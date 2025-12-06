Valley People 12/6/2025

GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be held for Barbara Blattner, formerly of Phil, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Boonville on Wednesday, December 10 at 11pm.

A Memorial Service will follow at 1pm at the Fairgrounds Apple Hall Dining Room. All are welcome to both services.

BOONVILLE DISTILLERY/BREWPUB: WINTER HOURS

Winter has officially arrived in Boonville

We’re cozying up, trimming lunch service, and shifting into our winter hours starting this week:

Winter Hours

Sun–Mon: 12–7:30

Tue–Thu (Fiesta Nights): 4–7:30

Fri–Sat: 12–7:30

Shorter days, warm food, strong drinks, and good company. Come see us this winter — we’ll keep the lights on for you.

LOCAL FAMILY NEEDS HELP

Two year old Nina is battling Leukemia. She is the grandaughter of Antonia Perez who was the popular and well-liked custodian at Anderson Valley High School for many years. Nina's mother Itzel Perez grew up in Anderson Valley. Lily Perez has joined with Itzel and Philip Muir to create a Gofundme page for little Nina. You can find much more information at https://gofundme/0b779056a where you can also make a donation to help this family. Nina needs all the help she can get.

(Terry Sites)

THE HEALDSBURG NUTCRACKER BAKERY

If you are looking for a destination that will lift your holiday spirits make your way to Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg at 417 Healdsburg Avenue.

Beautiful baked goods, delicious brunch items and beverages of your choice await. The clincher is what is on display through the New Year. Fifteen years ago the bakery owners bought a few nutcrackers (like the one in the ballet) to display in their bakery. Another person in the shop at the time had a collection of nutcrackers that were made available to the bakery and they were off and running. Every year customers add to the collection with gift nutcrackers.

Unbelievably they now have close to a thousand. Displayed in the bakery are many, many tiny, medium, large and huge. You will never see so many together in one place. Artfully displayed, they are truly a wonder to behold. Make a date to meet a friend and eat something sweet. Open seven days a week. This has already become a happy holiday tradition for many North Coast residents.

(Terry Sites)

MISSING BLACK DUCK; By the Navarro Store. His name is Kevin.

His bestie David is heartbroken as are we. We were out in the yard with our ducks when Kevin just disappeared on Tuesday afternoon. It happened in a matter of 15-20 minutes. We think that someone might have picked him up, he likes to walk towards the end of the driveway, across from the Navarro Post Office boxes. Please if you have him, please bring him back. He is part of our family

THE ANDERSON VALLEY COMMUNITY HOLIDAY DINNER is rapidly approaching this Sunday evening and we still need a few good cooks, servers, decorators…you name it!

We have a sign up sheet on Google and hoping more will click the link or QR code to fill a need. If you don’t have time help, please feel free to show up with a dessert, entree, or main dish to share and remember to bring your own tableware!

NAVARRO BEACH FRIENDS:

The mouth of the Navarro River has been opened artificially by persons yesterday. I didn’t realize what they were doing until we walked over and saw why they had been digging. I am beyond saddened by this. It is not for us to interfere with nature.

Johnny Schmitt: I'll probably get in trouble for this, but sounds like it was pretty close to opening on its own if they could dig it out by hand. In Yelapa, Mexico, every afternoon the kids would dig open the lagoon and ride the rush of water, and everyone would gather around and watch. Maybe sometimes nature needs a little help? I understand it's a complex ecosystem, but it's constantly evolving on its own anyway, evidenced by the fact we lost 25% of our backyard behind the hotel over the last few years, nothing to do but watch.

A READER WRITES: “I was walking into the Buckhorn in Boonville ast weekend for an afternoon beer when I got an extremely strong whiff of skunkweed on the sidewalk area of your very nice bar and grill. I turned to see two skinny leather-clad bikers with long trains of dreadlocks streaming out of their helmets. As they removed their protective gear, I saw that they both had extra-large doobies hanging from their lips. I’m not sure what gender the two bikers were, but I kinda thought they might have been one of each. As I continued on up the steps to the Buckhorn, the pot-burners remounted their rice-burners and sped off in a haze of pot smoke and two-cycle engine fumes. Isn’t this Driving Under the Influence? And I wonder what was in those saddlebags they had flung across their rear fenders?”

WELL, SIR, in Boonville we tend not to obsess over pot smoke or gender identification, but you've got a point about driving under the influence. I stopped doing it (booze) when, many years ago, after much post-softball merriment in Cloverdale, I woke up in my Boonville home with no memory of the drive back.