What Veterinary Professionals Wish You Knew

Your local small town vet is different from a walk-in emergency clinic.

Much like our own family doctors, general practice veterinarians have full schedules of appointments and procedures all day and need to prioritize existing patients, often making it difficult to accommodate last-minute emergencies. They may not even be equipped to handle certain serious emergencies or ailments due to limited equipment, staffing, etc. These reasons are why 24-hour emergency clinics and referral centers exist. Unfortunately, emergency veterinary services are often harder to access in rural areas such as the Mendocino coast. It is therefore wise to establish regular preventative care with your local vet before you have the need for emergency services, and to have a plan in place for possible travel outside of the area if the need arises.

Basic preventative care is important and often cheaper in the long run.

Many pet owners try to save money by forgoing wellness exams, spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, flea/tick/heartworm prevention, etc. However, neglecting to do the basics increases the chances of expensive and life-threatening medical emergencies later on.

Animals show pain differently than humans.

While they certainly feel pain and discomfort in the same ways we do, it isn’t always obvious to owners when their pets are suffering. Behavioral changes such as reclusiveness, panting, shaking, aggression, excessive licking or scratching, limping, and changes in litter box/potty habits, activity level, or appetite can all be signs of pain in pets. Sometimes they show no obvious signs at all, which is one of many reasons to keep up with annual veterinary exams.

Obesity in pets is a huge problem.

Chubby animals may be cute, but being overweight can have serious health consequences. As with people, obesity predisposes pets to arthritis and other orthopedic issues, diabetes, and heart disease. As a general rule, do not free-feed your pets and avoid feeding table scraps and treats. Your veterinarian can give you specific dietary recommendations and determine if any underlying health issues are contributing to your pet’s body condition.

Proper dental care can greatly improve your pet’s health and quality of life.

Dental disease is incredibly common but often ignored in pets. In addition to pain, bad teeth can lead to kidney, liver, and heart problems. Regular tooth brushing at home can help prevent and slow the progression of dental disease, but periodic veterinary evaluation and cleanings are often still necessary.

Many behavioral issues are preventable and manageable.

Early socialization (exposure to various people, places, animals), positive reinforcement training, exercise and frequent mental stimulation are all essential in preventing issues such as anxiety and aggression in companion animals. This is not only crucial to pets’ physical and mental wellbeing, but makes veterinary visits much easier on pets as well as vet staff. Socialization, training, and enrichment should ideally start in puppy/kittenhood but should continue throughout their lives.

Veterinary workers aren’t in it for the money.

I’ve never met a veterinarian, technician, assistant, or veterinary receptionist who didn’t enter this emotionally-charged, often stressful profession due to their profound love for animals. Many veterinarians are drowning in student debt (often exceeding $200,000), and earning potential is significantly less than human doctors. Veterinary professionals deal with high rates of stress and compassion fatigue, frequent verbal abuse from clients, and often unsustainable workloads, causing burnout and other mental health issues.

Overhead costs are expensive, and vets are not psychics.

While a thorough history from the owner and a physical exam provide a lot of information, vets often need to perform diagnostic testing (such as bloodwork, radiographs, etc) to get a better idea of what’s going on with your sick pet. Vets are not recommending tests and treatments to scam their clients, but rather, to help pets! That said, veterinary clinics are businesses, and prices are based on the cost of providing quality care and keeping the business running. Unlike many human hospitals, veterinary clinics don’t receive subsidies to cover the cost of care they provide.

(‘Ask the Vet’ is a monthly column written by local veterinarians including Colin Chaves of Covington Creek Veterinary, Karen Novak of Mendocino Village Veterinary, Clare Bartholomew of Mendocino Coast Humane Society and Kendall Willson of Mendocino Equine and Livestock.)