Valley People 3/28/2026

SARAH SONGBIRD: I was excited to try my hand at a small natural building project this past weekend. It was a way to channel my energy into something natural and tangible, and create a thing of beauty for our yard and neighborhood. Wattle fences have been made for thousands of years and I felt somehow connected to my ancestors as I used the excess from a pruning project on our little piece of land. It’s a reminder to get out in the sun, rock some tunes in the front yard, remember to believe in the future and leave beauty where I can.

LOCAL ANDERSON VALLEY HONEY FOR SALE!

$45 per quart. Contact Misha at [email protected] to arrange a Boonville pickup.

KATY TAHJA: CALL OUT TO AV BURNERS (Burning Man Attendees)

I know there is a camp of Anderson Valley folks at Burning Man every year. I’d like to talk with them. Please contact Bookfairy Katy Tahja at [email protected].

FREE AV LAND TRUST WORKSHOP

Planning for your Legacy: a Succession Planning Workshop. This half-day workshop will feature Alexander C. Rich, an Estate Planning Attorney based in Ukiah and Willits, Scott Pilchard Financial Advisor with Western Skies Advisory, who specializes in property succession, and Price Sheppy, Conservation Director with Anderson Valley Land Trust, who will talk about community and family values associated with legacy planning, and using conservation easements as an option.

This will be a participant-driven workshop based on how in-depth the group wants to go with the information. There will be time for questions.

We still have plenty of room for more people to attend the workshop, and Spanish language translation will be made available upon pre-registration. Participants can register at www.andersonvalleylandtrust.org.

RENEE LEE (Boonville): Haven’t seen one of these guys in a long time.

LISA NUNES (Boonville): Ernie [Pardini’s] Dad has so much history of the Coast and Anderson Valley. Here is a picture of downtown Pt Arena before the Earthquake. Looking up the hill from our old house.

ANNA AVERY ROSONE: Hello, I'm Anna and something to know about me is my parents, Sam and Marguerite Avery, operated The Floodgate Store from approximately 1953-1983.

MENDOCINO COUNTY FAIR & APPLE SHOW NEEDS VOLUNTEERS:

We are looking for people interested in helping out the Fair, we need:

Building Supervisors,

Volunteers to help Supervisors set-up buildings

Volunteers for check - in, and check- out

Clerks during judging

Volunteers to watch the building during

If your interested please call the office, 707-895-3011

FIFTH DISTRICT SUPERVISOR CANDIDATE Kevin Evans is coming to Boonville on Thursday!

He is running to be our next Supervisor (for District 5), and spending a lot of time in AV. Bring your questions and ideas to the Senior Center at 4:00 pm on March 26. Thom and I have talked with Kevin a few times and we support him 100%. We hope to see you Thursday!

— Antoinette von Grone

AV BREWING COMPANY:

The 28th Annual Legendary Boonville Beer Fest is only six weeks away: Saturday, May 2nd! You still have time to get Early Bird pricing at $65 per ticket!

This is going to be a huge one, so don’t miss out! More breweries, cideries, and meaderies, a brand new VIP experience, great live music, amazing food and merch vendors, and even an assortment of non-alcoholic options for your DD or non-drinking friends! And best of all? Some of the most amazing people you’ll ever meet, here to have fun in one of the most beautiful places on earth!

It’s Legendary for a reason – grab your tickets now!