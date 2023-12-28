A man’s what he is, not what he used to be
Never pray for a new king
A job is fine but it takes too much time
To be on a secret’s no blessing
Proverbs of my people
Diamonds some jeweler said
If I’m like him who’ll be like me?
Love is sweet but goes best with bread
Friends you get free but enemies cost you
Too humble is really half proud
On a rich man’s face the scar’s no disgrace
Speak the truth! but please not so loud
The hardest job’s unemployment
Most people’s boss is the worst
If you would fight those above you
get in with your equals first
Proverbs of my people
Age-old wisecracks that make me
A moment of cheer has a shadow of fear
Life is a dream... don’t wake me
Nobody bats a thousand
Nobody has no regrets
When you’re right nobody remembers
When you’re wrong nobody forgets
Proverbs of my people
One-liners you almost can feel
A tsertsin gemit iz shver tsum heyln
A wounded spirit isn’t easy to heal
* * *
1975
Song of the 6-Day War
Old John Bull got out just in time
Handed over Palestine
So unselfish just “take her she’s mine”
War had already started
Poor little Israel
Out from the jaws of doom
they made the land bloom
but who made room for them?
Golda says we come in peace
‘Our right to the property never did cease’
Two thousand years is a mighty long lease
But they got good lawyers
The Arabs don’t deserve the land
They left it mostly desert sand
And they’d rather live in nomad bands
than nice kibbutzes!
I’m sitting right here on the fence
Watching the scene, tryin to make sense
And when the US takes sides
I’ll tell you who I’m against
Sholom Aleichem!
* * *
1967
Deck the Halls
Fast away the old year passes
‘Nother bad one for the masses
With the glaciers melting faster
Than predicted a disaster
For the snow white polar bear
Don’t the motherfuckers care?
Don’t they talk about these topics
On their islands in the tropics?
* * *
2023
A Story you might have missed
Headline buried at the bottom of a lefthand page (said not to draw the eye as well as the righthand page): “US Prepares to Lift Ban on Sales of Offensive Weapons to Saudi Arabia.” The story explained, “President Biden imposed the ban two years ago amid concerns that U.S. weapons were being used against civilians in Yemen, where hundreds of thousands of people have died from airstrikes, fighting, disease and hunger as a Saudi-led military coalition waged war against an Iran-backed militia called the Houthis. The expected loosening of the limits — which blocked sales of major offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia — comes as the kingdom attempts to finalize a U.S.-backed peace accord with the Houthis.”
Add Two Words for one: Inner city for ghetto or slum. Underprivileged for poor. Refuse Disposal Area for dump… Two bumper stickers I’d like to see: “Debt is slavery by software” and “Israel is not the 51st State.”
