Labor Troubadour

by AVA News Service, June 18, 2017

[Jul 2]

Singer songwriter Anne Feeney is performing at the Community Center of Mendocino on July 2 at 7PM. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Feeney is the granddaughter of an intrepid mineworkers organizer, who also used music to carry the message of solidarity to working people. After two decades of community activism and regional performances at rallies, Anne took her message on the road. Since 1991 Anne has traveled to the frontlines in 40 states, Canada, Mexico, Ireland and Sweden. Her anthem “Have You Been to Jail for Justice?” has been performed by Peter, Paul and Mary. Dubbed the “minister of culture” to the movements for economic and social justice and human rights, Anne is “the best labor singer in North America,” according to late, great Utah Phillips. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at Brownpapertickets.com. The Community Center is located at 998 School St., behind Friendship Park. Information 937-0334, Music, videos, photos: http://annefeeney.com/press-kit/

