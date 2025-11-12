Off the Record 11/12/2025

REACH A CERTAIN AGE and you start to fall apart. For me, the great disassembly began when I hit 70, and has accelerated since to where I spend at least one day a week at the mercy of modern medicine. A recent Friday was spent hustling up and down Post Street to medical testing appointments. There was a claustrophobic hour in the MRI tube. “Don't move, Mr. Anderson, and I'll see you in an hour,” the brisk attendant said as the machinery slid me noiselessly into the thing. I wouldn't have been surprised if it spit me out two blocks away. The magic tube whirred and clanked me to sleep, but not before satisfying my mildly claustrophobic self that I could pull myself out of it if I had to. I guessed the attendant's birthplace somewhere within a thousand mile radius of Bethlehem, Iran maybe. She was minimally, professionally pleasant but all business. “Are you from the Middle East?” I asked. “Don't move,” she replied, and out the door she went.

IN NEARLY three years of surgeries and its subsequent consequences, not a single medical professional has expressed the slightest non-medical curiosity about me, not that I care, but it strikes me as odd. I make it a point of asking them who they are in their lives outside their stethoscopes, but they change the subject.

SAN FRANCISCO'S Muni kiosks, some of them anyway, feature electronic clocks that tell you when the next bus will arrive. In my experience, they're fairly accurate depending, of course, on traffic. After the tube, I needed to get myself a couple of miles west on Post for “blood work.” The Muni's clock told me the next bus was 50 minutes away, so I footed it to that cement sprawl of cancer-causing visuals at Post and Divisadero called Mount Zion.

I THOUGHT BACK to the hospitals of my youth when even Mission Emergency, the old part, had been built by people who cared about what big buildings looked like. If San Francisco has erected a single beautiful building since, I haven't noticed it. And if the Army, of all people, hadn't designed the Presidio, much of the city would be concrete high rises and one-way secret police windows like the ones concealing the Mendocino County DA in his basement Courthouse bunker.

LABCORP, for the blood draw, wasn't much bigger than a Muni bus stop. There was one woman at the desk of basically one room with a partition separating the waiting room from the two chairs allotted the phlebotomist and her patient, which was her and me. Waiting for my appointment with this besieged woman, I kicked myself for not bringing something to read, and we'll pause here for a quick treatise on medical-dental reading material. Waiting room lit ranges from ‘People’ to, at LabCorp, only a Marin County real estate mag pegged to high end properties. The doctors who own LabCorp would certainly lust after a home on Belvedere Island, or in the hills above Mill Valley, but low income people wanting to know if they've got the clap? And no art on the walls other than LabCorp's false proclamations of “We're Here To Serve”? Instant sensory deprivation.

THE MEDICAL ASSUMPTION in this country seems to be that the entire experience should be a bummer, from the waiting room to the operating table to the morgue when they finally finish you off, and boyo boy do they pile on the tests if you're on Medicare with some kind of “gap” coverage like I've got. In the past three years, while working people either pay or die, me, a guy with one foot on a banana peel, the other poised to join my old friends and neighbors at the Evergreen Cemetery, Boonville, Ca, my government has billed MediCare for upwards of $2 million.

THERE WERE SEVEN people ahead of me, one of whom, a tall, gaunt man in motorcycle leathers, his helmet under his arm, was one of the unhealthiest-looking individuals I've seen outside a funeral home's viewing room. The poor guy could barely walk, but after his blood was drawn, he shuffled out the door and, presumably, rode a motorcycle home to his deathbed. I couldn't help but notice that I, a person in his eighth decade, was easily the most robust person in the room.

ONE BADLY EXPLOITED, harried woman had to do it all at LabCorp, which, I assume, is owned by a syndicate of healing professionals pulling many millions out of this barebones, chain operation via these austere, exploitive little cubicles strewn around the Bay Area, much of the funding coming from the federal government while they, the healing professionals, vote religiously for purely theoretical hope and change so long as there's no fiscal change in their ongoing advantage.

THIS ONE LabCorp lady had to do all the paperwork for the steady stream of people needing to have blood samples drawn, answer the constantly ringing phone, and draw blood from a constant stream of customers. The doctors who owned the place probably pulled a couple of hundred grand a year out of her alone.

WITH THE INTERNET, you never know who's looking in, so I won't further identify the woman who took my blood, but from our conversation you can be sure she knows she's being ripped off. She did say the office had a steady turnover of phlebotomists. She deftly drew a quota from me, and I trundled off to meet a ride home mulling over the "Indeed" one of my innumerable medical pros had uttered when I, joking, remarked, "All this is a lot of trouble and expense for a guy my age, isn't it?" That's when the doctor's "Indeed" slipped out.

