Off the Record 12/2/2025

LINDY PETERS:

Here is some perspective on the Fort Bragg City Council pay scale. Every 2 weeks we receive a paycheck that amounts to roughly $215. So that comes to about $107.50 a week. If you are truly dedicated to serving the public and sit on three different standing committees along with various ad-hoc committees, you should be spending an average of 20 hours a week. I remind you that some Council meetings include closed sessions that can run up to 6-7 hours per meeting. Yes. You read that correctly. So let’s do some math. $107 divided by 20 equals $5.35 per hour. Yes. You also read that correctly. While it is true that you receive top-notch health coverage, this salary is still about 4 times less per hour than someone working at our local McDonalds. And at least at a fast food restaurant job you don’t have a line of people who constantly complain about the job you are doing while accusing you of corruption. At least at a fast food restaurant job you don’t lie awake at night worrying about a decision you will have to make that may effectively harm a friend of yours. I look at my position as Community Service and I truly do try to do the right thing for what is best for the common good. I think we all do. It is truly the epitome of a “ thankless job”. However helping those who need help is a reward beyond measure. Something money cannot buy. For this I am thankful. Happy Thanksgiving to all.

Lindy Peters

Fort Bragg City Council

THE JASON DAVIS ARREST

In September of 2025, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office referred an investigation to the Ukiah Police Department regarding a possible unlawful sexual relationship between a professor at the Mendocino College and an underage female student.

UPD began an investigation and confirmed that Jason Davis, a 54-year-old English professor at the Mendocino College had been in dating relationship with a student. It was also learned that Davis was the subject of a civil suit in the Superior Court of San Francisco, in which two former students had accused Davis of sexual abuse.

UPD Detectives obtained search warrants for Davis’ residence and electronic devices and confirmed that Davis had been in a sexual dating relationship and cohabitating with a former student that was 15 years old.

Detectives located photographs and videos on Davis’ electronic devices that confirmed that the sexual relationship began when the child was 13 years old.

On November 20, 2025, a Mendocino County Superior Court Judge signed an arrest warrant for Davis’ arrest for five felony charges involving sexual abuse of a minor with multiple special allegations based on the age of the victim.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. UPD Detectives located Davis and took him into custody without incident. Davis was transported to the Mendocino County Jail and booked for 288(a) PC- Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14 Years of Age, 288(c)(1) PC- Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 15 Years of Age, 287(B)(2) PC- Oral Copulation with Person Under 16 Years of Age, 261.5(D) PC- Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with an Under Age Female, and 311.11(A) PC- Possession of Material Depicting Sexual Conduct of a Person Under 18. At the time of this press release Davis was being held at the Mendocino County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

DA EYSTER RECUSES HIMSELF FROM CASE OF FORMER UKIAH HIGH JOURNALISM TEACHER, MENDOFEVER PUBLISHER

by Sydney Fishman

Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster is recusing himself from considering charges against Matt LaFever, a 37-year-old Hopland resident and former Ukiah High School journalism teacher who was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a 17-year-old girl.

Eyster has assigned the case to a senior attorney for review.

LaFever, who was also the publisher of the MendoFever news website that has since been taken down, is accused by Ukiah police of asking a 17-year-old girl to send him inappropriate photos while also sending scantily clad photos of himself.

He was arrested Nov. 3 on suspicion of knowingly annoying or molesting a minor and was placed on leave at the high school after the Ukiah Unified School District first learned of the allegations in October.

In an interview, Eyster said he recused himself from the case because several stories LaFever wrote were critical of him, and he did not want people to think he was holding a grudge.

“I did that because there’s been times where Matt LaFever or Mike Geniella reporting for Matt LaFever have been critical of me, so I didn’t want people to think that I had a grudge,” Eyster said. “So I referred it [the case] to one of my senior attorneys who has no clue who Matt LaFever is, to handle and decide what should happen.”

Eyster prosecutes many cases in court himself and said he is currently working with a very large caseload, which is common for district attorneys in rural areas like Mendocino County.

