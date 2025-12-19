Barbara Blattner Memorial

Barbara Blattner was remembered at a memorial service to celebrate her life on December 10, 2025 at the Fairground’s Apple Hall. Barbara spent a lifetime in Anderson Valley and there were many who came to honor her passing and remember her life. Guests were greeted by the family who turned the proceedings over to pastor Eric Peterman who delivered a formal sermon.

Eric reminded us to remember Barbara’s world-class smile and her “sweet sass.” He described the shock of her death following a recent report of good health. He exhorted us to pause and slow down to honor Barbara. He told us that this unexpected death should remind all of us of the brevity of our days. He spent quite a bit of time on the gifts of grace, hope and forgiveness, sharing that he believes it is not “good-bye” but, “until we meet again.”

He asked Barbara’s daughter Kimberly Morgan to bless us with a song. She sang two songs, “It won’t rain always” with the verse, “The hurt won’t last forever and the tears are bound to dry.” Her final song was “I Know My Redeemer Lives.” Kimberly told us that she knows where her mother is, that they will meet again and that this is a great comfort to her.

The Eulogy was delivered by grandchildren Garrett Morgan, Quentin Morgan and Madeleine Morgan. Maddy was visibly moved when she spoke of her Grandma. Clearly, Barbara was a beloved grandmother and a great support to her grandkids. There were two quotes on the program that attendees received. Proverbs 31:25: “Strength and honor are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come.” C.S. Lewis was also quoted, “Joy is the serious business of Heaven.”

One side of the hall was decked with photos reflecting many different periods in Barbara’s life. It is always poignant to see childhood portraits of those who have grown old. What a darling little girl she was way back in the 1950s. Then there was the teen-aged girl, a perky and energetic looking young woman. We were able to see in photos the marriage and child bearing years and the years of working and finally the years of maturity.

After the death of her husband Jerry Blattner (son of the late Smokey and Charmian Blattner), Barbara took over the running of the Unicorn Youth Ranch founded by Jerry. Many boys passed through her program as she and her staff worked to help kids who found themselves in trouble. A number of those who worked for Barbara at the ranch were in attendance including Gregory Sims, Lindsay Clow, David Knight, Sandra Knight (who is also Barbara’s sister) and Bob Sites. Working with youth takes a high energy level and Barbara rose to the occasion over many challenging years.

The Apple Hall decorated very nicely with fresh rose bud floral arrangements on each table. Many old-time Valley people were present. The atmosphere in the room was serious and respectful. A nice meal was provided by Terry Rhoades, Marilyn Pronsolino, Wanda Johnson and crew. People attending added to the feast with potluck items. No one left hungry, that’s for sure.

Barbara was a religious person who had a long prayer list of people that she prayed for. I am sure many at the service made a vow to pray for Barbara as she had prayed for them. It is always sad to lose someone because forever is a very long time. They say that you don’t really die as long as people still hold you in their hearts and memories. Barbara knew lots of people; friends, family, and co-workers. She will be remembered for many, many years to come.