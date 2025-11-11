From the Archive (11/13/1985): Here And There In Mendocino County

REPRESENTATIVES of the timber industry, including the elected ones, are complaining that the proposed addition of the Smith River (Humboldt County) will somehow cost the area timber jobs. Senator Barry Keene has observed that the present Redwood National Park is under used so additional public space is unneeded. The forest service has recently decided to permit nickel mining on the Smith River near Gasquet. National parks do not allow any timber extraction or mining while national forests allow such operations.

NEWSPAPER CHAINS are gobbling up California's family-owned newspapers at a rapid rate. The Press Democrat of Santa Rosa was recently sold to the New York Times for about 80 million dollars. Four of Mendocino County's newspapers, The Grapevine, The Ukiah Daily Journal, The Fort Bragg Advocate, The Mendocino Beacon are owned by large chains whose primary business it is to promote the interests of the rich and powerful. Since many newspaper chains also own television stations, in a few years all of your information will be brought to you by large corporations.

THREE GUESSES AND THE first two don't count: A large, boring, unprincipled, and dumb Northern California Congressman recently purchased two thousand dollars' worth of men's and women's clothing at Grodin's in San Francisco. Half of the purchases were charged to the Congressman's uniform allowance. Which half was not divulged.

REDWOOD EMPIRE RESIDENTS are urged to support HR 1295, the Ocean Incineration Research Act of 1985 introduced by Barbara Boxer to prevent the EPA from issuing commercial ocean incineration permits pending research on the damage this method of disposing of toxic wastes can do to the oceans. North Coast fishermen, among others, are opposed to ocean incineration as it further imperils their livelihoods, in addition to polluting the seas.

CONGRESSMAN BOXCORP, recently returned from a "fact finding" tour of South Africa, discovered one fact: there are many, many negroes in South Africa who seem to disappear at night. Discovery of this fact cost the taxpayers about fifty thousand dollars.

24.22 PERCENT of the 39,962 registered voters in Mendocino County turned out for the recent local elections. Another interesting and nearly as depressing local statistic is that the divorce rate in Mendocino County is the second highest in the state.

THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY was overheard at the Courthouse repeating what she told her young son about the Marston case. The DA said her son was disappointed that Marston was not given the death penalty, but that the lad had brightened considerably when mom explained to him what the word "sodomy" meant. Sodomy is allegedly the fate which awaits any American prisoner who is under six feet tall and weighs less than 200 pounds, and is presumably Marston's destiny once he hits the Big House.

THE DA WILL BE OPPOSED in the next election by Al Kubanis, a fellow Republican, and it is believed by Susan Moore, who is generally perceived as a liberal. Most felony cases in Mendocino County could be successfully prosecuted by citizens right off the street as most local crime is committed by morons and incompetents who are typically apprehended within days of committing their particular crimes.

THE UKIAH REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY will study and analyze "the blighted conditions" in the downtown area of the town. An outfit based in Burlingame has been awarded the sum of 13,850 dollars to determine if conditions in Ukiah warrant- redevelopment funds to revive the downtown area for small businesses. The Ukiah City Council and the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors have consistently promoted shopping centers, fast food franchises and ticky-tacky housing developments which have now turned the small, once attractive town, into a squalid, smelly, blighted, monstrosity, a smaller version of Santa Rosa.

DANIEL H. LOWENSTEIN, FORMER chairman of the California Fair Political Practices Commission said last week, "Most special interest contributions to elected officials are bribes. Politicians and interest groups engage routinely, not in legalized bribery, but in felonious bribery that goes unpunished primarily because the crime is so pervasive." Willie Brown gets substantial hunks of money from agribusiness. Assemblyman Dan Hauser got substantial money from Willie Brown to defeat the other Arcata dwarf, Danny Walsh, in last year's election. Will Dan Hauser want to spray or not spray the apple maggot in the early spring?