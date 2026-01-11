This Ain’t No AI Slop

Three Short Geographic Sequential Portraits Illustrating the Universal Monotony Of All History

I

(Quang Tri, Republic of Vietnam, 1967)

In the ditch

right side of the road

going west

near Cam Lo

one hardened (as a strip of beef jerky)

index

finger

& part of

an elbow.

II

(Big Piney, Wyoming, 1970)

I spied an old cowboy

blood under his nails

balding.

III

(New York City, 1974)

in New York City

on Canal Street

in a flea market

on a table center left

in a tray

on several thousand assorted nuts & bolts

with mustard & sauerkraut

a cold

half-eaten

hot dog.