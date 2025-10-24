Celebrating 70 Years Of Service

Almost 300 Anderson Valley residents gathered at the invitation of the Anderson Valley Fire Department and Ambulance to celebrate their 70 years of official service on Sunday. A look around the crowd revealed the usual hard-working community members who, through their own service, deeply appreciate the service of others.

The large smiling group enjoyed each other’s company, happy to applaud the firefighters and the first responders for their decades of selfless service.

The first beer was free with a handsome souvenir glass given to all attendees. For a $25 donation a good looking hat was for sale.

The weather could not have been better, one of those beautiful Indian summer days that feel like paradise.

The Brewery provided the perfect place to hold the event. Music was provided by Sarah Larkin and friends. A wonderful BBQ with ribs, chicken and hot dogs, coleslaw and beans was was served. The new Reach helicopter landed on the disk golf course and the kids wanted to know all about it and asked many questions. The medics and crew enjoyed answering their questions.

When people arrived they were given two tickets, one for beer and one for food, plus a blue wrist band and sourvenir glass. The table outside was covered with photos of past groups of valley fire volunteers and of accidents attended by the Valley’s volunteer first responders. At the end of the display was a big rubber boot for donations.

Everyone had fun catching up on local events and chatting with their neighbors. The helicopter created quite the dust storm when it took off. Lots of excitement. And a good time was had by all.

(Photos by Bob Sites)

This is the “Legacy of Commitment” speech delivered by Anderson Valley Fire Chief Andres Avila at the 70th Anniversary party of the Anderson Valley Fire Department and Ambulance Service held on October 18th, 2025 at the Anderson Valley Brewery in Boonville. Andres emphasizes that he intentionally has not named any individuals as it is the group effort — what they can do together really matters.

Anderson Valley Fire Department: 70 Years Of Service

Our Unique Story:

70 Years Ago, the Anderson Valley Ambulance Service and Fire department started with the humble beginnings. Not a corporation, but as a commitment to the people of this valley. In 1955 it was simply about neighbors protecting neighbors and logging outfits protecting their own!

The Journey: We have grown alongside the Valley. We have transitioned from rudimentary equipment to the modern apparatus we rely on today.

Our constant challenge: is keeping a volunteer force highly trained and equipped while serving a large, rural, and often rugged area with increasing call volume.

Success Achieved: Nonetheless, we have successfully answered the call for seven decades, proving the heart of this department and the deep commitment to this community.

About our souvenir Beer Glass Logo:

On the Anderson Valley Fire Department Badge:

The shape of a shield represents responsibility for the Protection of our community.

The gold fringe signifies “Honorable Enrichment.”

The blue represents the EMS and ambulance portion of our department.

The red is the FIRE portion of our department.

The Florian Cross - represents courage, sacrifice and the protection firefighters provide. Our established date of 1955 is referenced along with our three primary services: FIRE, EMS, and RESCUE.

And, our historical logo was kept at the center of our patch to honor our history and the community it represents.

Our Recent Milestones- Examples of some recent accomplishments are:

Wildfire Resilience: Overcame adverse and challenging fire seasons such as the 2008 lightning series.

Training Excellence: Highlighting the dedication of our members who commit hundreds of hours to maintain EMT certifications, rescue skills, and structural firefighting proficiency.

Maintaining Services during the pandemic

Battled Many Structure Fires: including the large Mannix Building Fire of 1997 and the Lodge Fire Complex of 2019.

Built New Infrastructure: over many decades, we have completed new ambulance quarters at the Health Center and several fire stations located up and down the valley.

Ambulance and Fire Department Merger: July 2017 we successfully combined the two agencies into one cohesive department.

Our People are the Heart of the Department!

Volunteers (Past & Present): The true engine of AVFD has always been the volunteer commitment. They have spent the countless late nights, they have missed dinners, went to work fatigued from a night with little to no sleep, they have battled the heat, cold and the rain, and face many difficult situations.

Any first responder can tell you “Serving those you know can be emotionally difficult!”

First responders carry may difficult memories but continue to serve others!

Volunteer Ambulance Shifts: Ambulance EMTs regularly cover 12-hour shifts, unpaid!

Thanks to Our Community Partners

The Anderson Valley Community: I Express profound gratitude. We continually receive letters and comments reflecting your appreciation for our crews!

Mutual Aid Partners: Thank the neighboring fire departments, REACH and CALFIRE (Boonville Station) that stand with AVFD during large incidents. We are stronger together.

Families & Local Businesses: Thank the employers and families who allow volunteers to drop everything and leave work/home when the tones drop.

AV Volunteer Firefighters Association - bring us dinners, provide gear and general support! And parties like this one today!

AVFD Values

Our Mission Statement: The Anderson Valley Fire Department is a longstanding local community organization committed to preserving life and property by delivering proficient fire suppression, rescue, prevention and emergency medical services. Together, driven by duty and passion, we commit our skills, knowledge and time to serve our residents and visitors during their time of need.

(Nine) Core Commitments: Teamwork, Safety, Respect, Stability, Dedication, Outreach, Adaptability, Support and….. Stewardship: “Continue providing emergency services with the pride and professionalism of those who came before us and those who will follow”

Many retirees are in the crowd today who contributed to this core commitment

Those at the helm today hold this responsibility!

And we expect that that those who come after us to carry torch will also understand this honor for the next 70 years!

Enjoy your time today! Tell stories, enjoy the good company, and the music! But mostly, be proud of the excellent fire department that we have serving this valley.