strongest in the world, but rather the second or third. We have the capability to take the world down with us. And I can assure you that that will happen before Israel goes under." (David Hirst in The Gun and the Olive Branch)

Israel warned us: "If you force us yet again to descend from the face of the Earth to the depths of the Earth, let the Earth roll toward the Nothingness." (Israeli poet and Holocaust survivor Itamar Yaoz-Kest)

John Sakowicz

Ukiah

WHAT A SURPRISE, THE ENDORSEMENT OF THE WINE BUREAU

Dear Constituent,

I have exciting news to share - the Mendocino County Farm Bureau has endorsed my campaign for Supervisor!

One of the key reasons I am running for Supervisor, and why local farmers and ranchers are supporting my campaign, is that I acknowledge our need for reliable water sources. I will be an advocate for sustainable water use practices and a balanced approach to the use of groundwater resources. We need to be investing in climate and drought resiliency efforts to make sure we are capturing as much water as possible and using our water resources efficiently. I am a strong advocate for increased water capacity by maintaining the Potter Valley Project, protecting Lake Pillsbury, expanding the storage capacity of Lake Mendocino by raising Coyote Valley Dam, and additional water storage projects throughout the county.

Agriculture is a key part of our regional identity and heritage in Mendocino County. I have long been an advocate for our local agriculture industry and I am honored to have the Farm Bureau's support as we enter this final stretch of our campaign for Supervisor.

Sincerely,

Madeline Cline

Redwood Valley

DON’T FLUSH ‘FLUSHABLE’ WIPES

Important Notice About Your Sewer

Many homeowners and some commercial establishments commonly take for granted one of most efficient mechanisms for removing human waste byproducts, namely the Toilet. When one considers the simple, yet intricate pipe works, the holding tank, the pumps, and the working effect of gravity, it is important to note that this is an appliance that we cannot safely live without.

The care and maintenance of wastewater disposal toilets and the connecting downstream collection system is straightforward if pursued with regular inspection and observance is paid to what is disposed of “down the drain”. A toilet is not a solid waste disposal unit and items other than human waste and toilet paper can place the system in peril and a need for corrective action becomes immediately a critical component in one’s daily routine.

Gualala Community Services District (GCSD) maintains the wastewater collection and treatment system that serves the town of Gualala along the Highway 1 corridor. GCSD utilizes what is known as a STEP (Septic Tank Effluent Pumping) collection system. Each customer of GCSD has a septic tank on their property. Routine maintenance of pumps, septic tanks and pipelines are performed on a routine schedule. Experience has shown that the major impediment to a fully functioning waste disposal system is the disposal of baby wipes, cosmetic wipes, paper towels, toilet wipes, antibacterial cleansing wipes, “Q-Tips, and other non-biodegradable products.

These items do not readily decompose and are the number one reason GCSD is called out after hours. When these items enter the waste stream, they can cause damage to pumps, cause pipes to clog, or possibly cause a sewer spill. GCSD is usually notified by the customer or notification can be accomplished with system alarms. Upon arrival to a reported issue, the wastewater operators will survey the area and if necessary, will pump down the septic tank and inspect the pipe and pumps within the tank. This call out effort is costly to the district, and when considering that the situation could have possibly been avoided with proper customer disposal practices.

Gualala Community Services District is considering creating an ordinance to determine a method of cost recovery for time and materials from property owners who are determined to dispose of these types of products down the drain, which necessitates the district to send a wastewater operator to respond and take corrective action unnecessarily. If you would like more information or to discuss any issue, please contact the General Manager at (707) 785-2331.

(Gualala Community Services District

Public Service Announcement)

THEY BOUNCED ME ALL THE WAY TO UKIAH

Re: Mendocino Sheriff - Police Brutality and Constitutional Violations

Good afternoon,

Kelli Johnson

My name is Kelli Johnson, and I am the woman whose story you covered in September following my presentation at the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors meeting. I will be traveling to Ukiah for the board meeting on Tuesday (2/6) to discuss my experience again, including additional facts I did not have time to cover in my 3 minute presentation in September.

