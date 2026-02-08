Valley People 2/8/2026

RENEE LEE (AV Senior Center):

In case you’re wondering…it basically takes 900 lbs. of crab, 150 loaves of French bread, 40 lbs. of butter, 5 gallons of Louie sauce, 40 lbs. of lettuce and spring mix, 2.5 sheet cakes, a whole bunch of beer, wine and tequila and a ton of planning, donations and volunteers to put on a crab feed. Thank you all so much!

TOM CONDON:

I apologize if this is not the forum for this, but I’d like to give a big shout out to the person or persons responsible for smearing fecal matter all over the porta san located at the playground and track. I’d hate to see the bathroom at your house.

BEACHED BIRD SURVEY

Hello Anderson Valley Advertiser,

I'm writing from the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team because we will be having a special online beached bird surveyor training session for Northern Californians on February 19th from 5pm to 8:30pm. It will take place over Zoom.

It would be greatly appreciated if you could help us spread the word to your audience. Our volunteers come from all different backgrounds, but all share a love of the beach and all care about birds! We are happy to give them an excuse to get out there once a month! Just note that anyone hoping to become a COASSTer must have access to a coastal beach located North of Elk.

I attached a poster with all of the event details. You can also find a link to our event on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/share/17RbXuWY7H

If you would like to learn more about us and what we do, please feel free to explore our website: COASST

Please feel free to reach out to us for clarification or to sign up if you are interested. To RSVP anyone can email us at [email protected] and say they want to join the All-in-One training. They are also welcome to text 503-563-0297, but please include their email address in the message.

STEPHANI MARCUM:

I had a customer just now ask for a pack of American Spirit gold. He has come in weeks prior, gotten two packs and never said a word. He comes in this morning, I tell him the total, it's like $17 some change, and he says Jesus Christ how in the hell can you sleep at night? I look up at him, and he says I just don't understand how the hell you feel like this is okay. I said, well I don't make the prices. I just work here. He says, well you know that's what the Nazis said at the concentration camps right? We just work here.

Sobriety has given me restraint. So, I used it.

I said, there's absolutely no comparison and I'm not a Nazi. He says, yea that's what they said.

BILLY DOCK AT YORKVILLE

Mendocino County, California - Pomo - 1925

ANDERSON VALLEY SEED & SCION EXCHANGE

The 40th Fruit Tree Grafting and Seed/Scion Exchange is happening at the Anderson Valley Grange on March 14th from10-3:00 rain or shine! A new feature is continual live grafting demonstrations. Our committee is working on the details and will have a poster out very soon. Meanwhile, we are seeking volunteers to help during the workshop for setting up, taking down, facilitating speakers, registering, rootstock sales, and more. To volunteer please contact Donna Pierson-Pugh at 707 684-0325.

DEBRA ELOISE:

Has anyone seen one or more mountain lion(s) in the Ornbaun Road, Boonville area? I went from a 60 cat colony to less than 20 in just over a week. It's been devastating and I'm only finding a few carcasses here and there. They are very thorough and the buzzards are quick to follow. The paw print is BIG and where it lay down next to the last kill was big. And there hasn't been a sound. In fact, the forest is dead quiet and my remaining cats are on alert. I'm afraid to go outside myself now. Any suggestions? Someone said to leave human urine around the property. Doesn't seem to affect them so far.

MEMO OF THE WEEK

Transthoracic Echocardiogram

Patient Name: Bruce Scott Anderson

Date of Report: 1/29/2026

Patient DOB: 7/22/1939

Referring Phys: 124702 Sirisha Krishna Tummala

Height: 190.5 cm Weight:94.8 kg Referring Diag: T45.1X4A Gender:M BSA:2.24

Indication: Chemotherapy

Resting BP:122/80 mmHg

Date:1/29/2026

Study Location: 5305012

Conclusions: Image quality was fair. The patient's blood pressure was 122 mmHg/80 mmHg during the study. The heart rate during the study was 79. Color Flow Doppler was utilized for this exam. Spectral Doppler was utilized for this exam.

The left ventricular volume is normal. LV function is normal. 2D LV ejection fraction is estimated to be 60 to 65%. There is upper limits of normal to borderline increased left ventricular mass by index. No segmental wall motion abnormalities present. Apically displaced accessory chords and pap muscles noted on contrast images. LV contrast was used to optimize images. There is no evidence of LV thrombus. The right ventricular volume is normal. Right ventricular function is normal. Left atrial size is normal. Right atrial size is normal. There is no hemodynamically significant valvular disease. There is Doppler evidence of impaired LV relaxation. The pulmonary artery systolic pressure cannot be determined due to the lack of a complete TR jet. The IVC is not well seen and RA pressure cannot be estimated. The aortic root is mildly dilated at the Sinuses of Valsalva.

Previous Comparison: No previous study is available for comparison.

Cardiac Chambers: Left Ventricle: The left ventricular volume is normal. LV function is normal. 2D LV ejection fraction is estimated to be 60 to 65%. There is upper limits of normal to borderline increased left ventricular mass by index. No segmental wall motion abnormalities present. LV contrast was used to optimize images. There is no evidence of LV thrombus. Apically displaced accessory chords and pap muscles noted on contrast images. LV Diastolic Function: There is Doppler evidence of impaired LV relaxation. Right Ventricle: The right ventricular volume is normal. Right ventricular function is normal. RV S' velocity is 16 cm/s. Left Atrium:Left atrial size is normal. Right Atrium:Right atrial size is normal. Cardiac Valves: Aortic Valve: The aortic valve is trileaflet. There is no restriction of the aortic valve leaflets. Mild leaflet calcification is present. No aortic regurgitation is present. Mitral Valve: The mitral valve anatomy and motion are normal. There is mild mitral annular calcification. Mild mitral regurgitation is present. Tricuspid Valve: Tricuspid valve anatomy and motion are normal. There is trace tricuspid regurgitation. Pulmonic Valve: Pulmonic valve anatomy and motion are normal. There is trace pulmonic regurgitation.

Other: Pulmonary Artery and Right Sided Pressures: The pulmonary artery systolic pressure cannot be determined due to the lack of a complete TR jet. Aorta: The aortic root is mildly dilated at the Sinuses of Valsalva. The ascending aorta is mildy dilated. IVC and Hepatic Veins: The IVC is not well seen and RA pressure cannot be estimated.

Measurements: Variable (Normal Range) Value 2D Measures (Normal Range) Value LVEDVI, mL/m2 52 ml/m² LVIDd, cm 4.9 cm (35-75 men , 29-61 women ) (4.2-5.8 men, 3.8-5.2 women) LVESVI, mL/m2 20 ml/m² LVIDs, cm (11-31 men, 8-24 women) (2.5-4.0 men, 2.2-3.5 women) 2D LV Ejection Fraction 62 % 2D Septal thickness, cm 1.2 cm (55-70%) 3D LV Ejection Fraction 2D Posterior wall dimension 1.0 cm (55-70%) (cm) LV Mass Index (TE or A/L), 84 g/m² 2D Septal/Post Wall Ratio 1 gm/m2 (50-102, men, 44-88 women) Aortic Root Size (2D), 4.0 cm ASC AO 4.0 cm (2.0-3.7 cm): LA Volume Index (16-34 29 ml/m² PV VTI (cm): 13 cm ml/m2): RVOT VTI (14-16 cm): 13 cm LVOT VTI (19-21 cm): 18 cm TAPSE (>1.6 cm): 2.5 cm LVOT SI: 35.3 ml/m² LVOT SV: 78.9 ml (Reference values taken from J Am Soc Echocardiogr 2015;28:1-39)