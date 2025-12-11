Valley People 12/11/2025

THERESIA KOBLER

February 17, 1933 to December 4, 2025

Burial at Evergreen Cemetery Saturday December 13, 2025 at 11:00a.m. Celebration of Life at Scharffenberger Cellars at 12:00 noon.

LUIS CHAVEZ:

If you need help hauling anything away to the dump please reach out. No need to worry about loading it, we can help with that. Give us a call and get a quote! Thanks 707/391-6907. Experienced and insured. Offering several different services so don’t be afraid to ask. Very versatile. Local and have many recommendations. Feel free to reach out with any questions.

JOAN BURROUGHS NOTES:

My grandmother, Blossom Vestal/June, was born in Boonville in the “Missouri House” building September 9, 1880.

Blossom attended the school shown in the photo. It was located on the same site described by Mr. Ron Parker. The photo dated 1878 is more than likely showing an accurate date if it is the same building. I do not have the snail or email address for Mr. Ron Parker, the history-photo buff. I would appreciate you sending this on to him. Hope all is well. Much love to the gang.

FAL ALLEN (AV Brewing Manager):

This post is for every one that is upset with [Anderson Valley Brewing Company for laying off a few of their employees. It is always unfortunate when a company has to lay people off, but it is usually a serious measure, taken to restructure the company and save it from further decline. It’s rarely something done by a prospering enterprise. And so it is in this case. These lay offs were not done out of malice, spite or greed - quite the opposite; they were a necessity. In fact the brewery held off on these lay offs as long as they thought they could (probably 2 or 3 months longer than they should have waited; they had hoped not to do it at all). The lay offs were done so that the company could continue to pay their other employees. Simply put, there was not enough money to pay everyone. For those who think this is hyperbole or untrue I will elaborate. Under the last ownership the CEO (the owner's son) and the son's wife had the top two salaries in the company. They paid themselves up to the very end. The previous owner took money out of the company in other ways too, they left many of the suppliers unpaid and even towards the end had another company make payroll for them and then did not pay them back. Unlike the old owners, today's owner and his partner have taken home no salaries ($ZERO.00). They are paying all their suppliers and have not short-changed anyone. In fact, each month they must take money out of their personal savings to cover payroll. And even these lay offs may not be enough to keep them from having to do that again and again for some time to come. But they know they can not continue to operate this way. The brewery needs your support now more than they ever have. Boycotting them will not help them survive and certainly will not help them re-hire or hire anyone in the future. So - If the community wants to lose the Anderson Valley brewery, a brewery that has employed hundreds of people over more than 35+ years, a company that puts on and sponsors an annual beer fest that has brought in over $1,00,000 in donations to local non-profits over the years, a brewery that today pays their bills, a brewery that supplies the community with free music, free disc golf, a free meeting place, free rent for the circus so that you all come come and enjoy it, who donates thousands of dollars to local non-profits each year in beer and wearables, then boycott and run the real risk of losing out on all the things the brewery offers and that so many of you have enjoyed over the years. No more jobs for anyone, no more donations, no more beer fest to help the nonprofits (and bring in tens of thousands in sales to the valley), no more music, no more disc golf, no more community space, no more beer. You do what you think is right and fair.

NORM CLOW:

The Redwood Classic has kicked off its 68th edition at Anderson Valley High School this week, the longest-running, and arguably the best, small-school basketball tournament in California (and here we are in Texas). I was privileged to be involved in it during the 1980s into 1990 when we moved to the Pacific Islands, and again for a few years when we returned in 1998, as an announcer, reporter, souvenir program editor with Kenneth Jones, and member of the tournament committee. In 1990, station manager Johnny Bazanno and I broadcast the first-ever local airing of the championship game on KZYX radio. It was a hoot, as Jerry Garcia would say. I ditched the beard the next week in preparation for my interview in San Francisco with the president of the Federated States of Micronesia Development Bank in the Caroline Islands. Not sure if it had any effect, but I got the job, and away we went. In any event, the Redwood Classic is a great time, with some great basketball.