For example, I did not have time to discuss how the officers refused to buckle my seat belt and were recklessly hugging the curves at high speed so that I would fly from one side of the bucket seat to the other (I could not brace myself as my hands were cuffed behind my back). I begged for them to buckle me in, but the officers steadfastly refused even though I told them it is the law. Since my presentation, I have heard several accounts of Mendocino sheriff department officers refusing to buckle the seat belts of their detainees and causing them to fly from one side of the car to the other as they speed around the curves on the highway during the long drive (for me it was 3 hours) to the jail.

I am disgusted by Sheriff Kendall’s flippant response to the public’s support of me speaking out against the blatant constitutional violations I suffered at the hands of the sheriff’s deputy officers. His officers tortured me like a war criminal for being a loud woman. The officers didn’t like what I had to say so they thought they’d teach me a lesson by putting me through the most traumatic experience of my life. They did not know that I am a lawyer who is deeply familiar with my First Amendment rights.

The Mendocino County Sheriff has become accustomed to violating the rights of their citizenry at their leisure without any accountability. I will hold them accountable both in the public’s eye and in the courtroom. They violated the first amendment, fourth amendment, eighth amendment (cruel and unusual punishment), and I have winning claims for false imprisonment (arrested and jailed me for 24 hours with no probable cause of a crime), reckless endangerment (refusal to buckle my seat belt), assault and battery (violent assault left me severely bruised all over my body), to name a few. The DA has not proceeded with any charges and almost certainly won’t as they have no evidence I committed a crime (exercising my right to free speech is not a crime)

I appreciate the work you do shedding light on issues of great importance in the community. I would love to provide you the details about my experience if you would like to hear more about what happened. I plan to release all footage related to my unlawful arrest once I have subpoenaed the videos from the sheriff’s office to the public so that they can see for themselves the horrific abuse I faced. Please let me know if you would like to set up a time to discuss. Thank you for your time.

Kelli Johnson

Sacramento

ED REPLY: Not to be too argumentative, Ms. J, but the Sheriff's Department videos of your behavior during your arrest is irrefutable proof that you were wayyyyyyyyyy outta line.

BAILING OUT THE WRONG PEOPLE

Editor,

I can't forget the Silicon Valley Bank bailout. It really showed how special people get special treatment from well-connected, well-placed goons. The Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rates in order to lower inflation which was running around 9% which is unacceptable. Then the Fed decided to lower liquidity by raising interest rates. This also lowers the value of risky and worthless assets which is the type of investment Silicon Valley Bank was invested in causing the overleveraged bank to go belly up and become insolvent.

All banks have Federal Deposit Insurance which covers depositors up to $250,000 per account. The dark side of this situation is when the thugs and the Federal Reserve decide to break the rules and go way beyond the $250,000 limit of protection. This makes all their special people whole. Most of these accounts were in the $10-$25 million range.

So your tax money is going to support well-heeled speculators. The whole purpose of fighting inflation is to lower or destroy excess dollars which adds value to remaining dollars. The Silicon Valley Bank collapse was a perfect opportunity to destroy lots of excess dollars. But it was the wrong people. People who vote a certain way. People who have relationships with the governors of the financial system.

Why have "rules" like the $250,000 limit if you are not going to obey your own rules? Oh yes, for the little people.

Tom Madden

Comptche

UNFAIR RULES

Editor:

Sarah Hunter Simanson’s story of loving the gig economy when it met her needs, then struggling with gig work when it no longer fit her circumstances is a perfect example of what happens when government passes rigid anti-gig legislation like California’s AB 5 and the new federal rules modeled on AB 5. (“Can millennials escape gig economy?” Jan. 27 Press Democrat).

There are many workers who want and need workplace protections and employer-paid benefits, but there are just as many who want to go it on their own and make their own work decisions who are prohibited by AB 5 and similar legislation.

As the author of “Small Time Operator,” a guidebook for gig workers and self-employed people, I have interacted with many frustrated people who are unable to make an independent living because of the one-size-fits-all rules of AB 5. I am still hopeful that the federal government will revise its new rules to protect workers but allow for the concept of personal choice.

Bernard B. Kamoroff

Willits