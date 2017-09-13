Bird’s Eye View (Sep. 13, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, September 13, 2017

Let’s start this week with “This Trump Thing,” aka, The US Presidency. It is still baffling that Republican Senator John McCain tolerates Donald Trump in any capacity—at all—after then-candidate Trump assaulted McCain's military record in Vietnam. The president, after all, once described avoiding sexually transmitted diseases in 1970s New York as his "personal Vietnam," and secured five draft deferments to ensure he never had to contend with the actual struggle. However, recently, McCain called for "regular order" in Congress as it resumed its business after Labor Day. McCain didn't mince words about the president the Senate is forced to contend with: “That has never been truer than today, when Congress must govern with a president who has no experience of public office, is often poorly informed and can be impulsive in his speech and conduct. We must respect his authority and constitutional responsibilities. We must, where we can, cooperate with him. But we are not his subordinates. We don't answer to him. We answer to the American people. We must be diligent in discharging our responsibility to serve as a check on his power. And we should value our identity as members of Congress more than our partisan affiliation.”

This is an astounding rebuke of a sitting president from a senator of his own party, perhaps unprecedented in recent history. McCain is essentially saying that the president does not know how the government functions or how a president—or really, an adult human being—is required to conduct themselves. Even more, he pinpoints a crucial issue with Trump: since he has no understanding or regard for the Constitution or the functions of democratic government, he believes the federal government is organized like the Trump Organization. Forget checks and balances—he thinks the senators are his regional managers and the congressmen are his sales reps.

Evening Dining in the Valley. In Boonville, The Q and Aquarelle, has a ‘Santa Maria BBQ’ menu, featuring ribs and chicken, added to their previous favorites. New hours for the Fall are 4-8pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Redwood Drive-In just keeps on doing what they do, with reliable hours that everyone can remember and rely on (6am-8pm every day). Try the donuts! Stone and Embers in The Madrones, south of Philo, is open from Noon to 8pm five days in succession, Thursday to Monday. Down in the Deep End, The Bewildered Pig is open Thursday-Saturday from 5.30-9pm, Sunday brunch from 11am-2.30pm followed by dinner from 5.30-9pm. Check their Facebook page for more info.

Public Service Announcements. #544. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will be here tomorrow, Thursday, September 14, and again on September 28, from 2-4pm at the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo. Best to arrive at around 3pm, you will definitely be seen. New customers can call 462-8833 and the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them! #545.The AV Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays 1-4pm in The Little Red Schoolhouse next to the Elementary School on AV Way, a perfect thing to do in the Valley when you have a couple of hours to spare. It is not without reason that it is generally regarded as ‘The Best Little Museum in the West’. #546. The Bookmobile returns to the Valley Tuesday, September 19 (463-4694 to confirm.) at: Navarro Store 9am (for just 30 minutes before heading to Comptche); the Floodgate 12.30pm; Philo 1.30pm; Boonville (Apple Hall) 2.30pm. #547. The Boonville Farmers’ Market continues each Saturday from 9.30am-noon, at the Boonville Hotel parking lot. Cindy at 895-2949.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans’ Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors and $7 for Non-seniors. Tomorrow, Thursday, September 14, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, is Beef Stew and Cherry Dump Cake. Next Tuesday, September 19, the lunch features Sesame Noodles with Chicken and Wendy’s Oatmeal Bars for dessert. Includes vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Maybe the best value for money all week!. ALL ages welcome!

I'm outta here, gotat see a man about a sheep. Be careful out there; if you break a leg don't come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; keep your windows cracked if you leave pets in your vehicle; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you (your dog too). A final request, Let us prey. Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Keep on wagging that tail, Fred. Hi, Silver Swan, behaving yourself? Hopefully not! Keep up the good work, Round-eyed Robin.

