Bird’s Eye View (May 17, 2017)

by AVA News Service, May 17, 2017

Regular readers will be aware that every week during the summer I post a reminder in my closing remarks about leaving your dogs/pets in your car and making sure the windows are cracked open a little. Hopefully I don’t have to remind people to do so with their kids too. Anyway, recently in Canada, the awful results of not doing so came about when a paid dog-walker left six dogs in her car as she ran some errands. It was a hot day and yet she did not crack her windows. All six died. As an experiment, I recently sat in a car in the sun and closed all the windows. Within about five minutes it was difficult to breathe and I felt I was suffocating. It was a horrible feeling and I let myself out. The dogs had no such choice.

“Evening Dining in the Valley.” At “The Big Eight Eateries.” Lauren’s Restaurant welcomes Libby (of Libby’s Restaurant in Philo fame) as the Guest Chef every Monday evening from 4.30-9pm, regular hours remain Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, and dinner on Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Lizbby’s, the Mexican Restaurant in downtown Boonville is open every day except Sundays, serving breakfast (on Saturday) and lunch from 10am-3pm and dinner from 5-9pm. The Buckhorn is serving weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-3pm. Open weekdays at 11am; closed Tuesdays. The Boonville Hotel continues with their family-style, prix fixe menu Thursday thru Monday evenings. Reservation only: 895-2210. The Q and Aquarelle is open 4-8pm from Friday thru Taco Tuesday. The Redwood Drive-In just keeps on doing what they do, 6am-8pm every day. Stone and Embers spring hours are Noon to 8pm Friday-Sunday and Noon to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday. The Bewildered Pig in the Deep End is open Thursday-Saturday, 4:30-9pm and Sunday 11.30am-7pm. check their “insane!” offerings on their Facebook page.

Public Service Announcements. #545. The AV Farm Supply’s Customer Appreciation Day is Friday, May 19 at noon — food, drink, raffle, and many discounted items. #546. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will next be at Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo on Thursdays, June 1 and 15. #547. The Boonville Farmers Market has resumed summer hours of 9.30am-Noon at Boonville Hotel parking lot. For more info: Cindy at 895-2949. #548. The Fire Department no longer issues burn permits. Go to the CalFire Buildings at the south end of town, behind the San Quentin-esque fences. #549. The A.V. Lending Library run by The Unity Club is open Tuesdays from 1.30-4.30pm and Saturdays 2-4pm at The Fairgrounds in Boonville. #550. The County Dump is open from 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. #551. The annual AV Pinot Festival is Friday/Saturday/Sunday, May 19-21 throughout the Valley with open houses and special tastings at various wineries on Sunday afternoon which most, but not all, wineries do not charge for. Call 895-9463 or check out www.avwines.com for further details.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches and dinners next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors for both lunches and dinners and charges $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, May 18, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Chicken Pot Pie with Strawberry Slab Pie for dessert. Next Tuesday, May 23, the evening meal served at 6pm, will feature Beef Tacos with Coconut Cream dessert. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Maybe he best value for money all week! Tuesday and Thursday from 9-9.45am is “Young at Heart Exercise” with Linda Boudoures and Karen DeFalco. Tai Chi is every Tuesday at 11am. Thursdays at 11am-Noon it is Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class and the Active Life Club which runs from 10am to 2pm featuring games, crafts, and music. The Senior Center/Community Bus goes to Ukiah on Mondays and Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday. Sign up early at 489-1175.

The Old Buzzard’s “Signs that the Apocalypse is Approaching” — “In Afghanistan in recent times, apart from the obvious stuff that makes it into the main headlines, eight people have been killed by two bombs at a dog fight in the volatile southern Afghan province of Kandahar. Dog-fighting competitions remain a popular pastime in Afghanistan for some ungodly reason. A few years ago, at least 65 people were killed by a suicide bomb at a dog-fight, also in Kandahar. A few weeks ago, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a buzkashi match in northern Afghanistan, killing at least three people. Buzkashi is a precursor of the modern game of polo, although with a difference. it is played with the body of a headless goat that is filled with sand. Nothing wrong with that of course, although the continuing suicide bombing is obviously deeply wrong. For centuries it has been clear that this is a country that wants and needs to be left alone, to practice its own customs, to enjoy its own culture. even if this means that unmarried men and women should never be alone in the same room (if that happens they must ensure a door is left open), and men and women should never touch one another under any circumstances in public. Fine. Good. Enjoy. So, to lose one more American life in a vain attempt to change things there is not only a clear sign of the approach of the Apocalypse but, for the loved ones of the deceased, it is the Apocalypse.”

I’m outta here. I’ve got see a man about a sheep. Be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets, keep your windows cracked if you leave them in your vehicle; think good thoughts; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, Let us prey. Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. On the sheep, Grace. Keep on humming, Hummingbird. Missing the Venerable Pheasant.

Share this:



Tweet



