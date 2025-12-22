Valley People 12/22/2025

A LARGE CROWD of Firefighters, families and supporters turned out at the Fairgrounds Apple Hall for Saturday night’s annual Firefighters/Responders Awards Dinner. Well deserved awards were given to:

Christian Weiss, Rookie of the Year

Wayne Howard, Ambulance Operator of the Year

Fred Ehnow, Outstanding Leadership

Tina Walter, EMT of the Year

Silvano Osornio, Fire Fighter of the Year

Chief Andres Avila and Silvano Osornio

Special Volunteer Response Recognition went to frequent responders:

Wayne Howard, 158 calls.

Gideon Burdick, 115 calls

Antoinette VonGrone, 102 calls

Steve Jahelka, 52 calls

Clay Eubank, 142 calls

Thom Elkjer, 81 calls

Silvano Osornio, 47 calls

Steve Jahelka, 71 calls

Fred Ehnow, 99 calls

Silvano Osornio, 61 calls

Ben Glaus, 39 calls

Angela DeWitt, 59 calls

Olie Erickson, 35 calls

Nat Corey-Moran, 47 calls

Liam Campbell, 35 calls

Mike Zaugg, 28 calls

And for coverage of a lot of 12-hour ambulance shifts:

Wayne Howard, 256

Tina Walter, 76

Thom Elkjer, 140

Logan Kraemer, 69

Antoinette VonGrone, 122

Steve Snyder, 57

Clay Eubank, 122

Sarah Bennett, 44

Fred Ehnow, 98

Josh Mathias, 43

This impressive cross-section of dedicated local volunteers deserves not only the annual recognition and the outstanding dinner prepared by Terry Rhodes and her crew, but the support of everyone in the Valley.

(Mark Scaramella)

DANIEL’S MOBILE MECHANIC SERVICE

Hello everyone I’m going to be running a promotion of over 50% off installing pads and rotors. $40 per axle plus parts!! Feel free to call or text me at (707) 391-8899 or on facebook messenger. Happy holidays! (Boonville)

THE ANDERSON VALLEY LION’S CLUB celebrated their holiday party at the Boonville Distillery on Dec. 15th. Owner Natalie Matson and Chef Chris Nord went all out to prepare a sumptuous Prime Rib and chicken dinner with all the fixings including horseradish sauce with whipped cream. President Eric Bloyd snapped these photos catching all the members and their guests at the three long banquet tables Natalie provided. The restaurant was as festive as they come with holiday cheer throughout. The evening concluded with a lively gift exchange that left many laughing and done scratching their heads. The Lions always know how to work hard and also how to have a good time.

(Terry Sites)

NEWS OUT OF CLOVERDALE: Varsity Boys place 4th in the McMillan Tournament! Job well done. Shout out to Junior Arturo Benavides for getting All Tourney!

LOCALS WORKING. LOCALS WATCHING.

Game on. Sound up.

Now offering food service!

Good brunch. Solid burgers. Cold beer.

Open today at noon at the Buckhorn Saloon - downstairs

No fuss. Just good eats and a good place to land.

— Boonville Distillery

SOME LOCAL HISTORY

THE MOONIES owned most of a Boonville property back in the early 1970s. It was then a single 640 acre ranch, or a big hunk of the even bigger Singley Ranch that ran east up into the hills from Highway 128. At one time our well supplied large-scale hop field. By the time the Moonies descended on us, the property consisted of a few outbuildings into which the Moonies stuffed hundreds of young people they'd recruited out of the Bay Area to visit their “New International Ideal City” in Boonville, the only new ideal city in the world with a bountiful water supply but nothing else. “Want a really cool experience in a beautiful place with beautiful people? Everything's free. Get on the bus.” That was the pitch to wandering, unmoored young people. And thousands did, only to find themselves in sleep-deprived herds marched from one crackpot lecture and group chant to another, maybe grabbing a couple hours rest piled in a sheep shed with a hundred other disoriented cult recruits.

BOONVILLIANS often encountered distraught parents who'd driven up from wherever to retrieve little Debbie and disoriented Donnie only to either be turned away or, a couple of Moon goons standing by, little Deb and doh-doh Donnie would say, “I've found everything I've been searching for right here,” and the parents would drive off wondering at what they'd done wrong raising such blissed-out ingrates.

ON STILL NIGHTS the Anderson Valley reverberated with the chants of the recruits. The Moonies (and the Hari Krishnas, cf Craig Stehr, raised a lot of money selling flowers at SF International until the airport finally banned them as the pests they were, and Reverend Moon, as we know, went on to buy himself total respectability complete with a daily Washington DC newspaper whose stable of scribble-sluts you can see today on the Sunday morning talk shows.

MENDOCINO COUNTY finally cracked down on Boonville's Moonie camp and the Moonies, at least most of them, moved on to Sonoma County where they bought an old summer camp to do their rural brainwashing. A German and an Italian stayed on in Boonville to run a chinchilla ranch deep in the east hills. The Rev had married them at random in one of those nutball mass wedding ceremonies in Yankee Stadium. “You got him, honey, and you got her, hooplehead, 'til death or deprogramming do you part." The Boonville chinchillas occasionally got smuggled out of their temperature-controlled pens and, for a time, were quite popular with Boonville teenagers. The Moonie property was sold years ago and is now dotted with up-market rental cabins called Sheep Dung Estates. I don't know what the Moonies did with all those surplus chinchillas.

Commercial For Sale - 1810 CA-128 Hwy, Navarro, CA 95463 - $890,000 — North Country Real Estate www.mendocountry.com

BOONVILLE CHRISTMAS QUIZ

It's that time again… Following a great turnout for the Thanksgiving Quiz, it seems the right thing to do is to go ahead and hold another brain-teasing evening for the upcoming Christmas Holiday. This will take place on Tuesday, December 23rd starting at 7pm. Come early to get good seats… Hope to see you there. Cheers, Steve Sparks, The Quizmaster

RON PARKER: Mill & town at the mouth of the Navarro River, Mendocino County.