Mushroom Class

by AVA News Service, November 8, 2017

This workshop is offered on three Saturdays: Nov 11, Dec 2, or Dec 16 from 10:00am to 3:30pm (Lecture 10—1:30pm; lunch 1:30—2:00pm; field ID walk 2:00—3:30pm).

Participants will learn the basic taxonomic identifying features that distinguish mushrooms from each other, where each unique mushroom species can be found, when they can be found, and the myths associated with them. The workshop consists of a lecture, Powerpoint slideshow, hands-on look of mushrooms collected and displayed for each workshop, and a field walk to find mushrooms associated with the Gardens' native plant communities, with a focus on students using the identification tools provided at the workshop to key mushrooms.

Sign up by phoning in your payment at 707-964-4352 ext. 16 or reserve your spot in person at The Garden Store at MCBG. Class cost is $25 for Gardens members and Master Gardeners; $35 for non-members. Payment is due upon sign-up. Please note, all workshop fees are non-refundable unless the workshop has been canceled or rescheduled by the Gardens.

Class size is limited! Each workshop is limited to 20 participants. A waiting list of up to five attendees will be kept in the event of a cancellation. If there is a cancellation by 4:00pm on the Friday before the class, people on the waitlist will be contacted by store staff of the opening.

Please remember, mushrooms found at Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens should stay at Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens... do not pick or collect!

