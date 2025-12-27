Valley People 12/27/2025

SAMUEL BAKER:

Colleen & Theresia, 2024

A calm spirit, a strong woman, Theresia Kobler was that and so much more. Whether touring Europe on a 3rd hand motorcycle behind her fiancé, soon to be husband Hans, or standing waist deep in the cold, rushing Lazy creek, pouring pilings for a bridge to her home, she was a rock. Meeting them in the late 1970’s as we scouting AV for a property, they became suppliers of very good wine, then friends and mentors. She was the still water between (sometimes) tempestuous Hans, and (sometimes) rebellious son Norman. All together they were a force; hardworking, generous, and just fun to be around. Sitting under the tree in their shady backyard, petting their pet pig, watching the huge rottweler with his pet mallard in tow, learning about planting and trellising, those were some of my best days with the Koblers

After Hans’ death and her own failing health,, I was pleased and relieved that she spent her last years with Norman, Colleen, and their sons. From personal experience, I know of the challenges of an elderly relative in the house hold, but she was so family centric that any other arrangement would not have been her wish.

Goodbye Theresia, you left a good mark on our family, and so many more.

MUSHROOMS!

This hearty crop of wild mushrooms was spotted just past the “Summer Wind” ranch on Highway 128 on the left side driving from Cloverdale to Yorkville. I have never seen such a profusion all in one spot.

— Terry Sites of Yorkville

JENNIFER BIRD:

Trying the egg box again….

$6 per dozen

Money was always short last year so I gave up. But I’m trying again. $6 a dozen. Couple hundred feet up Signal Ridge Road on the right.

WINTER BREAK IS HERE FOR BOYS BASKETBALL!

Congrats to Nick Espinoza on earning All-Tournament honors at the Stokes Tournament. Happy Holidays, from AV Athletics to you!

ABALONE IN THE GOOD OLD DAYS

From a June 13, 1914, Mendocino Beacon:

Last Thursday afternoon the visiting Eagles [civic club] at Fort Bragg we were given a unique banquet at McKerricker’s lake near Cleone. On that occasion Abalone Chowder, in which 500 pounds of Abalone was used, 900 pounds of mussels and 175 pounds of potato salad was served. [How big was this crowd?]

Mrs. Kate Monroe of Alhambra was in charge aided by several assistants who prepared and cooked the food here, took it to Cleone on Thursday ready to serve. The abalones, 296 in number [those must have been BIG Abalones] and the mussels were taken from rocks in this vicinity.

(Contributed, annotated by Katy Tahja)