KEEPS you in fleets of Teslas though, doesn't it, healer man?

WE'RE AS SHOCKED by Matt LaFever's arrest as everyone else who knows him and admires his work. We hope the charge proves unfounded. If the accusation turns out to be true, here's a young man — 37 — who stands to lose everything, his job at Ukiah High School, his budding journalism career, maybe even his family consisting of a young wife and two small children. The mere accusation is damaging enough. If true, well, LaFever loses everything. A reliable source tells us that LaFever's cell phone was seized and messages with a minor suggested “grooming.” Female student, and not male as Trent James has claimed in an Instagram post.

Redheaded Blackbelt:

According to a press release from the Ukiah Police Department, the investigation began on October 16 after a parent reported that a Ukiah High School journalism teacher had made an inappropriate sexual comment toward her daughter. During the investigation, detectives learned that another student had information about the teacher contacting minors on social media.

Police allege that the teacher, later identified as LaFever, continued to make sexually suggestive comments toward a 17-year-old student and requested inappropriate photographs, even after being told she was a minor. Detectives obtained a search warrant for his phone, computers, and residence, and later said they found evidence confirming the social-media conversations occurred.

Investigators also reported finding indications that LaFever reached out to multiple minors across Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

LaFever was arrested on November 3, after police obtained a warrant for violating Penal Code 647.6(a) — annoying or molesting a child under 18. He was booked into the Mendocino County Jail with bail set at $10,000.

LaFever taught English and journalism at Ukiah High School. The Ukiah Unified School District has been contacted for comment but has not replied as of the time of publication.

For transparency, Redheaded Blackbelt notes that LaFever worked as a freelance reporter for this publication for several years, contributing local news articles.

Anyone who may have been contacted by social-media accounts using the name “Johhnyender” or similar variations is encouraged to reach out to the Ukiah Police Department at 707-463-6262.

Ukiah High School responded saying: “Mr. LaFever is on leave. We communicated with staff and parents Monday afternoon. Student safety is at the heart of everything we do. Upon learning of the allegations, the staff member was put on leave and remains on leave. Counselors will be available tomorrow at the high school for any student needing assistance.

(The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. Redheaded Blackbelt/Kymkemp.com))

ELISE COX:

Folks want to know why I juxtaposed Matt LaFever's alleged crime of knowingly annoying a minor (via a digital channel) with a sustained crime of sexual battery by a sergeant at the Fort Bragg Police Department at the home of his superior.

First, this isn't a random juxtaposition — it's the investigation Matt was working just before his arrest.

Second, real life isn't a TV script. The connection isn't that the City of Fort Bragg colluded with the City of Ukiah to protect their departments. Time to throw away the TV and put on some John Prine. Time to take a walk in the rain and give your cat a scratch.

The relationship is the coincidence in timing and in the juxtaposition of the crimes.

The purpose is PERSPECTIVE.

Context matters. We've got a press release about an arrest here for “annoyance.”There was no press release when the sergeant committed sexual battery in front of other officers at the home of his superior. It appears there wasn't even a quiet referral of the sustained finding AS REQUIRED BY LAW. (POST, the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, may be working on it now since I called them to ask about it a few weeks ago. There's no transparency about their process, which can take up to three years.)

There's a line in the memorandum about how the sergeant “smelled” his finger afterwards. Other officers watched him do this. YUCK.

Good officers are leaving our departments. Good officers are getting hurt and suffering emotional trauma. Those who try to stand up for what's right get written up and driven out, if they don't voluntarily leave first.

Things are a mess right now. We need to keep it real in Mendocino County and support the first responders who have our backs. Matt LaFever is innocent until proven guilty. Let's let the case move through the court. Meanwhile, I invite you to join me in demanding that the supervising officers of our police departments, our city managers, and our city council people follow the law.

Third, I make mistakes and I acknowledge them and I correct them. I do this in public as soon as I can. This is the best I can do. Keep the corrections coming.

Journalism is not supposed to be a one-person job. We need a real local newspaper with a fully staffed newsroom — not mastheads that hire freelancers for a pittance. I'm going to need your help and support to rebuild local news. AND I'm going to make lots of mistakes in public along the way.

