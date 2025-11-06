Valley People 11/6/2025

INCREDIBLE BANDS, THANKSGIVING FUN, AND MORE THIS NOVEMBER AT ANDERSON VALLEY BREWING!

There’s a lot of activity happening at the brewery that you won’t want to miss. We broke ground on the new entrance off of Highway 128 last week!

The AVBC kitchen debuted on Halloween night with Chef Christina serving some delicious Detroit style pizzas. We will be doing pop-ups all month long while we build out our facility and perfect the menu! Come join us for live music and some great eats!

BEFORE THE BOONVILLE DISTILLERY, this little building had already seen decades of Anderson Valley stories.

From the original brewery days to the Distillery and beyond — it’s always been a place for gathering, good drink, and local spirit.

Here’s to keeping Boonville’s heart beating strong.

GOWAN’S HEIRLOOM CIDER NAMED ‘CIDER MAKER OF THE YEAR’

by Sarah Doyle

The Great American Beer Festival isn’t just about beer. This year, the country’s largest beer competition in Denver received 178 cider entries (along with 8,000 beers), naming Gowan’s Heirloom Cider in Philo the 2025 Cider Maker of the Year.

For the second year running, Gowan’s was the only California cidery to win any awards, including gold medals for their Honey Citron, Spiced Apple and 1876 Heirloom ciders.

Founded in 1876 by Daniel Studebaker (of the Studebaker wagon family), the company initially sold apples and other produce throughout Mendocino County.

Today, the company is owned and operated by Don Gowan — Studebaker’s great, great grandson — and Gowan’s wife, Sharon. Today, the company is one of the only estate cideries in the country, with 100% of the apples grown on their Anderson Valley property.

To purchase Gowan’s award-winning ciders, visit gowansheirloomcider.com.

Fun fact: Gowan’s offers cider tastings in their 150-year-old orchard on Highway 128 in Philo. Tastings are $20 per person.

Gowan’s Heirloom Cider: 6320 Hwy 128, Philo; 707-205-1545; gowansheirloomcider.com.

42ND ANNUAL CHESTNUT FESTIVAL!

42nd Annual Chestnut Gathering at the Zeni Ranch will be Saturday, November 1st from 10 am to 4 pm.

Potluck dinner this year! Bring something to add to the table along with your own eating supplies.

Dogs on leashes are ok, but your responsible for your pet.

Chestnuts are $5.00 a pound if you pick, or $7.00 if already picked. No credit card service available.

Call or text Jane Zeni 707-684-6892

Fresh raw chestnut honey, T-shirts and our popular nut sacks will be available, and other farm products.

LAMBERT LANE BRIDGE PROJECT

All four main girders were installed across Robinson Creek in their carefully constructed concrete abutments on Thursday. Fortunately, the specialized delivery truck operators were able to maneuver their vehicles with their 94-foot long girders onto the temporary bridge alongside their designated bridge position.

They were then carefully plucked off the trucks with cranes on either end and lowered into place.

Obviously the four delivery trucks with their special remotely drivable rear tractor made it up the Highway 253 switchbacks, albeit slowly and holding up traffic for a while. Next step is falsework construction to hold the concrete pour that will become the bridge roadway — likely to occur in the next couple of weeks, weather permitting. (They prefer to do the pour and setting period during dry periods.)

