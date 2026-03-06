Announcements 3/6/2026

DENNIS NORD

1953-2026

Dennis was a recent transplant to the Anderson Valley, even though he had been visiting his in-laws here since 1993. He loved moving out of the big city to this beautiful rural area. He enjoyed being able to find local wood to turn into beautiful bowls. He was thrilled when he won a blue ribbon for one of his bowls at the Mendocino County Fair. That was not anything he could have dreamed of in Los Angeles!

Dennis was a lifelong Dodger fan — much to the consternation of his new friends and neighbors. He tried not to wear his Dodger shirts around town, but sometimes he just couldn't help it! He loved playing poker and had recently set up a few games in the valley.

Dennis is survived by his wife, two sons, two granddaughters, grandson, two sisters, brother and an extended family that adored him. He spent his last vacation in Hawaii in November with his extended family.

Dennis was a huge supporter of the Anderson Valley Elder Home. If you want to make a donation in his name send it to: AVEH, PO Box 455, Boonville, CA 95415.

ALICE WINGWALL

09/05/1935 - 02/13/2026

Sculptor, Photographer, Poet, and Visionary of the Unseen

Alice Wingwall, a multidisciplinary artist best known for her profound ability to "see" through her art long after losing her physical sight to retinitis pigmentosa, died peacefully in her home on February 13, 2026.

Born in Indianapolis and raised in Zionsville, Indiana, Alice graduated from Indiana University and obtained her Master of Fine Arts degree in Sculpture from University of California, Berkeley. Alice founded the Sculpture program and served as Director of the Studio Arts program as a Professor at Wellesley College. Sculpture was Alice's earlier career focus, and she later moved into photography as her primary studio practice.

Alice was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa as a young woman and experienced a progressive loss of vision over her career. A member of the Blind Photographer's guild, Alice described her continued photography as "a radical choice, a political move. I was tired of people saying to me, 'How can you take a photograph when you can't see anything'? And I think they weren't asking me, they were telling me – 'How can you do this? It's unthinkable.' Well, I can do it. What I say to them is that the image starts in the brain."

Wingwall’s work has been exhibited at the Berkeley Art Museum, the San Francisco Exploratorium, the Oakland Art Museum, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, and in public art installations at Brown University and University of Oregon. Alice was the subject of the award-winning documentary Miss Blindsight: The Wingwall Auditions (2000), and was one of three artists featured in the 2015 documentary Shoulder the Lion.

Wingwall was a remarkably strong, curious, and passionate woman who defied expectations about who she should be and what she could do. Music was deeply important to her and her home was almost never without the sound of classical and other music. She served for many years as a board member for the Kronos Quartet and loved attending concerts of all kinds throughout the Bay Area.

Alice was known for her love of all shades of red, orange, and pink, and in keeping with her independent spirit, frequently wore all three together.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donlyn Lyndon, her sister Betsy Joyce, and brother Bill Atkinson, her three children and their spouses, Andrew (Leigh), Audrey (John), and Laura (Bridget), her five grandchildren, Nicholas, Isabel, Kenneth, Olive, and Ada, numerous nieces and nephews and her fourth guide dog, Buttercup. She was preceded in death by her sister Sally Hart.

The family will hold a private memorial on Saturday, March 21, with a public celebration of life to follow in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind, Creative Growth, the Kronos Quartet, or the charity of your choice.

JOHN E. ‘JOE’ BURKE JR.

March 7, 1947-February 18, 2026

Joe was born at Howard Hospital in Willits on March 7, 1947. Joe attended the Laytonville schools from Kindergarten through 12th grade and graduated in 1966. Joe met Sue in 1969 and they were married on February 27, 1972. Joe and Sue have three sons, Nathanial, Cody and Blu. By previous marriage, Joe has a daughter, Chantal Burke (Coughlin) and son, Shane Burke.

Joe worked all his life in the timber industry. He worked for several local companies including: Harwood Mill, Musgrave Logging, Gullett Logging, Okerstrom Logging. Joe was injured in 1983 while with Okerstrom Logging and afterwards started working for Bailey’s until he started his own company, Burke & Son Logging.

Joe always came home after work and would load wood and Redwood Burls to sell to Legend of Big Foot.

Joe joined the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse in the early 80’s and remained until joining Laytonville Fire Department and then he was certified as an EMT and would put on CPR classes as well as driving the ambulance. Joe never missed a high school game as an EMT and he loved being with the kids.