Also, an important note about the pull quote. Neil Cervenka did not write “Officer X.” He wrote the first name of the victim. I am not disclosing the name of the victim. The actual quote without ellipses is “You were wearing a white glove as part of your Santa costume. Your finger entered XXX's anus approximately a quarter inch to a half inch. You withdrew your finger, and then smelled it.”

Also, one more thing, I had a newsroom that was backed by an ad person and a membership director and a bookkeeper and an administrative person. It was shut down on a pretext? A panic? Press releases are now presented as local news. Wealthier members of the community are generously funding the organization that shut down the only locally run news department.

Why do you think that is happening?

FROM UKIAH HIGH SCHOOL: Yesterday’s news of a staff member’s arrest is deeply disappointing for all of us – our district leadership, our staff, our students and parents, and our community. We take very seriously the trust that families place in us to protect and support our students.

As we shared directly with parents and staff, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave when the allegations of inappropriate electronic communications with a student were first reported. He remains on leave while investigations continue.

We are working closely with law enforcement and following all legal requirements for personnel matters. These processes take time and must be handled carefully and correctly. We ask for the community’s patience and understanding as we move forward.

Counselors are available at the high school to support students and staff who may need to talk or process this news. We are grateful to the student and family who had the courage to come forward and to law enforcement for their partnership in addressing the situation.

Our commitment remains unwavering: to provide a safe environment where every student can learn, grow, and trust the adults who serve them.

STEPHANIE MARTIN RASPER

Right now seems like a great Time to remind everyone of another local child rapist. Ryan Davis groomed and sexually assaulted a local girl for years, all under the guise of musical mentorship. He’s was never arrested, never went to jail, and is still free right now, after pleading guilty to multiple felony sex crimes against a minor. His sentencing is November 12, 9am, in fort Bragg, and I implore the public to come see with their own eyes how lenient our county is with sexual predators.

Please, if you or someone you know has also been a victim to this man, reach out to local police.

AS PROMISED, a proposed ordinance to “deconsolidate” the Auditor-Controller’s office from the 2021 shotgun marriage with the Treasurer-Tax Collector is on Tuesday’s Supervisors agenda sponsored by Supervisors John Haschak and Bernie Norvell along with Auditor-Controller/Treasurer Tax Collector Chamise Cubbison. Interestingly, the two offices have always been listed separately in budget documents, while at the same time being managed by one elected official, albeit with separate sub-managers for each function. Based on the Board’s discussion at their last meeting on October 21, the ordinance to re-separate the offices after years of pointless turmoil is likely to pass since three supervisors are already on record supporting the “deconsolidation,” and the other two, holdovers from the vote 4-1 to consolidate the offices (Ted Williams and Maureen Mulheren), have not voiced any objections, nor have their defended their 2021 votes to combine them.

(Mark Scaramella)

ALSO ON NEXT TUESDAY’S AGENDA is a surprisingly brief item buried in the budget presentation listing options for improving the finances of the County’s three unincorporated ambulance operations. The CEO’s office simply lists three choices:

Option 1: a Local SalesTax Measure of 1⁄4 cent (0.25%) Countywide with revenues dedicated to EMS which would generate approximately $5.5 million. $2.2 million if applied only to the unincorporated areas of the County.

Option 2: “Utilize” (i.e., reallocate) Existing Revenue Sources by Reallocation of Measure P revenues. I.e. rob Peter (the fire services) to pay Paul (the ambulance services.

Option 3: Levy a service charge, benefit assessment, or special tax on “County Service Area 3 (the unincorporated area parcels) and process the charge through the Local Area Formation Commission.)

The Ambulance servies were expecting a more detailed breakdown of the ambulance financing options, and the inclusion of options for the individual ambulance operations. Instead, the CEO’s office semi-punted. So we will have to wait to see what the Board decides to do next, if anything. At first glance, Option 2 might offer the Board the path of least resistance since it doesn’t involve much effort by the County and is General Fund-neutral. Easiest, that is, until the County’s fire service districts and chiefs object.

(Mark Scaramella)

MAZIE MALONE:

Re: Mo Mulheren’s Post – The System vs. Reality

Mo praises the Continuum of Care for all the hard work and heart that goes into helping the homeless. But the truth is people are still on the street, sick, psychotic, hungry, and forgotten. It’s fair to ask whether praise is really warranted when those in the deepest crisis remain untouched.

I watched portions of the recent COC meeting, including the section on the Mobile Crisis Unit. They describe it as 24/7, community-based, and monitored through RCS, where calls are triaged to decide if it’s “safe” for the team to go without police. But when help has to pass through that many filters, the crisis often passes first. We still see people in severe distress with no timely response at all. If Mendocino had adopted something closer to the CAHOOTS model in Oregon, where trained responders meet people’s needs right then and there, the outcomes could look very different.