“What you’ll find is I’m not your typical DA. I actually have as large of a caseload in the office as any of my attorneys, and most of the time I have a larger caseload, so I’m in court all the time,” he added.

Eyster also spoke about his general distrust of local media outlets covering cases handled by his office. He also said that his caseload keeps him too busy to read each publication covering local news in the county.

“I don’t read a lot of the media … if I had time to read [local news], I wouldn’t have time to read another police report to get my job done,” he stated. “There’s a lot of people that say they are reporters and have falsely reported things on this office … There are people out there that would rather have drama than truth.”

(MendocinoVoice.com)

ED NOTE:

The DA refused to recuse himself in Sgt. Murray's case, fought recusal in the Cubbison case, and then stepped aside only after hiring a costly outsider to prosecute the losing case. Now he wants to step back and let "senior staff attorney" decide, a person DA Dave insists knows nothing about LaFever, a high-profile dude long before he landed on the front page.

LAST WEEK, District Attorney David Eyster broke his over-two year long radio/press silence by telling MendoVoice reporter Sydney Fishman (in the story about the DA recusing himself from the LaFever case): “I don’t read a lot of the media … if I had time to read [local news], I wouldn’t have time to read another police report to get my job done, There’s a lot of people that say they are reporters and have falsely reported things on this office … There are people out there that would rather have drama than truth.”

For more than ten years DA Eyster was very communicative with local media. Since first being elected DA back in 2010 he posted dozens of comments on our website, all cordial, many of them useful, if minor, corrections. He gave us at least two feature-lengthy interviews. His last posted comment on our website was in May of 2023. Now he claims that he doesn’t have time to read local news because he has a busy caseload. But he has always had a busy caseload, it only became a time problem when he was criticized in the last couple of years. Of course, he didn’t name the people who “say they are reporters” who “have falsely reported things on this office.” But we all know who he’s referring to and that reporter has a long record of responsible, accurate and truthful reporting. If the tables were turned, we’re pretty sure the DA would want evidence to support such a serious accusation.

Remember, DA Eyster’s media silence began during the period leading up to the no-jail time sentencing of disgraced Ukiah cop Kevin Murray followed by the Cubbison fiasco. Surely, the DA knows that reporting on the DA’s bad decisions and criticism of his role in those cases does not constitute false reporting. False reporting requires knowingly publishing false information with intent to mislead or damage a person, and refusal to correct when something incorrect is pointed out.

Regarding the Cubbison case we also remember what Mr. Eyster said in response to the nascent recall petition a few months ago when he never complained of false reporting.

In his response to the recall petition notice, Eyster said, “A magistrate [Judge Ann Moorman] eventually held that the County’s record-keeping was flawed. After weighing that and hearing testimony from live witnesses, she stopped the proceedings early and long before trial.”

We doubt that the 17 month delay between the time Eyster filed the charge against Cubbison that was tossed out constitutes “stopping the proceedings early.” (We hope that the DA’s description of the 17 months leading up to the Preliminary Hearing when the case was dismissed was “early” is not the norm, and that trials like the one DA was pushing for would not have been even longer.) Obviously, the case against Cubbison was dismissed for several additional reasons, all of which were either known or should have been known to the DA before charges were filed.

Eyster also replied to the recall petition saying that everybody involved, including the DA, just did their job and “the court process was fair, correct and legal.” Omitting that the charge was thoroughly unsubstantiated and there was no credible evidence to support it.

Mr. Eyster has had plenty of opportunity to read the media reports about his conduct in office since May of 2023 without cutting into his prosecutorial duties. Prior to those two high-profile cases Eyster had nothing but praise for the local media with whom he communicated regularly. Although he occasionally provided useful minor technical corrections to some of our posts on one case or another, which we always published, he never expressed any sentiments along the lines of “false” reporting or allegations that any reporters prefer drama to truth or engaged in false reporting implying malice or reckless disregard. It was only after a complaints arose in two recent cases that the DA claims to have stopped reading local media or communicating with it.