Joe had the idea for a logging show on Old Timers weekend and we ran it for several years.

Joe had many passions, he loved fishing, hunting with his brother Delmer in Idaho (I only remember one Elk in 40 years). Joe loved taking his antique car to every show he could find. In early years he made beautiful burl clocks and tables. Joe was a hard worker and provider all his life despite numerous injuries and illness that never slowed him down.

Joe and Allen Frost would compete who could drop a tree and hit a beer can- don’t think there was ever a declared winner- 2 of the best fallers award!

Joe’s mother and father, John E. Burke and Rosella (Burgess) Burke preceded Joe in death, as well as his sister, Norma Jean (Burke) Randal.

Joe is survived by Sue, his brother Delmer (Ann), his children Shane (Alesha), Nathanial, Cody (Nancy), Blu and Chantal, along with several grandchildren: Emi Melsa from Minnesota, Nathan, Tyler, Marcus, Kyler, Kaden, Savannah, Kourtney, Dayton, Natasha (Matt) and great-grandchildren: Miguel, Caleb and Lily along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, March 6th at 1 p.m. at the Good News Fellowship Church in Laytonville and a private burial at the Laytonville Cemetery. There will be a memorial service at the Lion’s Hall in Laytonville following the church services. Please bring a potluck dish to share for the memorial at the Lion’s Hall. To help at the memorial, please contact Anna Salmeron.

SEED AND SCION EXCHANGE, MARCH 14

Our wonderful Seed and Scion Exchange is coming up Sat. March 14, 10:00-3:00, and we need your help, as always, to make it happen!

This gathering has always been powered by people; neighbors sharing knowledge, preserving varieties, welcoming newcomers, and creating a space where generosity and curiosity can flourish. It truly takes a village, and we still have volunteer spots to fill to ensure the day runs smoothly for everyone.

Your offer of even an hour or two makes a meaningful difference. Roles include helping with setup, greeting attendees at registration, assisting at the seed and scion tables, supporting rootstock sales, and pitching in with cleanup at the end of the day.

Please sign up for a shift or two that works for you here,and first come first pick on the shifts. Grab your preference now!

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0448ACAA2AABFDC07-62579903-40th

A few quick notes:

Please arrive about 10 minutes before your shift to check in.

Choose the hour that fits your schedule — every bit of help counts.

Feel free to share this invitation with others who may want to lend a hand.

Thank you for being part of this living tradition and for helping create a welcoming, abundant day for our whole community. We’re grateful for your support and look forward to gathering together soon.

With appreciation,

Donna Pierson-Pugh, Volunteer Coordinator

AV Food Shed

707 684-0325

LEONARD'S BELATED OBIT

From the Eugene Register-Guard, April 3, 2012

Local poet Leonard John Cirino (9-11-43) passed away in his sleep on Friday, March 9, 2012 of metastatic liver cancer. He was diagnosed only six weeks before his death.

Born in Los Angeles, Leonard spent most of his adult life in Northern California, in Albion, Mendocino County, where he lived and worked as an artist in the Pygmy Forest. There he started his small publishing house under the imprint Pygmy Forest Press.

Devoted to his art and to helping fellow artists, he spent over forty years writing poetry. His bibliography includes twenty chapbooks and fourteen full-length collections of poetry since 1987.

Leonard most recently lived in Springfield where he helped care for his 98-year-old mother.

His favorite place in the world was his brother's farm in Deadwood, where his ashes will be scattered in the chestnut orchards. There he will continue his conversations with the blossoms and trees he loved with such conviction.

Leonard will be deeply missed by many - especially the dispossessed of the world to whom he was devoted to his last day.

He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Cirino (nee Burtle), his brother Bill, his partner of ten years Ava Hayes, and many nephews, grand nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

His poetry will be available at Tsunami Books. We thank everyone who helped make the last weeks more comfortable and happier for Leonard and his entire family.

ED NOTE: Leonard lived for many years in Albion after he was released from prisons and mental institutions where he'd been confined for cutting his young daughter's head off with a machete. Fully aware of his history, Mendolib nominated Leonard for the County's Mental Health Board. During his years in Mendocino County, Leonard was on a form of federal probation and, for a time, supervised by my friend, Beverly Bennet, who Leonard also threatened to decapitate. When I knew he was visiting Boonville I always locked up my garden tools.