County Notes: Supes To Compound Their Errors

Item 4b) on next Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors Agenda is described as “Discussion and Possible Action Including Direction to Staff to Develop a Contingency Plan for Creation of Department of Finance Based on Best Practice of Successful Counties (Sponsors: Supervisor Williams and Supervisor McGourty)”

We have a Board of Supervisors who somehow can’t bring themselves to demand that their CEO provide simple departmental monthly budget vs. actual reports, but they can thrash staff around with bureaucratic fol-de-rol about creating a “Department of Finance” via a “contingency plan.”

Supervisor Ted Williams said last week that this item “is about the county building the capability to generate its own regular reports, including department reports and budgeted versus actuals, without relying exclusively on the Auditor-Controller's office.”

As we have explained time and again, Budget vs. Actual reports should not be prepared by the Auditor-Controller’s office. They should be prepared by the Departments and the CEO/staff, as they were once back in 2018, proving how easily they could do it if they wanted to. In fact, even now the CEO’s office occasionally produces an abbreviated budget versus actual report for selected departments that seem to be running over-budget by some arbitrary (?) amount. This proves that they are already at least tracking the numbers, but they refuse to provide an overall departmental report, much less a proper report from each department.

Just getting (mostly delayed) numbers from the Auditor, without variance explanations by the departments in question, doesn’t do much good and provides no opportunity to manage the departments. The Auditor should prepare the revenue side of the report, but the budget vs actual numbers should come from the departments who not only should know what they’re spending, but what they’re going to spend and why, allowing not only status reporting, but projections for the year. Setting up yet another department won’t do any good. Most departments already maintain their own budget status, but the Board and CEO have never asked them to provide them on a monthly basis.

They can’t even get their staff to produce the monthly tax assessment report they “directed” be included in all future CEO reports.

* * *

Former County Senior Auditor Norm Thurston:

The Board of Supervisors continues to defend its consolidation of the Auditor-Controller and Treasurer-Tax Collector Offices (though I am not sure how the argument that it was not a combination, just an elimination of one department head, works).

At the same time, they are rightfully concerned about the possibility of losing revenue due to parcels which have not been accurately assessed. One should remember that it was not too many years ago that the Office of Assessor was consolidated into the County Clerk-Elections Office. Would the current loss of revenues have happened if we still had an elected County Assessor? There’s plenty of room for speculation, but I think it is unlikely those losses would be happening if we still had an elected Assessor.

* * *

Item 4e on Tuesday’s Agenda says, “Discussion and Possible Action Including Amendment of the Employment Agreement Between the County of Mendocino and Mendocino County’s Chief Executive Officer Darcie Antle for the Term of July 12, 2022, through July 11, 2026, with No Change to Existing Salary, that was Previously Approved on July 12, 2022, BOS Agreement No. 22-185 for the Amount of Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($200,000), with Compensation Including Benefits Totaling Three Hundred Thirty-Eight Thousand Dollars ($338,000)/Annually; Amended to Correct Administrative Language Error (Sponsor: Supervisor McGourty).”

What was the error and why is this re-agenda item necessary? We’re not told.

* * *

Another Agenda Item is: “Supervisors’ Reports Regarding Board Special Assignments, Standing and Ad Hoc Committee Meetings, and Other Items of General Interest. Attachments: Second District Supervisors Report.”

Only Supervisors Mulheren and Haschak even submit a written “Supervisors Reports,” even though the Board’s own rules call for each Supervisor to do so. Although Haschak and Mulheren provide very little substance in their “reports,” they at least check the box. The other Supervisors occasionally mention a meeting they attended during their meetings, but none of them have ever bothered to submit a Supervisors report.

* * *

At their June 20 Board meeting the Supervisors directed staff to “publish a progress indicator on how many parcels have been assessed, total dollar amount assessed, and staffing levels of appraisers in each Edition of the CEO Report, with a goal of closing the gap and reaching 85 percent (currently at or around 70 percent) over the next 24 months.”

The next CEO report issued after that meeting was last week, almost a month later. In June when they issued this “directive” we expressed our skepticism that this (or any other monthly report with statistics) would ever materialize. Guess what’s NOT in the CEO report for this week? (Hint: if you guessed the assessment report, you’re better qualified than your Supervisor.) Will the Board even ask about this latest failure to follow their direction, much less protest? Especially considering that 1) this was a very modest and incomplete target (which didn’t address underassessed parcels, for example), 2) it didn’t include a report on staffing in the Auditor/Tax Collector’s office, and 3) the County claims to be broke largely because they are not collecting property taxes.

* * *

Lastly, there are four more, mostly retroactive, contracts handing over about $7.5 million more dollars to Camille Schraeder’s Redwood Community Services monopoly. No bids, no questions, and because they’re retroactive, no opportunity for the Board or the Public to comment, even if they wanted to. This is over and above the $22 million Mendo handed over last month.

Item 3n) Approval of Retroactive Agreement with Redwood Community Services, Inc., DBA Redwood Community Crisis Center in the Amount of $260,000 per Year for Two Years for a Total of $520,000, to Provide and Monitor Crisis Assessment and Psychiatric Hospitalization Aftercare to Individuals Within the Boundaries of Mendocino County Not Eligible for County Medi-Cal Services Due to Having Private Pay and/or Medicare Insurance, Effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025

Item 3u) Approval of Second Amendment to BOS Agreement No. 22-063with Redwood Community Services, Inc., in the Amount of $142,410, for a New Total of $2,116,068, to Provide Residential Treatment Facility Operations and Crisis Residential Services on a Transitional Basis to Mendocino County Adults, Ages 18 or Older, Who Are Experiencing a Mental Health Crisis, Effective March 16, 2022 through June 30, 2024

Item 3o) Approval of Retroactive Agreement with Redwood Community Services, Inc. in the Amount of $1,162,861, to Operate Crisis Respite Services in the City of Fort Bragg for the Mendocino Coast, Effective May 11, 2023 through June 30, 2025, with the Option to Extend the Agreement an Additional Two Years

Item 3p) Approval of Retroactive Agreement with Redwood Quality Management Company DBA Anchor Health Management, Inc., in the Amount of $3,600,000, to Provide Care Coordination and Data Management of the Delivery of Specialty Mental Health Services in Mendocino County, Effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.