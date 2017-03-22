Bird’s Eye View (March 22, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, March 22, 2017

Turkey Vulture’s “Evening Dining in the Valley Update.” In geographical order on Highway 128, “The Tasty Eight” make up a wonderful culinary cruise through the Valley.

Natalie Matson, co-owner of Lauren’s Restaurant, presents her monthly “Sunday Supper” this Sunday, March 26, from 5-8.30pm, featuring comfort dining in a cozy atmosphere at Lauren’s. I hope to see you. “Proper” fish and chips anyone?.

Huevos Rancheros is available every day at Lizbby’s in Boonville. Chilaquiles quite often too.

The Buckhorn, AV (as it is henceforth to be known) is still looking at that Monday, April 3 for their big re-opening night.

The Boonville Hotel continues with their family-style, prix fixe menu served Friday-Sunday.

Aquarelle Cafe and Wine Bar is looking at an early April re-opening with a new menu and new hours.

The Redwood Drive-In keeps doing what they do, reliable hours:. try the donuts!

Stone and Embers is open from Noon to 8pm Friday-Sunday and Noon to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday.

The Bewildered Pig! in the Deep End is open Wednesday. Sunday, 5:30-9pm.

Public Service Announcements. #543. Next Friday, March 31: for pet lovers in the Valley, there will be a low-cost “Care-a-Van” spay, neuter, and vaccine clinic at The Grange in Philo beginning at 8am. Call 888-7698 for appointment. Be sure to say it's for the Boonville Clinic. Do yourself and your pet a favor and take advantage of this rare occasion. #544. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will visit tomorrow, Thursday, March 23, 2-3.30pm. Best to turn up around 3pm. They will be next on April 13 and 20. New customers and their pets are always welcome. Call 462-8833 and if possible the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them. #545. The Boonville Farmers Market continues Winter location and hours at The Boonville General Store, Saturdays from 11am-1pm. Cindy at 895-2949. #546. Need a burn permit? From 11am-3pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays get one from the Firehouse in Boonville. Call 895-2020 for more information or stop by. Good service assured. #547. The Unity Club’s AV Lending Library is open Tuesdays 1.30-4.30pm and Saturdays 2-4pm at The Fairgrounds in Boonville. #548. The County Dump is open 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Dump Executive Director Mike Mannix rewards good customers with a star but will be very harsh with anyone thinking they can leave dead animals! #549. The first Barn Sale of the year will be the April 1-2 weekend from 9am-3pm each day at The Big Barn next to the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church Refectory on AV Way just north of Boonville. #550. On Saturday, February 25, it’s Open Mic at Lauren's Restaurant in downtown Boonville. Dinner from 5-9pm. Open mic at 9pm. Sign-ups begin at 8.30pm. All are welcome: musicians, singers, poets, writers, impressionists, magicians, comedians, actors, fire-eaters, pole dancers, sword swallowers, ventriloquists, raconteurs, exotic dancers, animal callers, etc. No clowns, apparently they would scare any kids who might be there, and no mimes, they scare almost everyone else! For more info: 895-3869. Hope to see you there.

Community lunches and dinners over the next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors for both lunches and dinners and $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, March 23, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Fish and Chips with Raspberry Whip dessert. Next Tuesday, March 28, the evening meal at 6pm, features Brisket and Strawberry Slab Pie dessert. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Maybe the best value for money you’ll get all week! Tai Chi is available every Tuesday at 11am. Thursdays at 11am is Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class. Also Thursdays, the Active Life Club from 10am to 2pm features games, crafts, and music. The Senior Center/Community Bus goes to Ukiah on Mondays and Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month. Sign up early at 489-1175. ALL ages are welcome at the Senior Center!

Topics and Valley events this week at The Three-Dot Lounge — “Moans, Groans, Good Thoughts, and Rampant (yet surprisingly reliable) Rumors” from my favorite gathering place in the Valley.

…Last week, with the clouds disappearing and temperatures rising, I believe a couple of local gentlemen knew exactly what to do with themselves during that temporary break from the rain. I overheard this little interchange in town as the sunshine streamed down over the Valley. One asked the other, “What can we do on a sunny afternoon?” To which his friend replied without any hesitation, “Smoke weed and hang out in a hot tub.” As good a plan as any for many folks around here.

…Around 100 Valley folks gathered at The Apple Hall in Boonville for the annual St Patrick’s Day fundraiser for the Senior Center. Once again the Board did a splendid job of organizing the event, the corned beef was delicious, and some people enjoyed seconds. One or two even had thirds, mentioning no names.

…From our 3-Dot regular, The Old Buzzard, comes another “Sign that the Apocalypse is Approaching.” Buzzard reports, “Let’s go straight to ‘The Trump Thing,’ or as it had been known for almost 250 years up until now, The US Presidency. Claims by Donald Trump that the Obama administration carried out surveillance on him during and after the presidential campaign were roundly rejected in America and Britain. America’s Senate Intelligence Committee released a statement suggesting there was no evidence for it and GCHQ, Britain’s electronic-intelligence agency, said the claims were “utterly ridiculous and should be ignored.” Mr. Trump stands by the assertion. The Trump administration released a budget plan that would beef up the armed forces but eat into other departments. It envisages cuts of almost one-third for the Environmental Protection Agency, the State Department and foreign aid. The Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security would get 9% and 7% more, respectively. Every day our “Supreme Leader” does or says something that surely means the Apocalypse is a little closer.”

I’m outtahere. Gotta see a man about a sheep. So, until we talk again. be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets. Keep your windows cracked if you leave them in your vehicle for any time; think good thoughts; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Sometimes poking, often stroking, but almost always humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Skylark, read any good books lately? Hi, Silver Swan. behaving yourself? Hopefully not! Everything cool with you, OJ? Of course it is.

