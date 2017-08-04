Women’s Retreat

by AVA News Service, August 4, 2017

[Sep 22-24]

The Mendocino Women’s Retreat is coming again for it’s 9th year on September 22-24 at the beautiful River’s Bend Retreat Center, in Philo. This year’s theme is Many Paths, One Heart—Sharing in Sacred Circle. Women of many paths and preferences, ages and stages, colors and backgrounds, old and new friends, will be gathering to sing, dance, swim and create with Nature. We will feast on organic catered meals and enjoy a variety of accommodations to suit every need. Go to mendocinowomensretreat.com to register or for more information. Some scholarships are available. The web site has a map of the different older or new lodges, cabins, tents w/beds, and places to pitch a tent. There is a short and sweet description of River Bend’s Retreat Center. Photography from the past 8 years of activities and faces of the women who joined in Sacred Circle, are available on web site. Women may also call June 734-0505 or Lara 357-5365. You are invited to join the fun at this year's 9thAnnual Mendocino Women’s Retreat. Hope you can come!

Share this:



Tweet



