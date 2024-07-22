Windows on the World

by Robert Mailer Anderson, Jon Sack, Zack Anderson

paperback: 240 pages

published June 2, 2020

"This heart-wrenching 9/11 drama draws back the curtains on American myths, revealing a global and complicated world. A resonant tale for troubling times." — Publishers Weekly

Based on the screenplay of the award-winning 2019 film, this graphic novel chronicles a son's search for his undocumented immigrant father, who was working in the Twin Towers, in the wake of 9-11.

An undocumented immigrant father has been bussing tables at the famous Windows on the World restaurant to support his family in Mexico. Then, tragedy strikes. His family hears no word for weeks. Refusing to give up hope, they send young Fernando on a quixotic mission across the border to find his father and bring him home. Along the way, Fernando experiences a warm embrace from fellow immigrants and a cold shoulder from The City That Never Sleeps. Told with empathy and nuance, this emotionally resonant story reflects on how the pains of our recent past have shaped the character of America.

"Fierce and generous, moving and unpredictable, Windows on the World is the story of the trouble we're all in, and the dream of how we just might get out." — Daniel Handler, aka Lemony Snicket

“An affecting road drama written with a mix of delicacy and grit, Windows on the World examines the idea that [in the days following 9/11] the uncertainty for families of immigrants, particularly undocumented ones, was elevated in a way that many white Americans can't conceive." — Comics Beat

Get Your Copy