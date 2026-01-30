Valley People 1/30/2026

AV WINE PIONEERS

A Community Program on Anderson Valley’s Wine Heritage

(Hosted with AV Land Trust)

Featuring Allan Green, Editor of Pioneers of Anderson Valley Wine. Allan will discuss the development of the book, the early wine pioneers of Anderson Valley, and the historical significance of this region’s viticultural heritage.

Sunday, February 22, 2026

Anderson Valley Historical Museum, 12340 Highway 128, Boonville

BOONT TRIBE COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Calling all contractors!!! Our school is looking into expanding and we are trying to write out a budget to start acquiring funding. We will purchase metal buildings, but will then need to frame in classrooms and other rooms. I have found a ballpark Northern California framing price range. I am wondering if anyone can get us a bit closer to a cost per square foot. There is nothing out of the ordinary framing, plumbing, electrical-wise. All standard. And we are looking at standard insulation and 2x6 framing. I found $11-$30 per square foot. Where is Anderson Valley on that scale? Thank you for your help! (Facebook)

J.D. FAIRFAX:

I want to give a shout-out to a small, northern CA farm, Boonville Barn Collective. They grow chiles and beans in Mendocino County. We recently tried their dried Zolfini beans, a bean native to Tuscany, Italy. The beans are fabulous: creamy and tasty. We got the bean collection package and look forward to trying the other varieties. Boonville Barn Collective's prices are great, the service is quick and efficient, and the customer service care taken by the owners is superb. Give them a try! Here's a link to their website:

https://www.boonvillebarn.com

CRAB FEED

Last day to get those crabby tix. Lemons is sold out. Last time I checked AV Market had some left. I will be collecting the tickets and ordering the crab tomorrow so get ‘em now. You snooze, you lose!