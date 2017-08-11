BREAKING: Keegan Arraigned, Plea Postponed
by Bruce McEwen, August 11, 2017
The arraignment for Dr. Peter Richard Keegan went very swiftly this morning, at 9:00 am, all parties having arrived early, except the defendant, who came in last wearing a gray suit and leaning on a walking stick, in the company of three younger men and a small boy, possibly family members. Judge Ann Moorman came out and called Dr. Keegan's case first. (Doctors have kept us all, each and every one, waiting often interminably, but we would never dare presume to impose upon their precious time!) Judge Moorman noted that the Grand Jury had returned an indictment for one count of murder and prosecutor Timothy Stoen submitted a copy of the indictment, charging the defendant with second degree murder, Section 187 of the Penal Code — the judge had copies made telling Stoen he should have made three endorsed copies and while he apologized Moorman noted that Judge Behnke had set bail on Wednesday at $300,000 — the bail schedule is $500,000 for murder, incidentally, but no explanation was offered for the reduction. Keegan's lawyer, Chris Andrian of Sonoma County, told the judge he had a cashier's check for the full amount in his hands, and would like to hand it over to the court clerk. Moorman told him to take it to the office and get a receipt for it against the day it would be returned. She then gave Mr. Andrian a copy of the indictment, which he formally acknowledged, and asked that the matter be put over for 60 days for entry of plea. The date of Friday, October 20th at 9:00 AM was decided on. Mr. Stoen gave Mr. Andrian a flash-drive containing the discovery and Judge Moorman noted that the witness list had been sealed. Andrian asked that it be unsealed for the attorneys only and this was agreed to. Dr. Keegan was ordered to return on October 20th — ten weeks hence — for entry of a plea. (Bruce McEwen)
Bruce McEwen
August 11, 2017 at 12:56 pm
Ordinarily, the file of prisoners in the dock, the “in custodies,” have precedence and their cases are called first as it costs a lot of money to stall and delay the timely shuttling of prisoners to and fro from the jail to the courthouse, and then, after the in-custodies have gone through, the at-liberties — those defendants on the calendar who are not in custody, are generally called alphabetically — all of that standard operating procedure was put aside for the Good Doctor, whose eminence seemed to have infected the court with some kind of pixie dust; indeed, the judge appeared visibly to glow and sparkle, as though she’d been touched with a magic wand, sort of like an Englishwoman in the presence of Her Majesty, The Queen!
Mr. Stoen, too, was infected, highly aware of his self-importance in such a high-profile case. After the case was over, and as he was hobnobbing with Mr. Andrian and some other attorneys, Deputy DA Beth Norman, who usually handles crimes against women, interrupted to shove — yes, shove — the Keegan files and miscellany (which Stoen had left in a scatter on the prosecution’s table), and she, Ms. Norman, had had to gather up — shove it all into Mr. Stoen’s arms, causing him to chuckle garrulously in his (Stoen’s) own signature way, as a means of deprecating Ms. Norman’s impatience with him.
All in all, it was quite a spectacle, and despite the advance notice, no other local media organs bothered to field a reporter — now, isn’t that curious!
Bruce McEwen
August 11, 2017 at 1:54 pm
We often hear that there’s two kinds of justice in the world, one for the average schmuck, and another species — as different as a unicorn from a jackass — for the well-off, and despite the constant bland reassurances from the powers-that-be that we are all equal under the law, this case has already put the lie to those stale old bromides.
My goodness, when Judge Behnke and his clerk Ms. Lily left the judicial parking lot together on Wednesday afternoon, I thought I detected, from my table at Villa Del Mar Restaurant across the street, a certain romantic tension — oh, little did I intuit it was far more electrifying than any silly old tryst — when I learned they were going to Willits to set bail for His Lordship, and plan out how to keep the good doctor’s exposure to public censure at the barest minimum, at that point I understood the High Romance of their Mission — but where’s the booking photo? Isn’t it state law that anyone charged with a crime, even a misdemeanor, let alone murder — must go to the jail for booking?
Apparently not.
Again: Two kinds of law in this country — if not the whole world over.
BB Grace
August 11, 2017 at 3:35 pm
re: “now, isn’t that curious!”
When I read the Captain’s Breaking News yesterday, I thought, “This is good because closure is coming and the hope that justice will prevail has dawned a new day.”
Hope. I read so much grief with this case by friends of the deceased my heart hurts for their loss and I really hope the truth and justice prevail for them and all of us reading about this very sad story in the AVA.
Maybe the other media depend on the AVA to be the local heads up about what is going on? The other papers don’t care about the people, only promoting their stuff.
Thank you Mr. McEwen and AVA for being on the case! Mendocino is blessed to have a local paper that really cares.
Bruce McEwen
August 11, 2017 at 5:53 pm
Hope is like the salt you put in your bread — and I’m paraphrasing Jose Saramago, here, the Nobel Laureate — it doesn’t add any nutritional value, but it makes it taste so much better, doesn’t it?