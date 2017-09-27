Bird’s Eye View (Sep. 27, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, September 27, 2017

I am taking a short break and have flown to the UK for a couple of weeks. That’s 6,000 miles away and my wings are really tired. Anyway, I have been here just a day or so and already I have been asked many, many times about what on earth is going on in Trump’s America.

For most of the last century or so, the UK, and much of Europe for that matter, but particularly the UK, was a country that greatly admired the US for its leadership in the world, its vibrant society that knew how to work hard and play hard, an enlightened view on justice for all, its positive attitude towards life in general, its spirit of adventure and independence, its willingness to step in to help (for the right reasons) impoverished nations or those faced with internal strife before anyone else, and its ability to successfully deal with a society consisting of so many diverse backgrounds, lifestyles, and cultures, arguably better than anywhere else on earth. However, in the eyes of many folks here in England, much of this is fading fast. The allies of the US are all confused/bemused at the current political climate in the States and cannot believe the way President* Trump conducts himself and deals with important world issues as if he is making deals to build hotels or indulging in a verbal brawl in a bar. I shared these thoughts with a Valley person earlier today and he bluntly replied, “Who gives a shit what they think?” That is scary and sad. More on this and other aspects of life across the pond next week.

Public Service Announcements. #543. The annual Flu Shot clinic is Tuesday, October 3 from 11am to Noon at the Senior Center in Boonville at the Veterans Hall. A good idea. #544. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will be here Thursday, September 28, 2-4pm at the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo. Best to turn up at around 3pm; you will definitely be seen. New customers can call 462-8833 and the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them! #545. The AV Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4pm, in The Little Red Schoolhouse next to the Elementary School on AV Way, a perfect thing to do on a weekend afternoon: “The Best Little Museum in the West.” #546. The Bookmobile returns next Tuesday, October 3. Phone 463-4694 for confirmation. They are usually here on alternate Tuesdays for 45 minutes at: the Navarro Store 9am (for just 30 minutes before heading to Comptche); the Floodgate 12.30pm; Philo 1.30pm; Boonville (Apple Hall) 2.30pm. #547. The Boonville Farmers Market continues Saturdays from 9.30am-noon, at the Boonville Hotel parking lot. Cindy: 895-2949. #548. On Sunday, October 8 at 4pm, the AV Village group has invited Maggie Watson, author of “A Graceful Farewell: Putting Your Affairs in Order” to discuss positive ways to prepare for the end of your life, regarding to finances, health, and after death. Something many of us could certainly benefit from knowing more about, I’m sure.

Now the menu for the Community lunches next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville: The Center asks $6 from seniors and $7 for Non-seniors. Tomorrow, Thursday, September 28, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Amish Chicken with Chocolate Pecan Bars for dessert. Next Tuesday, October 3, the lunch features Meat Loaf and Mashed potatoes and gravy, followed by Peach Cobbler dessert. Includes vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. The best value for money all week!. And ALL ages are welcome! PS. On Thursdays the Center offers a Diabetes Workshop. in English from 1-3pm; in Spanish from 5.30-7.30pm. Hosted by the AV Health Center. Register by calling 895-3477. Meanwhile, on Tuesday and Thursday at 9am the Center offers “Young at Heart Exercise” with Linda Boudoures. Thursdays at 9am it’s the Water Color Painting Group, with Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class at 11am. The Senior Center Community Bus goes to Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month. Sign up early at 489-1175.

Be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; keep your windows cracked if you leave pets in your vehicle; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request: “Let us prey”. Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture.

Contact me through the letters page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS: Skylark: read any good books lately? Hi, Silver Swan: behaving yourself? Hopefully not! Everything cool with you, OJ? Of course it is.

