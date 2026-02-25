Announcements 2/25/2026

WHEN THE FROLIC SANK OFF POINT CABRILLO, THE FATE OF THE REDWOODS WAS SEALED

by Averee McNear

The start of Mendocino’s lumber history is closely tied to the wreck of Frolic, a 97-foot-long two-mast ship built in Baltimore in 1844. The August Heard Company of Boston owned the ship and used it to compete in the opium trade. Under the command of Captain Edward Faucon, the Frolic travelled to Bombay, India, where opium was loaded into the ship’s cargo hold and delivered to the Gulf of Canton in south China. Less than a decade later, however, steam-powered ships had overtaken Frolic, and the ship’s owners looked to put it to a new job.

The discovery of gold in the California hills drove many west for new opportunities. California’s growing population created a significant demand for goods, and a fortune greater than gold could be made in this trade. In June 1850, the Frolic, loaded with porcelain, hardware, silk, and 6,009 bottles of beer, left China and headed to San Francisco.

Captain Faucon’s maps of the Pacific Coast were old and inaccurate. Faucon wrote in his captain’s log that while the coast was obscured by fog, he could see a northern mountain range and assumed the ship was a good distance away from the shore. But Frolic was much closer to shore than Faucon realized, about 200 yards. On the night of July 25, 1850, Frolic’s rudder hit a reef hidden under the water and began to sink just north of today’s Point Cabrillo Lighthouse. Most of the crew abandoned ship. Some crew remained and managed to maneuver the water-logged hull into a nearby cove.

A painting by an unknown artist of the Frolic, a two-masted ship that sank during the night of July 25, 1850, off Point Cabrillo in Mendocino County, Calif. (Kelley House Museum via Bay City News)

Faucon traveled overland to San Francisco, where he reported the shipwreck to the August Heard Company and made an insurance report. The ship’s cargo sank with it, but slowly began washing ashore, where it was salvaged by Pomo people on the coast. Soon after, news of the shipwreck was published in San Francisco papers. Harry Meiggs, the owner of a wharf in the bay and a lumber mill in Bodega, sent his employee Jerome Ford to investigate the wreck and salvage its cargo. Ford went north, but by the time he arrived he found no cargo left. Ford did, however, find the redwood trees lining the coast and returned to San Francisco with news that treasures worth more than Frolic’s cargo grew along the Mendocino Coast. Mendocino’s first sawmill arrived on the ship Ontario soon after.

(Kelley House Museum curator Averee McNear writes a weekly column on Mendocino County history. To learn more, visit kelleyhousemuseum.org.)

COOPERATIVE TASTING ROOM LAUNCHED

by Sarah Doyle

Disco Ranch — Anderson Valley’s beloved community wine shop — is launching a cooperative tasting space for three of Mendocino County’s darling wine labels.

Beginning Feb. 19, Minus Tide, Read Holland Wines and Lussier will offer wine tastings at the Boonville bar and specialty market on a regular basis.

Since launching Disco Ranch in 2019, Wendy Lamer has championed local, limited-production wines from brands without tasting rooms, as well as affordable imports. About 250 different wines are available for purchase by the bottle, with 24 available by the glass.

“I’ve been watching these brands grow over the last few years, and I’m so proud of the press and high scores they’ve received,” said Lamer. “Giving them a dedicated tasting space will give people another excuse to come to Anderson Valley.”

Producing 1,000 cases or less annually, Minus Tide, Read Holland Wines and Lussier are among the shop’s bestselling local labels. Without full-time tasting rooms, they’ve all had to rely on occasional pourings, events, media coverage and word of mouth to attract customers.

“Wendy has been one of Minus Tide’s biggest supporters since she opened,” said Miriam Jonas, who owns Minus Tide with her husband Brad Jonas and their friend Kyle Jeffrey. “We’re so excited to finally have a permanent place to pour our wines.”

Minus Tide’s owners all have jobs to support their small wine brand. While opening their own tasting room is out of financial reach, a cooperative tasting space makes sense.

“We live here, make our wines here and source all our grapes from Mendocino County,” said Jonas. “Having a home at Disco Ranch is a dream come true.”

Winemaker Ashley Holland, majority owner of Read Holland

Wines in Santa Rosa sources most of her grapes from Mendocino County. Producing 700 cases of wine per year, she donates all proceeds to charity.

“Pouring at Disco Ranch feels especially meaningful because it was the first retail location to carry Read Holland,” said Holland, who consults for three other wine labels.

“Wendy was one of the first people to believe in my brand, so being a part of the co-op space feels like a full circle moment.”

A Dedicated Home

Anderson Valley has not been immune to the wine industry’s ongoing challenges, including declining demand, rising costs and distribution challenges.

A drop in visitation has hit the small appellation hard, with four tasting rooms closing in the last few years.

Lamer, who carries various imported goods, has so far weathered the impact of Trump’s tariffs on foreign wine. It’s Disco Ranch’s selection of international foods that has taken the bigger hit.

“Some of these foods have shot up $5 to $10 thanks to tariffs,” said Lamer. “It doesn’t make sense to raise the price that much on a tin of imported fish.”

Still, Lamer is optimistic the new cooperative tasting space will draw visitors.

“I think it’s a really good move for the community,” she said. “So I’m committed to supporting these wonderful brands.”

G.W. Lussier produces Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from Anderson Valley and Mendocino Ridge. A former U.S. Army infantry officer, he worked at Pahlmeyer in Napa Valley and Williams Selyem in Healdsburg before launching his label in 2019.

“Having a dedicated home at Disco Ranch gives us the space to present our wines with intention and authenticity,” said Lussier.

“It’s a rare opportunity to showcase small production wines in a collaborative space that values place, craft and connection.”

On Sunday, Feb. 15, Disco Ranch will host an open house during International White Wine Festival weekend, with all three winemakers pouring from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit discoranch.com.

Reservations for Minus Tide, Read Holland and Lussier can be made on Tock. Walk-ins welcome, depending on availability.

Disco Ranch: 14025 Highway 128, Boonville; 707-901-5002; discoranch.com.Hours: 1 a.m. — 3 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

(Santa Rosa Press Democrat/Ukiah Daily Journal)