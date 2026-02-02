Announcements 2/2/2026

UNITY CLUB NEWS

by Miriam Martinez

Cold nights warmed by fog followed by Spring like days; you got to love False Spring. We have our guest Pot Luck coming up on February 5th. That's right, Guests are welcome. Please Note: We meet at 12:30. Bring either a salad or a dessert to share. It would be nice to note allergens like wheat, eggs, nuts, etc. on your dish's label. I'm making oatmeal chocolate chip cookies that are gluten free and without dairy.

Our program will be presented by Val Hanelt and Sash Williams, directors of the AVCSD. We'll be getting updates on Boonville's infrastructure projects and on Caltrans Grants. Our hostess crew will be Terry Sites, Margaret Pickens, Vicky Center and Beverly Dutra. Usually the hostesses will provide a main dish as well as beverages like tea and coffee. If you have dietary restrictions and want to make sure you can eat lunch, feel free to make a main dish instead of a salad.

Heads Up:. Our annual Dues are due. It's still $30 and you can bring your dues to the guest potluck. If you can't make the potluck, mail them to:. Jean Condon Treasurer, P.O. Box 466, Philo, CA 95466-0466.

Our annual Wildflower Show is scheduled for April 25-26 in June Hall, Fairgrounds. We will open at 10 and close at 4 both days. Start thinking about how you would like to help this year. I'm not leaving the country this year, so I can help too.

I started reading for fun after I graduated from College. I'm a bit behind y'all on reading Ann Cleve's. I started the Shetland series and would like to continue, at less than $20 a book. Do you have any Ann Cleve's I could read, please?

Our Lending Library has 3 Ann Cleeves from a different series which I shall devour, while seeking the books I desire. You too can fill your desires on any Tuesday from 1 to 4, or on Saturdays when the Fairgrounds are not rented out, from 12:30 to 2:30.

February 5th at 12:30 is our Guest Potluck. The directors of the AVCSD will be there. Bring a salad or dessert and $30 for Dues. I'll be there with those cookies.

NORTH COUNTRY REAL ESTATE IS GROWING!

by Anne Fashauer

North Country Real Estate is excited to announce that David Starkey is joining the office.

David comes to us after spending the last ten plus years in wine industry sales here in the Anderson Valley. David also comes from a real estate family and brings that experience as well. We are very excited to have David join us!

Please check out David’s bio on our site; a fun fact is that David was once a client of North Country, purchasing his home with his bride a few years back. We think his experience with the home buying process with be a bonus to buyers and sellers alike.

The weather certainly has been beautiful this new year; we had some crazy storms over the holidays but since then we have had days in the 70’s and even two in the low 80’s. This is bringing more activity to the Valley including some folks who are looking at real estate. Unfortunately, the market locally remains quiet as compared to a year ago; we’re all hoping this Spring will see an increase in traffic. The roads around the area showed the results of the storms for several weeks but I am starting to see crews out cleaning things up. We lost a large oak across our driveway on Christmas Eve so we spent part of that day clearing that up. I heard from several folks about trees coming down in the high winds we had at that time. While we definitely need more rain, I hope we get it without all the crazy winds.

LOCAL SEED EXCHANGES

DATES AND LOCATIONS BELOW ~ Bring Seeds ~ Take Seeds

Sat, Feb 14 - Manchester Grange - 11-2pm (Market day!)

Sat, Feb 21 - Hopland Ext. Center, Farmers Convergence - 9-5

Sun, February 22 - Willits, Little Lake Grange - 10-12 pm (during pancake breakfast)

February 28th - Fort Bragg Library Seed/Plant exchange 2-4 pm (Co-sponsored with Going to Seed)

Fri, March 13 - Covelo: Round Valley Library 1-3 pm - Seed Giveaway (Farmers Market)

Sat, March 14 - Anderson Valley Grange-- Seed & Scion Exchange- 10-4pm hosted by Anderson Valley Foodshed

Sat, March 14th - Humboldt Seed/Scion Exchange, Arcata Community Ctr -11 -4pm

Sat, April 11 - Humboldt Grange #501 - 10 to 4pm

TBA - Bachelor Valley Grange