Therefore, without evidence we have to apply what has come to be known as “Hitchens’ Razor” to the DA’s “false reporting” accusation: “What can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence.”

— Mark Scaramella

ED NOTES: LOOKING BACK

“A TRUE REVOLUTION of values will soon look uneasily on the glaring contrast of poverty and wealth. With righteous indignation, it will look across the seas and see individual capitalists of the West investing huge sums of money in Asia, Africa, and South America, only to take the profits out with no concern for the social betterment of the countries, and say, ‘This is not just.’… The Western arrogance of feeling that it has everything to teach others and nothing to learn from them is not just. A true revolution of values will lay hand on the world order and say of war, ‘This way of settling differences is not just.’ This business of burning human beings with napalm, of filling our nation’s homes with orphans and widows, of injecting poisonous drugs of hate into the veins of peoples normally humane, of sending men home from dark and bloody battlefields physically handicapped and psychologically deranged, cannot be reconciled with wisdom, justice, and love. A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.” (MLK, 1967)

I HAVE VIVID MEMORIES of the assassination of Martin Luther King. My daughter had just been born at Kaiser Hospital in San Francisco. Her delivery doctor was barefoot and wore a flower behind his ear. I remember feeling that I should probably check his credentials. I was driving a cab, writing bad poetry and working to overthrow the government for all the reasons King himself perfectly articulated — the insane war on Vietnam at the expense of home front spending.

MY BROTHER ROB had just gotten out of the federal penitentiary at Lompoc for refusing to register for the draft. He was the first guy in the state to refuse to register. Just as he was leaving prison, my cousin, Jim Rowland, sentenced out of Arizona, was just entering Lompoc. He was the first guy in Arizona to get prison time for refusing to register. Keeping up my end, by '68 I was the proud owner of both a CIA and an FBI file, which I obtained via brand new FOIA requests in the mid-70s to brandish before Tom Hine, hoping to impress him that he was in the presence of not only a better-than-average fast pitch softball player but a certified subversive. (He seemed unimpressed.)

But that's us! A family of firsts!

I was watching the news when the announcements that King had been shot began. Later that night, Yellow Cab Dispatch warned us to stay out of Hunter's Point and the Fillmore District because men were shooting at cab toplights. I tried to find confirmation that this was true but never did. No driver I knew had had it happen to him.

It was a bad time generally in San Francisco with lots of street crime and hard drugs mowing down acres of flower children, hastening the “back-to-the-land” movement that formed the Mendocino County we see around us today, silly people in elected office.

I had a wife and two children and no money. But cab driving, in the San Francisco of 1968, could pay the bills out of the cash it generated and I managed the slum apartment building we lived in at 925 Sacramento at the mouth of the Stockton Tunnel, perhaps the noisiest residential address in the world, with horns honking and idiot shrieks emanating from the tunnel's echo chamber round-the-clock. We got a free apartment in return for my management, which consisted of doing absolutely nothing because rents were mailed directly to Coldwell Banker.

The Nude Girl On A Swing was our immediate neighbor. She sailed out of the ceiling naked every night at a North Beach nightclub over a sea of upturned male faces. Her act was a big draw. Cynthia was a junkie whose junkie boyfriend threatened to kill me one night when I stopped him from beating her up.

The day after the King murder we, the “activists” of that place and time, gathered in a large room south of Market to organize a protest march. I took a stack of march leaflets up to Market Street where I was soon accosted by a man who screamed N-Lover at me and was so generally incensed I thought I was going to have to fight him. I'd known lots of racists, of course, but never any as unhinged as this guy, and I didn't travel in those circles anyway. I leafletted for a couple of hours. He was the only negative response I got, but it was so intensely negative I've never forgotten it.

