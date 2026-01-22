Valley People 1/22/2026

SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONTINUES SEARCH FOR MISSING PHILO TEEN

by Sydney Fishman

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search this week for a missing Philo teen whose car was last seen in San Francisco.

Sara Gene Keene, 17, was last seen leaving her foster parents’ home in Philo around 11 a.m. Jan. 2. Her vehicle, a white 2013 Acura TSX four-door sedan with California license plate 9UYY222, was detected by automatic license plate readers in San Francisco the same day, according to the sheriff’s office.

Keene is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The 17-year-old was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.

The 17-year-old’s foster parent told authorities that the teenager had expressed an interest in visiting a friend who lives in San Francisco, but her parents told her not to go. The foster parent said that shortly after Keene left home, she turned off the location on her cell phone. Her parents have not been able to track her, and Keene has not contacted them.

The sheriff’s office has issued a Be On the Lookout alert to law enforcement agencies in San Francisco and surrounding Bay Area counties, according to Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Quincy Cromer. The office has also entered Keene’s information into the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System as a missing juvenile.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has been in communication with the San Francisco Police Department on the case. SFPD checked the possible address of Keene’s friend in San Francisco on Jan. 9, but police were not able to locate Keene, her friend, or the vehicle.

Anyone with information on Keene’s disappearance should contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office by calling (707) 463-4086.

(MendoVoice.com)

Help Find Sara Keene

Sara Gene Keene, a 17-year-old from Philo, California, has been reported missing.

Name: Sara Gene Keene

Age: 17

Gender: Female

Missing Since: January 2, 2026

Missing From: Philo, California

NCIC#: M498775439

Sara may still be in the local area, or she may have traveled to other cities in California.

Time matters. Someone may have seen or heard something that could help bring Sara home.

If you have any information, please contact:

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (CA)

(707) 463-4411

NCMEC: 2073520

Please share. Even the smallest detail could help reunite Sara with her family.

She is missed, she is loved, and she is still being searched for.

BOONVILLE WINTER BLOOMS

(Photo by Mark Scaramella)

JEFF BURROUGHS (Boonville):

About 10 years ago, while enjoying a spring day walk through the creek behind our place, I found one of these egg shaped stones.

Because it did not represent any kind of stone you might find in my area, I took it home and spent the next 7 years trying to understand or explain this egg shaped stone. Finally, just a day or so ago, I was watching an antique appraiser show on you tube when low and behold there was a stone matching mine perfectly. These man made objects were used by people with chickens that weren't laying eggs. By slipping the stone egg under a hen it would fool the chicken into believing it had laid an egg and start laying its own eggs once again. AND, if a snake happened into the chicken coop and swallowed the stone egg it would choke the snake to death. These stone eggs were used in the early 1800's and by 1900, they were no longer used. COOL, RIGHT!?

KATIE SMITH: My brother in law took this photo while up in a tree on Navarro ridge, looking down at Navarro River. 01/18/26

OLD ORNBAUN HOT SPRINGS

Hi neighbors,

Anyone know anything about old Ornbaun Hot Springs located off Fish Rock Road near Yorkville? I was looking for the location of some items for sale and I noticed on the map Old Ornbaun Hot Springs. Is there really a Hot Springs there? Anyone know the history of that place? Google search turned up nothing. Just curious. Anyone?

Robert Deutsch [email protected]

MOLLY BEE REPLIES:

Just want to point out that Ornbaun Hot Springs is NOT the same as Orr Hot Springs, and AI is trained to say seemingly-cogent things that merely SOUND true. E.g. how to navigate Mendocino using that handy (nonexistent) Greyhound terminal… Uh, right.

I know about the hot springs on the Garcia River where there was once built-up infrastructure for visitors. Sounds like the Ornbaun hot Springs would be further south from there if you're fishing around Fish Rock.

I remember an Ornbaun family on the north end of Elk, neighbors to the Matsons. The man's first name was Ken (or Kenny) probably short for Kenneth. No idea if that would be related to your hot spring in question, but worth a stretch.

MONTANA GIRL:

AI Overview

Old Ornbaun Hot Springs refers to a historic area in Mendocino County, California, known for its natural geothermal waters, particularly associated with the Orr Hot Springs Resort, a clothing-optional retreat offering mineral baths, pools, and cabins in a redwood setting. While the original Ornbaun ranch was a significant family homestead with a hotel, today it's primarily known for the popular Orr Hot Springs, a tranquil escape with no Wi-Fi, offering a chance to relax in nature.

Key Aspects:

Location: Nestled in the hills near Ukiah, California, within the Mendocino Coastal Range.

History: First discovered by Native Americans, later became a homestead for the Ornbaun family, and eventually developed into a resort featuring mineral springs.

The Resort: Orr Hot Springs is a small, rustic resort on 27 acres at the headwaters of Big River, featuring various pools (co-ed, private tubs, spring-fed cold pool), a steam room, sauna, and cabins.

Atmosphere: Known for its tranquil, non-judgmental, clothing-optional environment, natural beauty, and lack of technology (no phone/Wi-Fi). Activities: Soaking in mineral waters, hiking, enjoying the redwood forests, and unwinding.

In essence, when people talk about Old Ornbaun Hot Springs, they're usually referring to the historic roots of the area and the modern-day Orr Hot Springs Resort that continues to offer natural hot spring experiences.

WILL THE TRUE ORNBAUN SPRINGS PLEASE STAND UP

Merry Winslow:

Actually, I do think that that might be the Ornbaum Hot Springs on the Garcia River because I used to go up there by walking up the river from Point Arena and I seem to remember that there was access to get there from Fish Rock Road. I think I remember people who hiked in from Fish Rock Road at one point.

It’s a lot of rugged terrain, but there were the remains of an old resort when I went up there, dishes, plates and various debris from the resort that burned down.

There were several developed hot pools at the side of the river and we used to go up there and camp for a few days at a time in the 80s.

Caught crawfish and ate them with the wine and French bread we brought! it’s quite a sweet memory!

OLD ORNBAUN HOT SPRINGS, some clues

This piqued my interest —

Not much info to be found on Old Ornbaun Hot Springs but I did find this print to digital post from an old 1934 Healdsburg Tribune article that is a fascinating read and may provide some clues to accessing the hot springs if it is still possible to do so.

https://cdnc.ucr.edu/?a=d&d=HT19340414.2.14

— “Seanti”

FINDING ORNBAUN SPRINGS

There seems to be a lot of interest as to where Ornbaun Springs was located.

I found the coordinates for the location on a topo map site.

https://topoquest.com/map.php?lat=38.93750&lon=-123.31250&datum=nad27&zoom=128&map=24k&coord=d&mode=zoomin&size=m

You can see Ornbaun Springs in the list below the map with the coordinates to the right.

I put those coordinates into the search at Google maps. And Voila! Ornbaun Springs is located where the red "pin" is on the map.

Ornbaun Springs was on Fish Rock road not far from Hwy 128.

As a bonus I was able to find an obit for John S. Ornbaun who was the founder of Ornbaun Springs and surrounding area.

I found a couple more articles. The earliest article I could find is from 1900.

The second is announcing that John Ornbaun is building a resort hotel in 1909 at the springs. It was quite large, 80 rooms.

There were a large number of articles mentioning Ornbaun Springs. The vast majority of them were of the social variety telling who was staying at the hotel and taking advantage of the healing mineral waters. The hotel also held dances for locals and those staying at the hotel.

The Mailliard family eventually bought the Ornbaun Ranch/Springs in the 1930's.

(Deb Silva)