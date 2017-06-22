Pampas Pull

by AVA News Service, June 22, 2017

Help remove invasive pampas grass in Albion's Salmon Creek Forest July 6th

The Conservation Fund invites you to join us on the Salmon Creek Forest in Albion to help with the hand removal of invasive pampas grass and French broom. Removing invasive plants, especially before they go to seed, is an important component of forest management and promotes native plant diversity which benefits wildlife. The Fund has made a commitment to focus on the hand removal of these invasive plants, rather than use herbicide on the Salmon Creek Forest. The Salmon Creek Project Team has been a dedicated partner with this restoration project since 2006.

Date: Thursday, July 6

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: meeting location will be shared upon receipt of RSVP.

Please bring a shovel, gloves and water. We suggest you wear a hat, longsleeves and sturdy shoes. Many hands make fast work and more enjoyable for all! Please share this invitation with anyone who may be interested in helping. And let me know if you plan to attend.

Holly Newberger, North Coast Program Coordinator, hnewberger@conservationfund.org, (707) 962-0712