There’s no doubt the system helps a certain demographic, but it’s the demographic capable of navigating the hoops. The ones who can’t are still out there, visible to anyone driving a ten-mile radius around Ukiah. The system’s response may look collaborative, but if those things were truly working, wouldn’t we be seeing better outcomes, better data, and fewer people suffering on the street?

BOB ABELES:

There are significant unanswered questions around Flock Safety’s handling of collected data from their ALPR (Automated License Plate Reader) products. It is naive to assume that data collected by these devices and its disposition is under the control of local agencies when it processed and held by Flock Safety on their servers. The ACLU had this to say (emphasis mine):

“We don’t find every use of ALPRs objectionable. For example, we do not generally object to using them to check license plates against lists of stolen cars, for AMBER Alerts, or for toll collection, provided they are deployed and used fairly and subject to proper checks and balances, such as ensuring devices are not disproportionately deployed in low-income communities and communities of color, and that the “hot lists” they are run against are legitimate and up to date. But there’s no reason the technology should be used to create comprehensive records of everybody’s comings and goings — and that is precisely what ALPR databases like Flock’s are doing. In our country, the government should not be tracking us unless it has individualized suspicion that we’re engaged in wrongdoing.”

Additional reading: https://www.aclu.org/news/privacy-technology/flock-massachusetts-and-updates

If you’re curious about the locations of Flock ALPRs locally, this website can help: https://www.deflock.me/map#map=5/39.828300/-98.579500

There’s one installed in Boonville adjacent to Pennyroyal on Route 128.

SUPERVISOR MADELINE CLINE:

The October 21st Board of Supervisors meeting included a lengthy discussion regarding the Potter Valley Project. Supervisor Norvell and I brought forward a resolution aimed at balancing the desires of our community and what will likely happen with decommissioning and dam removal. We really wanted to create a forum for the public to share what they would like to see happen and a discussion around the efforts that have been driving by the JPA Inland Water and Power Commission, which has negotiated on behalf of our county to see water diversion continue even after dam removal.

What happened was not leadership nor transparency. In a desire to snuff out the voices scared and concerned for our community, another Supervisor pushed a completely different resolution onto the agenda the morning of our meeting and forced a vote, dismissing the language originally put forward. This also went against the inclusive spirit of the original resolution - which recognized community opposition but the need to support the New Eel Russian Facility and associated diversion to sustain our community.

I’m disappointed to see my colleagues dismissive of the community’s desires. The motion by the 5th District Supervisor rejected the original language and instead pushed forward a resolution without the same noticing that should have been given. To counter this hasty addition, the motion included bringing the “new” resolution back to the Board agenda for the next meeting. Instead of meeting people where they are, hearing them out, and working to improve the language of the existing resolution, the majority of the Board chose to play divisive politics and disenfranchise our community.

Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting (November 4th) includes a slightly revised version of the “new” resolution sponsored by the 5th District Supervisor.

My position remains the same. I don’t want to see the Potter Valley Project dismantled, because fundamentally I don’t agree with taking out infrastructure and forcing us to fund and build new infrastructure that will take decades. While we cannot change PG&E’s business decisions, PG&E needs to be held accountable. If Scott and Cape Horn Dam are removed, we need to have infrastructure and storage in place to continue diverting water and providing for our community.

I respect the work from Inland Water and Power Commission and I’m going to continue to support it, but from my perspective we need to do the following: meet the public where they are, be honest about what this is going to take, transparent about how this has happened, and collaborative to find the solutions it will take to survive whatever lies ahead.

No single entity, agency, or elected official “owns” this conversation and we all owe it to our community to be aware, educated, and involved.

Thanks for taking the time to read; as always please let me know your questions and thoughts.

OUR ASSEMBLYMAN’S BIGFOOT BILL

by Mark Scaramella

Among the ten bills that Local Assemblyman Chris Rogers pats himself on the back for is AB 720 which, Rogers says, “protects winemakers by clarifying the requirements of ABC licenses in regards to wine storage and production, and allowing off-premises wine tastings to occur through a simple permitting process.”

