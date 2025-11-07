Letters 11/7/2025

ALBION’S PROPOSED FIRE TAX IS TOO HIGH

Dear Editor –

Thanks to Frank Hartzell for his very thoughtful article in the MendocinoCoast.News. I feel he succinctly identified issues and proposed alternatives that nailed the issue.

Last year I was heavily involved in trying to pass the exact same measure that’s on the table now. The measure failed to achieve the two-thirds vote it needed to pass, but by a slim margin. This measure is being presented again as a citizens initiative and if the initiative receives the appropriate amount of public signatures (I believe it’s 125, but don’t quote me), then it will appear on the 2026 ballot and only require a simple majority to pass (50% +1).

As a former staff and board member I feel I have a good understanding of fire department challenges and needs. Segway to this past June, when I walked away from all fire department related activities for personal reasons.

Since leaving, I have had time to reflect on my experiences with the department and now, as a private citizen, find that I really never hear anything about fire department activities, issues or concerns unless I make an active effort to seek this information out. I feel that communication from the department to regular citizens of the community is mainly nonexistent, and now the community is being asked to support a fire tax increase which would raise the current rate by approximately fourfold. If my experience is the same as the rest of the community, it seems unreasonable without some heavy duty justification.

Hindsight is an interesting thing, and I wish I had been more observant of the lack of communication to the public during my time with the department.

While I fully recognize and appreciate the essential services provided by our fire department, I believe this proposed increase is excessive and would impose an unreasonable financial burden on the residents of our community.

Our village, along with the residents of Little River consists largely of working families, retirees, and individuals living on fixed or limited incomes. Many already struggle to manage the rising costs of housing, utilities, and everyday necessities. A tax increase of this magnitude risks placing an untenable strain on those who can least afford it.

I agree with Mr. Hartzell’s suggestions that urge the committee to reconsider the scope of the proposed increase. A more measured approach—such as a phased or moderate adjustment—would allow the department to secure necessary funding without jeopardizing the financial stability of our residents. Additionally, I encourage exploration of alternative funding sources, including premium taxation of vacation rentals, lobbying for county, state or federal assistance, and inter-municipal collaboration, before implementing such a significant tax hike.

Oversight of funds is also key in this tax measure, and I fully agree that including citizens on an oversight committee would be of utmost importance.

We all share the goal of ensuring the safety and readiness of our fire services. However, fiscal responsibility and community affordability must remain central considerations in any decision that affects the entire community.

Wendy Meyer

Albion

A SHOW OF DISRESPECT FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

Editor:

While more than 7 million of our fellow citizens were exercising their First Amendment right to peacefully assemble and protest the actions of their government on No Kings Day, the head of that government was busy posting an AI-generated video of himself flying a fighter jet while wearing a crown and dumping excrement on the people he has sworn to serve.

Remind me again about how we must all respect the office of the presidency regardless of who occupies it. Donald Trump most certainly does not show respect for that office.

By the way, if anyone thinks this kind of behavior is harmless or humorous, they are definitely a part of the problem we face today with civil political discourse.

Mike Beavers

Santa Rosa

THE BIG FEAR

Editor,

Regarding “Under the threat of immigration crackdowns, Bay Area communities rethink Día de los Muertos” (Bay Area, SFChronicle.com, Oct. 28):

It is a tragedy that Bay Area communities are canceling or scaling back cultural celebrations due to fear of immigration raids. This should alarm us all and reveals something fundamental: The Trump administration is employing terrorism.

The government is using fear to coerce people into changing their behavior. When people cancel trips or avoid public gatherings because they’re afraid, terrorism has succeeded.

As the story reports, families are now afraid to celebrate their cultural heritage in public. Communities are canceling events that have nothing to do with immigration status. The fear isn’t incidental — it’s the point.

Courts have repeatedly found Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s actions under Trump to be illegal or extrajudicial. The targeting is based on ethnicity, not legal status. The goal isn’t law enforcement — it’s intimidation of specific communities.

When a government deliberately uses fear to suppress the lawful activities of an ethnic population, we need to call it what it is: state terrorism. The badge and uniform don’t change the fundamental nature of the tactic.

Jessica Flores’ excellent reporting shows us the human cost. We should recognize it for what it represents.

Barry Lake

Belmont

DEMOCRATS, END THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Editor:

I am a tried-and-true Democrat and never have voted for a Republican. But I think the Democrats should fold on the government shutdown. Although these are Donald Trump’s decisions, they are hurting a lot of people. Federal employees are getting fired (and losing their paychecks, along with job-related benefits, including health care.) SNAP payments are on the line. Though giving in will take away health coverage for many people, it is under a program that was started during COVID and was supposed to be a stop-gap measure. If you agree, write your congressman and senators, so that we have a chance to make our voices heard.

Barbara Parnow

Santa Rosa