You see all these memoirs by varsity hippies about how groovy SF was in the 60s that you could get the impression that it really was a super cool place to live. It was and it wasn't. What it was was the precursor of the collapse to come, a time when the restraints came all the way off and have stayed off.

PEGGY COTE:

I have rentals in Fort Bragg. They are being advertised by someone else looking to scam you. So far I know they scammed one person out of $3,000. I was contacted Friday by another person who questioned the ad and got my phone number from one of my tenants. The scammer knows my name and signs their responses with my name. The scammer is using the email [email protected]

They are advertising on Zillow, trulia, and Craigslist and probably others.

Please, please. If you see an ad for 113 S Harold Street, Fort Bragg, the contact should be me. [email protected].

Currently I do not have ads for rentals. Do not give money without seeing the property & meeting the landlord.

ED NOTES

RECOMMENDED READING:

Fort Bragg by Sylvia E. Bartley, published by Arcadia as one of its ‘Images of America’ series.

Considering that its recorded history began less than 200 years ago, Fort Bragg has seen an awful lot for a small town, and Ms. Bartley has collected much of it in this interesting little collection, everything from the town’s beginnings as an Army outpost whose mission was to suppress Indians to make the area safe for the first timber mills to the closing of the big mill that was Fort Bragg’s economic engine for most of the town’s existence. There are some fascinating photographs of pivotal events — the big strike of 1946-48, the last work day at the mill on August 8th, 2002, Redwood Summer protests of the cash-out corporate cut that led to the mill’s demise, and some wonderful shots of men in their Civil War uniforms in the 4th of July parade of 1900. One photo propelled me right out of my chair to show it to a couple of office visitors; it’s of a tightrope walker gingerly making his way across Main Street from the old Shafsky Brothers building to the area of the Company Store. Now there’s an act unlikely to be seen again in Mendocino County. The only omission, I’d say, was baseball and maybe boxing. There’s a great shot of a fisherman holding up a 65-pound salmon when big fish were commonplace, but no town team baseball or shots of the smokers that packed ‘em in back in the day. But that’s a tiny caveat put against everything else the author brings us. What’s always striking about photo collections of life in America BF (Before The Fall) is how good people looked in their honest dignity. These days, about half the people you see could be circus clowns, or so debauched old Fort Bragg would have packed them off to the State Hospital at Talmage. These local histories should be mandatory studies in the schools. After all, Fort Bragg is the history of this country contained in one small place.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Cowboys, Loggers, Airports and Airplanes and Other History from Willits by Ron Stamps.

This fascinating monograph describes the founding and functioning of the Willits Airport at its original site just east of where the library complex and County museum now sit. The author rightly marvels at how one of the town’s central institutions, born just before World War Two, can so completely vanish that a mere quarter century later the author, preparing, of all things, a dog park, realized that the people helping him had no idea that they were trying to break through the hardpan of the old runway. Stamps might also have gone on to say that he had to break through the hardpan of Mendocino County’s fleeting historical memory, in this case the memory of a remote little airport at which much of the history of the County occurred in capsule form. The Willits Airport was central to the post-War logging boom, the development of the County as a tourist destination, the creation of the Brooktrails sub-division and present-day airport location, the rise of the brilliant machinist and entrepreneur Bob Harrah, and the focal point of many spectacular events that included plane crashes and, in one of the most spectacular, a physical assault on prominent citizens by another prominent citizen irate that a plane flown by the Harrahs had buzzed his barn, spooking his wife and his livestock. The book should be available for sale at the County Museum where, when Stamps went looking for information on the old Willits Airport none existed; he depended heavily for much information on the archives at the (now defunct) Willits News and the Ukiah Daily Journal, another reminder that what history we have is found mostly in our newspapers. I’m sure this important addition to local history is also available at the Willits Library. Of all the things that go untaught in Mendocino County’s public schools, local history is among the most important, but generations of the young grow up without the slightest idea of what’s gone before. Then and now, we live in a very interesting place, not that you’d know it unless you go looking. Fortunately, Mr. Stamps went looking for all of us.

