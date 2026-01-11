This Ain’t No AI Slop

Three Short Geographic Sequential Portraits Illustrating the Universal Monotony Of All History
I
(Quang Tri, Republic of Vietnam, 1967)
In the ditch
right side of the road
going west
near Cam Lo
one hardened (as a strip of beef jerky)
index
finger
& part of
an elbow.
II
(Big Piney, Wyoming, 1970)
I spied an old cowboy
blood under his nails
balding.
III
(New York City, 1974)
in New York City
on Canal Street
in a flea market
on a table center left
in a tray
on several thousand assorted nuts & bolts
with mustard & sauerkraut
a cold
half-eaten
hot dog.
