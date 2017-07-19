Bird’s Eye View (July 19, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, July 19, 2017

Violent protests marred the end of the G20 summit in Germany as 20,000 police struggled with several hundred anti-capitalist looters and rioters, and tens of thousands of more-peaceful demonstrators. The bloc’s leaders managed to craft a unanimous communiqué to close the meeting, and 19 countries affirmed their commitment to the Paris climate accord—all but the USA. Grow up!

The International Committee of the Red Cross said that more than 300,000 people across Yemen have been infected with cholera. Two years of war between a Saudi-led coalition and Houthi rebels allied with Iran have destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Some 14.5 million people are without access to clean water; a devastating famine looms. The Yemeni civil war is nothing short of a civil conflict in a fractured society, fueled by the region's major powers. Iran and Saudi Arabia who play similar roles in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Bahrain. The reality is that the civil war cannot be won militarily, a fact repeated during endless Security Council meetings and donor pledge conferences by UN officials and even America's own diplomats. Obama started this mess, Trump is escalating the US involvement, and the people of Yemen are at the center of one of the world's greatest humanitarian disasters. It is so terribly tragic.

“The Nighttime Nine Bruxo, the brightly colored, high-end food truck owned and operated by Brooks Schmitt is moving between the AV Brewery Visitor Center (Friday and Sunday, noon to 7pm), the Boonville Hotel (Wednesday, noon to 8pm), perhaps a spot in Philo on Thursdays; Saturday remains a weekly mystery. He presents a constantly-changing menu featuring a range of cuisines and street foods from around the world, with weekly menu info via social media. Lauren’s Restaurant sees Libby (of Libby’s Restaurant in Philo fame) as the Guest Chef on Monday evening from 5-9pm, regular hours remain Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, and dinner on Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Lizbby’s, the Mexican Restaurant in downtown Boonville is open Monday to Saturday from 10am-9pm, serving breakfast on Saturday, closed Sunday. The Buckhorn is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-midnight, serving weekend brunch each day from 10am-3pm. They are open weekdays at 11am and are closed on Tuesdays. The Boonville Hotel continues their family-style, prix fixe menu Thursday - Monday evenings. Reservations: (707)-895-2210. The Q and Aquarelle’s “Santa Maria BBQ” menu features ribs and chicken, added to their previous favorites. Open 4-8pm from Friday thru Taco Tuesday. The Redwood Drive-In just keeps on doing what they do, 6am-8pm every day). Stone and Embers in The Madrones is open from Noon to 8pm five days in succession, Thursday to Monday. In the Deep End, The Bewildered Pig is open Thursday-Saturday, 4.30-5.30pm Happy Hour with supper from 5.30-9pm, new Sunday hours are brunch from 11am-2.30pm followed by dinner from 5.30-9pm as usual. Check their “insane!” offerings on their Facebook page.

Public Service Announcements. #544. The AV Museum and Historical Society’s annual open house and meeting will take place on Sunday, July 23 at 1.30pm in the Rose Room alongside the Museum. Refreshments will be provided and the event will feature the annual meeting plus another “Stories of the Valley,” entertaining and fun readings of Valley events and tales of Valley folks taken from old newspaper clippings. The Museum is open Saturday and Sunday, 1-4pm in The Little Red Schoolhouse next to the Elementary School on AV Way. A perfect place to visit when you have a couple of hours to spare on a weekend afternoon. “The Best Little Museum in the West.” #545. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital visit this month AV Farm Supply on Highway 128 north of Philo on Thursday, July 27 from 2-4pm. #546. Mendo’s Bookmobile returns next Tuesday, July 25. Phone 463-4694 for confirmation. Usually here on alternate Tuesdays for 45 minutes at: Navarro Store 9am (for just 30 minutes before heading out to Comptche); the Floodgate 12.30pm; Philo 1.30pm; Boonville (Apple Hall) 2.30pm.. #547. Velma's fruit and veggie stand on AV Way, a little northwest of the Elementary school, is now open Friday, Sunday and Monday from noon-5pm and on Saturday from 11-4pm. Blueberries, peaches, plums, olive oil by the gallon, half gallon, 750 and 500ml, and much more. #548. The Boonville Farmers Market is still Saturday 9.30am-Noon at the Boonville Hotel parking lot. Cindy, 895-2949. #549. This year’s Actually-Quite-Difficult Living Fair (aka “The Not-So-Simple Living Fair”) is Friday-Sunday, July 28-30 at the Fairgrounds in Boonville. Sharing rural living skills and celebrating country life. Gates open at 3pm Friday; 9am Saturday and Sunday, and the entrance fee is $35 daily, $50 for the weekend, cash or personal check only at the gate. Youth under-16 free. Tickets available at Brown Paper tickets and locally from Boont Berry Farm in Boonville.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches and dinners next week in the Senior Center at the Vets Building in Boonville. $6 from seniors for both lunches and dinners and $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, July 20, lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Hot Dogs on Buns with Cherry Crisp dessert. Tuesday, July 25, the evening meal at 6pm featurs Chicken Enchiladas followed by Mango Pound Cake. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. The best value for money you’ll get all week! On Thursdays the Center offers a Diabetes Workshop. in English from 1-3pm and in Spanish from 5.30-7.30pm hosted by the AV Health Center. Call 707-895-3477 to register. Linda Boudoures “Young at Heart Exercise” is Tuesday and Thursday, 9-9.45am and Tai Chi with Karen DeFalco. Thursdays at 11am is Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class, part of the Active Life Club from 10am-2pm featuring games, crafts, and music. The Senior Center Community Bus goes to Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month. Sign up early at 489-1175. ALL ages welcome! Hope to see you there.

…Rumors circulating the Valley suggest that both school principals will no longer be in those positions when the fall semester begins. Jim Snyder has already been announced as the replacement for High School Principal Keri St. Joer, while the official status of Katherine Reddick at the Elementary school remains a mystery, but the “smart money” is on her imminent departure. Based on many conversations with parents/teachers/students, I must report that neither will make the AV School District’s “All-Time All-Star Team.” Hopefully their successors will be significant upgrades with the qualities required to provide the respected and effective leadership our schools need as they move forward and upward after a disconcerting year.

…I flew over Willits last week, which I rarely do, and I could not help but notice the large number of motels in that town. There must be close to 200 rooms available – and that’s just on Highway 101 through the town. Surely not everyone is going to see the home of racehorse Seabiscuit? How ironic that here in AV, where we currently have 28 tasting rooms for people to visit all day long, there are so few places to stay after a long day’s imbibing, while in Willits they have few such venues at which to spend the day, and yet so many places to spend the night. It would seem that life really is “not-so-simple.”

…There are many events in the Valley, particularly in the summer. You are often forced to choose between those you wish to attend as a result of two happening on the same day, often at the same time. Folks organizing these events often feel at a loss deciding what day works best for their function. It is not rocket science to see that very few events actually take place on Friday evenings. So, if you are planning something and don’t want to clash with other gatherings, and if evenings are not an issue, I humbly suggest you think about Fridays. Just trying to help.