ED NOTE

MARC REISNER died in 2000 at the age of 51 after writing the most prescient book we have on the state's water systems and, just before he passed, Reisner had almost finished the best book you'll read on the ever-present hazard of earthquakes.

‘Cadillac Desert,’ published in 1986, described how precarious California's water delivery systems are even with abundant rainfall. (cf the Potter Valley Diversion for precariousness.)

‘A Dangerous Place,’ tells us what's likely to happen to NorCal, esp the Bay Area, in an earthquake of 7.2 or greater during which the inevitable Big One is likely to damage and/or destroy the vast network of dams and levees that store and hold back the state's water. When the Big One hits, and the tectonic plates grind in their different directions, all that water will rush towards the new vacuums created. “If the contrived flow of water should somehow just stop, California’s economy, which was worth about a trillion dollars as the new millennium dawned, would implode like a neutron star,” Reisner writes.

MENDOCINO COUNTY’S INFO TECH DIVISION has drafted a proposed new policy grandly called “Use of Artificial Intelligence.” The core of the policy says that “AI tools and systems may be used only for functions that directly support County operations, services, or analytical needs, and must align with County values and legal requirements.”

As such AI may be used “only for functions that directly support County operations, services, or analytical needs,” such as:

“Drafting non-final content, such as memos, reports, or meeting summaries, subject to staff review.

Pattern detection for operational improvements, subject to human validation.

Public-facing virtual assistants that comply with all appropriate disclosures and privacy controls.

Summarizing, analyzing, or visualizing public datasets.”

Using AI for the following is prohibited:

“Generating communications that represent official County policy, legal interpretation, or formal direction without review and verification.

Any application that may lead to discrimination, bias, or inequitable service delivery.

Uploading, transmitting, or processing sensitive data, including Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Protected Health Information (PHI), financial information, or legally protected records, without explicit authorization from the County IT Division.”

Sounds ok. But as usual the difficulty will be determining which is which. In particular, for example, will drafts of “non-final” items on the Supervisors agenda which have been generated by AI contain a notice that says it’s AI generated? Will the final version say that the original draft was an AI product? Who will be responsible for fingering the policy violators?

Not to be too cynical about it, but so much of what Mendo generates now might as well have been produced by a robot that identifying and proving that certain materials violate the policy will be nearly impossible. The policy itself seems like it was generated by AI. In fact, the draft policy is so vague and generic, how do we know it wasn’t generated by AI? Then there’s the question of whether AI can be used to spot violations of the AI policy…? When the robots want to get rid of someone can they simply accuse someone of illegally using AI? The AI policy could be the germ of a plot for machines to take over Mendocino County! (But would anybody be able to tell the difference?)

(Mark Scaramella)

BOB ABELES:

Note to The Major: There are several online sites that can analyze and report the probability of a text sample being human or AI generated. Because the analysis itself is AI driven, it’s not entirely reliable. But, the results can be illuminating.

Extracting what appears to be the portion directly quoted from the County IT policy document, it scores 29% AI, 70% Human. You might like to try a larger sample to obtain more meaningful results. Here is the tool I used: https://app.gptzero.me

CHUCK DUNBAR:

Mark Scaramella writes: “Not to be too cynical about it, but so much of what Mendo generates now might as well have been produced by a robot that identifying and proving that certain materials violate the policy will be nearly impossible. The policy itself seems like it was generated by AI. In fact, the draft policy is so vague and generic, how do we know wasn’t generated by AI?”

Well-said and true. The County bureaucracy–at least at the higher levels–often speaks the lingo of bureaucratize (which can be similar to the worst of AI’s communication), thinking it makes them look smart and important, though it is often just bluster and avoidance of real issues. It seemed to me, when I worked there, that so many upper level management kind of got infected with this manner of speech. To those doing the direct work, it was frustrating, maddening at its worst. If you had the temerity to confront management and demand something down to earth and real, something that made sense, you were in trouble– you’d violated the rules of the game. AI will only make it worse, and management will see it as progress. The best Child Welfare Services deputy director that we worked under spoke with feeling and passion, was direct and blunt–he’d done the work, and we respected him for his real communication. No human–or AI– BS there.

