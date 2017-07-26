Bird’s Eye View (July 26, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, July 26, 2017

“Evening Dining in the Valley.” Work continues on a new restaurant going into the building in downtown Philo that until six months ago had been the home of Libby’s Restaurant for sixteen years. The kind of eatery has yet to be announced but rumors abound about a quality breakfast/diner establishment that the Valley lacks at this point. Steak and eggs? Corned beef hash and eggs? Served at 8am? Such simple pleasures made America great! Can somebody just take care of this, please?. Otherwise: “The Nighttime Nine.” Bruxo, the brightly colored, high-end food truck owned and operated by Brooks Schmitt moves between the AV Brewery Visitor Center (Friday and Sunday, noon to 7pm), the Boonville Hotel (Wednesday, noon to 8pm), and perhaps a spot in Philo on Thursdays with a range of cuisines and street foods from around the world. Lauren’s Restaurant sees Libby (of Libby’s Restaurant in Philo fame) as the Guest Chef on Monday evenings from 5-9pm; regular hours remain Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, and dinner on Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Lizbby’s, the Mexican Restaurant in downtown Boonville, can be enjoyed Monday to Saturday from 10am-9pm, serving breakfast on Saturday, closed Sunday. The Buckhorn is open on Saturdays and Sundays 10am-midnight; weekend brunch from 10am-3pm. Open weekdays at 11am; closed Tuesdays. The Boonville Hotel’s family-style, prix fixe menu is available Thursday-Monday evenings. For reservation call (707)-895-2210. The Q and Aquarelle, continues their “Santa Maria BBQ” menu, featuring ribs and chicken, added to many of their previous favorites. Open 4-8pm from Friday through Taco Tuesday. The Redwood Drive-In just keeps on doing what they do 6am-8pm every day! Don't forget the donuts. Stone and Embers in The Madrones is open Noon to 8pm, Thursday to Monday. Down in the Deep End, The Bewildered Pig is open Thursday-Saturday, 4.30-5.30pm Happy Hour; supper from 5.30-9pm; new Sundays hours: brunch from 11am-2.30pm followed by dinner from 5.30-9pm as usual. Check their “insane!” offerings on their Facebook page.

Public Service Announcements. #544. This year’s “Actually-Quite-Difficult Living Fair” (officially titled The Not-So-Simple Living Fair) is this coming weekend, Friday-Sunday, July 28-30 at the Fairgrounds in Boonville. This event is all about sharing rural living skills and celebrating country life. Gates open at 3pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday and Sunday. $35 daily, $50 for the weekend, cash or personal check only at the gate. Under-16 free. Tickets available at Brown Paper tickets and locally from Boont Berry Farm in Boonville. #545. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will be here tomorrow, Thursday, July 27 from 2-4pm at the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo. Best to turn up around 3pm. New customers and their pets are always welcome; previous visitors can call 462-8833 and the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them. #546. The AV Lending Library run by The Unity Club is open Tuesday and Saturday at The Fairgrounds. Tuesday 1.30-4.30pm and Saturday 2-4pm. #547. The County Dump is open from 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Remember, no dead animals! #548. Velma's fruit and veggie stand on AV Way, a little northwest of the Elementary school, is now open Friday, Sunday and Monday from noon-5pm and on Saturday from 11-4pm. Blueberries, peaches, plums, olive oil by the gallon, half gallon, 750 and 500ml, and much more. #549- A heads-up on the 18th Annual Boonville Aviation Knowledge and Folklore Convention, and Potluck Dinner will be Saturday, August 12. aka “Airport Day.” Festivities take place at the hangar at the corner of Estate Drive and Airport Road in Boonville and begin at noon, with dinner served at 5pm. Bring your favorite potluck dish. Drinks provided. Pre-party party for early arrivals on Friday evening, August 11 featuring Happy Hour at the local brewery followed by pizza and goodies in the hangar. For additional information contact Cindy or Kirk at (707)-895-2949.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches next week at the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors; $7 for Non-seniors. Tomorrow, Thursday, July 27, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon as always, will be Salisbury steak followed by Chocolate Zucchini cake for dessert. Next Tuesday, August 1st, the lunch features Meatloaf, Mashed potatoes and gravy and “Surprise” dessert. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Maybe the best value for money you’ll get all week! On Thursdays the Center offers a Diabetes Workshop. in English from 1-3pm and in Spanish from 5.30-7.30pm. Hosted by the AV Health Center. Call 707-895-3477 to register. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9am is Linda Boudoures “Young at Heart Exercise.” Water Color Painting Thursdays at 9am. Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class at 11am. The Senior Center Community Bus goes to Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month. Sign up early at 489-1175. ALL ages are welcome! Hope to see you there.

The Old Buzzard’s “Signs that the Apocalypse is Approaching.” — “Summer is in full swing so it’s time for a little summer life lesson: there is one acceptable way to eat a hot dog: with brown mustard. To do something as destructive as cover a perfectly cooked grilled all-beef hot dog with yellow mustard or ketchup is to really destroy the sanctity of flame-kissed meat. A hot dog's savory, salty flavor shouldn't be sugar-coated, literally, with watery tomato sauce. I understand the yellow mustard is a necessity for some, but for the sake of the pure taste the Dog shouldn’t be doused with such stuff, which is basically a pitcher of vinegar, a cup of artificial sweetener, and a pinch of mustard seed mixed together. It is fairly crap if we’re honest. Relish is fine in some rare instances I suppose, but it is too sweet, although dill relish can be acceptable on occasions. In some places they dump yellow mustard, relish, tomato, onion, pickles, and peppers onto a hot dog before shoving it into a bun, as if to hide the hot dog taste in an array of acidic vegetables. I could be forced to concede that yes, such a hot dog with all those fixins is good — if you're in the mood for a salad. On a hot day when cold beer is flowing, a chili dog can serve a purpose if you are in the mood for getting food all over your shirt, which I sometimes am. But most often, I am in the mood for just a damn good American hot dog. So, grill the all-beef dog to the perfect moment. toughened on the outside, streaked with char, oozing with juicy goodness, place it in a “significant” bun, add the aforementioned brown mustard (sometimes known as deli mustard), which is a sinfully spiced pairing of tang and bite. aka the grown-up’s condiment, and perhaps sprinkle some diced onions on top. the great American Hot Dog as it was intended. Stop the other stuff, we don't need the Apocalypse to arrive any sooner than it already will. PS. I am still reeling at the fact that the exceedingly narcissistic President* Trump drove his golf cart on to the putting green a few weeks ago. A small but very pointed insight to this man’s very questionable character. One of many of course.”

I’m outta here. Gotta see a man about a sheep and then devour a few proper hot dogs. So “please take me drunk, I’m home.” Be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets, they will be faithful and true to you, remember to keep your windows cracked if you leave pets in your vehicle; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Skylark – read any good books lately? Hi, Silver Swan – behaving yourself? Hopefully not! Everything cool with you, O.J.? Of course it is.