Rogers also reports that one of his bills, AB 830, was vetoed by Governor Newsom. AB 830 would have supported the rural community of Hopland by allowing Caltrans to fund the relocation or removal of the Hopland Public Utilities District's encroachment permit with Caltrans. In Mendocino County, Caltrans is slated to fund accessibility and safety improvements to U.S. Highway 101 through downtown Hopland, which would require water and sewer lines maintained and owned by the Hopland Public Utilities District to be relocated. As it stands, state law prohibits Caltrans from using their funds to move utilities when necessary for construction, leaving the Hopland PUD of less than 400 ratepayers to pay an estimated $3 million dollars in order for Caltrans to complete the project. The Governor was uncomfortable with the precedent this legislation would have set to shift costs to the state so he vetoed it.

Another Rogers bill that was vetoed was AB 1375. It “would have helped keep tribal children out of the foster care system by supporting tribal access to agreements with the Department of Social Services (DSS) to provide critical service programs for tribal families. Tribal children enter foster care two and a half times more often than White children. While Tribes are often on the frontline of providing services to tribal children and their families, they are unable to access funding similar to counties and community-based organizations. The Governor vetoed this bill because he believes the federal government would fund the agreements established under this legislation. I remain committed to this issue and will continue to work with Tribes and DSS to find a path forward.”

Rogers was apparently serious when he included AB 666 on his list of bills that did not make it to the Governor’s desk; they were held in committees. “Despite these bills not making it to the finish line,” Rogers declared, “I was proud to author them and I remain committed to the issues.” AB 666 is described as a bill that “would have made Bigfoot the official cryptid of California.”

Cryptid, n, “an animal whose existence or survival is disputed or unsubstantiated, such as the yeti or Bigfoot.”

The text of AB 666:

SECTION 1. The Legislature finds and declares all of the following:

(a) The most famous and beloved cryptid in contemporary California culture is the creature known as Bigfoot.

(b) A cryptid, for the purposes of this act, is defined as a creature that is believed to exist, but whose existence has not been proven definitively by science.

(c) Bigfoot is a legendary cryptid, with origins in the County of Humboldt in California.

(d) Willow Creek, California, is widely recognized as the Bigfoot capital of the world, hosting the annual Bigfoot Daze Festival, bringing in approximately 2,000 people annually from across the world, doubling the population of the local community, to appreciate this iconic cryptid.

(e) The Willow Creek - China Flat Museum reports that its Bigfoot collection draws the most attention, with the museum bringing in 2,000 to 3,000 tourists per year.

(f) While the legends of a large, hairy, elusive creature persist in many parts of the world, its etymological origins reside firmly in California, with the first use of the term “Bigfoot” in 1958 by Andrew Genzoli for the Humboldt Times newspaper.

(g) This documented first use of “Bigfoot” squatches any other region or state’s claim to the legendary creature.

(h) Over the ensuing decades, Bigfoot has come to be associated with the stunning forests and wilderness of California, being sighted across the state.

(i) Since Bigfoot was first sighted in the County of Humboldt, it has since captured public imagination and energized popular culture across the world.

(j) Bigfoot has come to represent California’s own meteoric growth as the premier storytelling capital of the world, capturing the hearts and imaginations of people from all backgrounds.

(k) The search for Bigfoot has generated unquantifiable growth in tourism in rural areas, particularly on the North Coast where Bigfoot has repeatedly been sighted. This robust economic activity is most visible in the many roadside stops throughout the region proudly selling Bigfoot-themed wares.

(l) Popular descriptions of Bigfoot have described the cryptid as a large, bipedal hairy ape with environmental zeal, making the mysterious hominid an excellent mascot for California’s wilderness and culture.

(m) Naming Bigfoot as the official state cryptid of California will promote tourism for California’s wilderness and rural communities, as well as education, appreciation, and cultural preservation of California’s local folklore and cultural heritage.

The Bigfoot Bill: How An ‘Inside Joke’ Among Lawmakers Landed Sonoma County On National Television

by Anna Armstrong (February 2025)

A state Assembly bill that started as a playful “inside joke” among California lawmakers unexpectedly gained viral status and even landed on national television after host and comedian Stephen Colbert featured the proposal during a segment on “The Late Show” Friday night.

AB-666 (part of the inside joke), introduced by Assemblymember Chris Rogers of Santa Rosa, who represents California’s 2nd District, would adopt Bigfoot as the official state cryptid.

“The question of ‘which mythical creature best represents California’ is a hairy one — but we feel like it’s time to squatch the beef,” Rogers said in a statement. “It’s not the Tahoe Tessie or El Chupacabra that generates buzz and interest from outdoor enthusiasts: it’s Bigfoot.”