BOB ABELES:

Human writers can mimic AI writing, and in a bureaucratic setting often do.

I also think that The Major was not being the least bit cynical. I conducted an informal experiment where I ran random writing samples from the last two day’s MCT, plus the comments, through the AI detection tool. I saw scores of 98 to 100% human on everything except the County AI policy extract.

TWO SEMI-CONNECTED CLOSED SESSIONS ITEMS are the only items on next Tuesday’s (December 2) Special Supervisors agenda. The closed session items are:

3a. “Audit by the California State Auditor’s office.”

3b. “Existing Litigation: Chamise Cubbison v. County of Mendocino et al.”

Presumably Item 3a is the report of the (reportedly) $800k state audit announced a year and a half ago.

How can they get away with discussing an audit in closed session? The agenda item cites Government Code section 54956.75, which is another one of those sneaky exceptions to the Brown Act: “Nothing contained in this chapter shall be construed to prevent the legislative body of a local agency that has received a confidential final draft audit report from the Bureau of State Audits from holding closed sessions to discuss its response to that report. After the public release of an audit report by the Bureau of State Audits, if a legislative body of a local agency meets to discuss the audit report, it shall do so in an open session unless exempted from that requirement by some other provision of law.”

So they are claiming that the audit report they intend to discuss is a “confidential final draft.” But the agenda doesn’t describe it that way.

Back in May CEO Darcie Antle, replying to a question from retired Ukiah attorney Barry Vogel, said that the Audit was being conducted by the State Controller’s office (not the State Auditor’s office) and that a report was due in January of 2026 which would address “procurement and the election process.”

Some readers may recall that the audit was initiated by the Supervisors and approved and funded with $800k by State Senator Mike McGuire a few months after Cubbison was wronggully suspended from her elected Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector position without pay. The Supervisor have since initiated action to “deconsolidate” the two offices and put them up for separate election in June — if they meet their election deadlines.

The Government Code does not say how long they can keep the “confidential draft” secret or when it must be finalized and released.

(Mark Scaramella)

PEBBLES TRIPPET:

I’m reading classic books lately, the most important being A People’s History of the United States 1492-The Present by Howard Zinn. 700 pages of insights from everyday people: women, workers, indigenous, people of color, socialists, artists, immigrants, the works.

The story about Eugene Debs & Susan Anthony. comes to mind. “When Susan Anthony, at 80, went to hear Eugene Debs speak (25 years before, he had gone to hear her speak, & they had not met sine then), they clasped hands warmly, then had a brief exchange. She said laughing, ‘Give us suffrage & we’ll give you socialism.’ Debs replied, ‘Give us socialism & we’ll give you suffrage.’

Under the headline, ‘The Impossible Victory: Vietnam. From 1964-1972, the wealthiest & most powerful nation in the history of the world made a maximum military effort. with everything short of atomic bombs, to defeat a nationalist revolutionary movement in a tiny, peasant country–& faiiled. When the US fought in Vietnam, it was organized modern technology vs. organized human beings, & the human beings won.. In the course of that war, there developed in the United States, the greatest anti-war movement the nation had ever experienced, a movement that played a critical part in bringing the war to an end.’

Another book, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, summarizes it’s main point in one sentence: “Isn’t there a way to have all slaves made free.” When Lincoln met the author, Harriet Beecher Stowe, he said, “So you’re the woman who wrote the book that started the Civil War.”

Silent Spring by Rachel Carson, exposing the dangers of pesticides like DDT, was published in 1862. Carson was invited to speak to Congress the following year, 1863. She finished the book despite having lost the use of her writing hand and died of cancer two years later. She is considered by many to be the Mother of the Environmental Movement.

These are some of my favorite books these days.