Still, in spite of the laughs, Rogers said, the bill was never meant to be taken seriously and instead was meant to serve as a “placeholder bill” — bills commonly written to hold a place while legislators work to finish up the language of a serious bill they want to introduce, he explained to The Press Democrat on Saturday.

Placeholder bills usually fade away and disappear, much like the elusive Bigfoot does in folklore and legends.

Now, though, the bill has generated a buzz among community members who are having fun with it and want to see it actually passed, Rogers said.

“I think the reaction we have gotten from folks might be because there is a moment of levity that we can provide in an otherwise tense political climate,” Rogers said. “We have been hearing from people across the nation who want to come and testify on the bill. It has been a bit of a fun week for us.”

On Friday night, the fun continued after the Santa Rosa lawmaker was flooded with texts notifying him of Colbert’s shout-out.

“I thought it was hilarious,” Rogers said about Colbert’s segment. “It is like when you have an inside joke that you and your friends think is really funny and then other people outside of that small friend group start to hear the joke and you never know how they are going to react to it.”

During his segment, Colbert nodded to Rogers and quoted an SFGate article about the bill that called Rogers’ district, which spans the coast from the Golden Gate to the Oregon border, “a region known as the epicenter of Bigfoot lore.”

“Yes, for decades people in Sonoma have reported witnessing Bigfoot on wine tours,” Colbert quipped.

Colbert’s Bigfoot bill segment lasted approximately two minutes and is available to watch on YouTube.

The bill may be heard in committee on March 17, legislative records show.

“The idea of designating things from your state is not a new one,” Rogers said. “We have an official state slug which, of course, is a banana slug. So, if nothing else this, this will be fun for third graders to research when they are learning about California history.”

“The details of the bill are still a bit fuzzy, but we believe they will come into focus in the coming months,” Rogers said in his statement.

(Santa Rosa Press Democrat)

ON-LINE COMMENTS OF THE WEEK

[1] The great thing about America is that we're free to look at ourselves honestly, warts and all, and hold ourselves accountable for mistakes we make. We ARE the country, remember? We don't have to fear being thrown in jail for criticizing our leaders, although that is changing. And not because of the Democrats, whom I haven't voted for in years. I don't see any reason to think we're stuck with two choices and pick and then fully embrace the lesser of evils. Better, I think, to hold all our politicians to account regardless of their party. The current president's flaws are so obvious that the only excuse for not admitting them is that like a good football team you don't want to air your dirty linen in public. We're not a football team, though. We're a country. A free country for now.

[2] Here in Vermont we have had three major floods three years in a row on exactly the same day in July. Then this fall, the northeast has experienced the worst drought in 75 years. I’ve lived here my whole life. We don’t get nearly the snow accumulation in winter that we used to even 25 years ago. It’s getting weird, that’s all I know

[3] In government propaganda videos, the Feds boast of going after ‘the worst of the worst.’ In reality, every day, masked agents are fanning out and hitting the easiest targets they can: day laborers, gig workers, tamale ladies.

[4] I have no trust in the media, nor do I trust the government. I compare it to fashion, what is in style at the moment and you look back in five years and just cringe. Much of the country is just trying to make ends meet. If you are doing investigations of the medi,a ask if anyone really cares. I bet knitted socks that 85% of the USA doesn’t have the time, resources, interest, tolerance for the media as it is today. Investigations are subjected to personal bias, corporate money, and agendas;.everyone knows this. We’ve experienced media personally, or professionally and the best and brightest are not rising to the top. We move on. This year I am seriously looking at the media I pay for and consume. I think there are going to be lots of unsubscribing because it's just stupidity, noise.

[5] My first political activism was canvassing for McGovern. I started to sour on the Democrats with the Patriot Act and Iraq. I cried the night Obama won, but none of the change he promised and I'd hoped for actually happened. Then I watched the DNC kneecap Sanders twice.

Then they gleefully shut the country down and took ownership of covid as an election issue: Trump's killing Americans, but we will save you. That was it. I'm so done. I've never felt so intellectually and emotionally healthy as I do no longer identifying with a group of self-serving politicians while looking down on those with differing views. I also learned my only loyalty ever again will be to the truth.

[6] How anyone can look at our new Proposition 50 proposed congressional district, stretching from rural NE CA on the NV border and torturing its way all the way to Marin and calling it representative democracy is a fucking joke. Absolutely disgusting.

[7] The USA and its people have become so wicked, decadent, slothful and greedy that they are ripe for destruction. Question is how?